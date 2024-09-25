The Chicago Cubs will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 25. The game is scheduled for 6:05 PM at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. The game will be broadcast on MARQ. Current betting odds at New York sportsbooks show the Cubs at +158 and the Phillies at -188. The weather forecast predicts light rain with a high of 69°F.
Cubs vs. Phillies Pregame Odds (9/25/24)
Odds for tonight’s MLB game between the Cubs and Phillies suggest a competitive matchup. Sportsbooks favor the Phillies, with moneylines indicating a strong chance for a home win. DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM all feature an over/under of 8.0, suggesting that today’s game will see a moderate number of total runs scored. Bettors can view the detailed odds below:
- FanDuel: Cubs +146, over/under 8.0
- BetMGM: Cubs +160, over/under 8.0
- Caesars: Cubs +158, over/under 8.0
- Fanatics: Cubs +160, over/under 8.0
MLB odds are subject to change for Cubs vs Phillies
Cubs vs. Phillies projected starting lineups today
Cubs starting lineup
- LF Ian Happ (S)
- SS Dansby Swanson (R)
- RF Seiya Suzuki (R)
- DH Cody Bellinger (L)
- 3B Isaac Paredes (R)
- 1B Patrick Wisdom (R)
- 2B Nico Hoerner (R)
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)
- C Miguel Amaya (R)
Phillies starting lineup
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- RF Nick Castellanos (R)
- 3B Alec Bohm (R)
- 2B Bryson Stott (L)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- LF Austin Hays (R)
- CF Brandon Marsh (L)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Cubs vs. Phillies probable starters for Wednesday
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(CHC) Javier Assad (R)
|7-5
|3.34
|1.37
|19.1
|9.5
|(PHI) Cristopher Sánchez (L)
|11-9
|3.25
|1.24
|19.8
|5.7
Cubs vs. Phillies Injuries for Wednesday
Cubs: Jorge López (Groin), Yency Almonte (Shoulder), Colten Brewer (Hand), Adbert Alzolay (Forearm) ruled out. Seiya Suzuki (Ankle) questionable.
Phillies: Luis F. Ortiz (Forearm), Spencer Turnbull (Lat), Rodolfo Castro (Thumb), José Rodríguez (Suspension) ruled out.
Team standings & stats for today’s game
Chicago Cubs team stats
The Chicago Cubs hold an 81-77 record through 158 games, placing them second in the NL Central Division and eighth in the league. Their recent performance includes a 6-4 record in the last ten games, with a current winning streak of one game. The Cubs’ batting average sits at .243, with 168 home runs and 140 stolen bases this season. Their earned run average (ERA) is 3.81, and they have accumulated 1,326 pitching strikeouts. In their last game against the Phillies, the Cubs secured a win with a score of 10-2, showcasing strong offensive and pitching performances.
- Runs per game: 4.6
- Team average: .243
- Team home runs: 168
- Team stolen bases: 140
- Team ERA: 3.81
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1,326
Philadelphia Phillies team stats
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 93-65 record through 158 games, leading the NL East Division and ranking second in the league. Despite a recent 4-6 record in their last ten games and a current losing streak of one game, the Phillies maintain strong season stats. They have a batting average of .258, with 193 home runs and 146 stolen bases. Their earned run average (ERA) is 3.81, and they have recorded 1,394 pitching strikeouts. In their latest match against the Cubs, the Phillies suffered a loss with a score of 2-10, highlighting areas for improvement in both offense and pitching.
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .258
- Team home runs: 193
- Team stolen bases: 146
- Team ERA: 3.81
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1,394
Player Stats for Cubs vs. Phillies
Both the Cubs and Phillies have several notable names to keep track of – among them are Chicago’s Cody Bellinger and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper. Bellinger had a strong recent performance with a triple and two singles, while Harper contributed with a single and a run. Recent news highlights include Ian Happ’s return to the Cubs’ lineup and Austin Hays being activated for the Phillies.
Cubs Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Seiya Suzuki has been a consistent performer for the Cubs, leading the team with a .281 batting average. Ian Happ, despite a probable status due to a back injury, leads the team in home runs, RBIs, and runs, making him a crucial player for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger’s recent performance also adds depth to the Cubs’ lineup.
- AVG Leader: Seiya Suzuki .281
- HR Leader: Ian Happ 25
- RBI Leader: Ian Happ 86
- Runs Leader: Ian Happ 89
- SB Leader: Nico Hoerner 30
Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Kyle Schwarber stands out for the Phillies, leading the team in home runs, RBIs, and runs. Bryce Harper’s consistent performance adds value to the Phillies’ lineup. Trea Turner leads the team with a .294 batting average, making him a key player for MLB betting odds.
- AVG Leader: Trea Turner .294
- HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 38
- RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 102
- Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 108
- SB Leader: Bryson Stott 31