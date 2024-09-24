The Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Sep 24, at 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Yankee Stadium in New York. The game will air on YES. The Orioles enter with a money line of +136, while the Yankee’s odds are at -160. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 69°F.

Yankees vs. Orioles pregame odds (9/24/24)

Today’s game between the Yankees and Orioles offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities. The Yankees are the favorite at New York sports betting apps, with moneyline odds around -160 to -162. The over/under is consistent at 8.5 across all sportsbooks, providing another betting opportunity for today’s game. Here’s the latest Yankees odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Yankees -162, Orioles +136, over/under 8.5

: Yankees -162, Orioles +136, over/under 8.5 BetMGM : Yankees -160, Orioles +135, over/under 8.5

: Yankees -160, Orioles +135, over/under 8.5 Caesars : Yankees -160, Orioles +135, over/under 8.5

: Yankees -160, Orioles +135, over/under 8.5 Fanatics: Yankees -160, Orioles +130, over/under 8.5

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Orioles

Orioles vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Orioles starting lineup

SS Gunnar Henderson (L) CF Cedric Mullins (L) RF Anthony Santander (S) 1B Ryan O’Hearn (L) C Adley Rutschman (S) DH Eloy Jiménez (R) LF Colton Cowser (L) 3B Jordan Westburg (R) 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Orioles vs. Yankees probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (BAL) Dean Kremer (R) 7-10 4.19 1.25 22.0% 9.0% (NYY) Clarke Schmidt (R) 5-4 2.37 1.17 24.8% 7.7%

Orioles vs. Yankees Injuries for Tuesday

Orioles: Burch Smith (RP) is out with a right groin strain, 15-day IL. Jorge Mateo (2B) is out with left elbow surgery, 60-day IL, out for the season. Ryan Mountcastle (1B) is out with a left wrist sprain, 10-day IL, and is expected to return in late September. Tyler Wells (SP) is out with right elbow UCL surgery, 60-day IL, and is out for the season. John Means (SP) is out with elbow surgery, 60-day IL, and is out for the season.

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (3B) is out with right hip impingement, 10-day IL. Lou Trivino (RP) is out with Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for the season. Jonathan Loáisiga (RP) is out with a right UCL tear, 60-day IL, out for the season. JT Brubaker (SP) is out with Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Baltimore team stats

The Baltimore Orioles are currently second in the AL East with a record of 86-70. They have struggled recently, going 3-7 in their last ten games, and are on a two-game losing streak. In their last two games against the Detroit Tigers, they lost both, scoring 4 and 6 runs, respectively. The Orioles’ season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 225

: 225 Team Stolen bases : 95

: 95 Team ERA : 3.93

: 3.93 Team pitching strikeouts: 1338

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees lead the AL East with a 92-64 record. They are in strong form, winning 8 of their last 10 games, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. In their last two games against the Oakland Athletics, they won both, scoring 7 and 10 runs, respectively. The Yankees’ season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 229

: 229 Team Stolen bases : 82

: 82 Team ERA : 3.70

: 3.70 Team pitching strikeouts: 1399

Player Stats for Orioles vs. Yankees

The performance of Cedric Mullins and Aaron Judge could very well determine the outcome of this game. Mullins leads the Orioles in stolen bases with 30, while Judge is the Yankees’ leader in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Recent performances from these players will be crucial for bettors looking at Yankees odds.

Orioles Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Gunnar Henderson has been a standout for the Orioles, leading the team in batting average and runs. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also contributed with key hits in their recent game against the Tigers.

AVG Leader: Gunnar Henderson .283

Gunnar Henderson .283 HR Leader: Anthony Santander 43

Anthony Santander 43 RBI Leader: Anthony Santander 99

Anthony Santander 99 Runs Leader: Gunnar Henderson 116

Gunnar Henderson 116 SB Leader: Cedric Mullins 30

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge continues to dominate for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has also been impactful with his speed on the bases, leading the team in stolen bases.