NYSD

The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:20 p.m. The game will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta. The game will air on SNY. The Mets enter with a money line of +156, while the Braves are at -187. The forecast predicts moderate rain with a high of 77°F.

Mets vs. Braves Pregame Odds (9/25/24)

The Braves are favored with moneyline odds around -190 at most sportsbooks for their upcoming MLB game against the Mets. A competitive matchup is projected with the -1.5 run line provided at DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM. The over/under sits at 7.5, reflecting balanced offenses. Below are the specific odds from various New York sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Mets +154, over/under 7.5

: Mets +154, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mets +154, over/under 7.5

: Mets +154, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Mets +154, over/under 7.5

: Mets +154, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Mets +160, over/under 7.5

MLB odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Braves.

Mets vs. Braves projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) C Luis Torrens (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Braves probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) David Peterson (L) 9-3 3.08 1.33 18.5 8.5 (ATL) Chris Sale (L) 18-3 2.38 1.01 31.2 5.4

Mets vs. Braves Injuries for Wednesday

Mets

Francisco Lindor (SS): Questionable, lower back soreness, uncertain for next game.

Jeff McNeil (2B): Out, right wrist fracture, out for the season.

Paul Blackburn (SP): Out, spinal fluid leak, expected to return in October.

Braves

Reynaldo López (SP): Out, right shoulder inflammation, potential return this week.

Austin Riley (3B): Out, right hand fracture, out for the season.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets stand at 2nd in the NL East with a record of 87-70. Their last ten games show a 6-4 record, although they are coming off a loss. In their most recent game against the Braves, they scored 1 run on 4 hits, with a batting average of .125, influencing tonight’s Mets odds. The Mets have a season batting average of .247, 203 home runs, and 101 stolen bases. Their team ERA is 3.93, and they have accumulated 1,399 pitching strikeouts. The Mets are scoring an average of 4.8 runs per game.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 203

: 203 Team stolen bases : 101

: 101 Team ERA : 3.93

: 3.93 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,399

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Atlanta Braves are 3rd in the NL East with a record of 86-71. They have also gone 6-4 in their last ten games and are currently on a three-game winning streak. In their last game against the Marlins, the Braves scored 5 runs on 11 hits with a batting average of .306. For the season, the Braves have a batting average of .244, 208 home runs, and 65 stolen bases. Their team ERA is 3.51, and they have 1,499 pitching strikeouts. The Braves are averaging 4.4 runs per game.

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .244

: .244 Team home runs : 208

: 208 Team stolen bases : 65

: 65 Team ERA : 3.51

: 3.51 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,499

Player Stats for Mets vs. Braves

Both the Mets and Braves have several notable players to keep an eye on – including New York’s Pete Alonso and Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna. Alonso leads the Mets in home runs and RBIs, while Ozuna is a key player for the Braves, leading in multiple categories. Recent news highlights potential returns and injuries that could impact the game, such as Francisco Lindor’s possible return for the Mets and Austin Riley being out for the Braves.

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Mets lineup features strong performances from players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. Alonso’s power at the plate is crucial, while Lindor’s all-around play can influence the game’s outcome. Recent performances show contributions from players like Mark Vientos and Jose Iglesias.

AVG Leader: : Francisco Lindor .271

: Francisco Lindor .271 HR Leader: : Pete Alonso 34

: Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: : Pete Alonso 88

: Pete Alonso 88 Runs Leader: : Francisco Lindor 103

: Francisco Lindor 103 SB Leader:: Francisco Lindor 27

Braves Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Braves’ lineup is bolstered by Marcell Ozuna, who leads in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II are also key contributors. Recent performances highlight Harris II’s multi-hit game and Albies’ consistency.