The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves on Sep 24, at 7:20 p.m. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will be aired on SNY. The Mets enter with a money line of +120, while the Braves are at -141. The forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 93°F. MLB bettors and fans can expect a competitive matchup.

Mets vs. Braves pregame odds for Sept. 24

Odds for tonight’s MLB game between the Mets and Braves show a competitive matchup. NY sportsbooks generally favor the Braves, with moneylines around -140. Mets odds see New York as the underdog in this matchup, situating the moneyline around +118 for the Mets. DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM all set the over/under at 8.0, indicating a moderate scoring game. Run lines are consistent, with the Braves at -1.5 and the Mets at +1.5.

FanDuel : Braves -136, Mets +116, over/under 8.0

: Braves -136, Mets +116, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Braves -145, Mets +120, over/under 8.0

: Braves -145, Mets +120, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Braves -140, Mets +118, over/under 8.0

: Braves -140, Mets +118, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Braves -140, Mets +118, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs Braves

Mets vs. Braves projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) RF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) LF Jarred Kelenic (L) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R)

Mets vs. Braves probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Luis Severino (R) 11-6 3.79 1.23 20.2 7.6 (ATL) Spencer Schwellenbach (R) 7-7 3.61 1.10 25.9 4.8

Mets vs. Braves Injuries for Tuesday

Mets

Francisco Lindor: Lower back soreness, questionable for the next game.

Jeff McNeil: Right wrist fracture, out for the remainder of the season.

Paul Blackburn: Spinal fluid leak, expected to return in October.

Braves

Reynaldo López: Right shoulder inflammation, expected to return in late September.

Austin Riley: Right hand fracture, expected to return in October.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets have an 87-69 record, placing them second in the NL East Division and fifth in the league. They have won 7 out of their last 10 games, including a two-game winning streak. Recent game stats show they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies with scores of 1-0 and 3-1. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 202

: 202 Team stolen bases : 101

: 101 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1391

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Atlanta Braves have an 85-71 record, placing them third in the NL East Division and seventh in the league. They have won 6 out of their last 10 games, including a two-game winning streak. Recent game stats show they defeated the Miami Marlins with scores of 5-0 and 6-0. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .244

: .244 Team home runs : 206

: 206 Team stolen bases : 64

: 64 Team ERA : 3.53

: 3.53 Team pitching strikeouts: 1493

Player Stats for Mets vs. Braves

Both the Mets and Braves have several notable players to watch. The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos have shown strong performances, while the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Matt Olson are key contributors. Recent news highlights Luis Severino starting for the Mets and Chris Sale for the Braves, which could impact betting odds and game outcomes.

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Mets’ top performers include Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Lindor leads in batting average and runs, while Alonso is a leader in home runs and RBIs. Tyrone Taylor and Mark Vientos also showed strong recent performances, contributing to the Mets’ offensive strength.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .271

Francisco Lindor .271 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Pete Alonso 88

Pete Alonso 88 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 103

Francisco Lindor 103 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 27

Braves Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Braves’ standout players include Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II. Ozuna leads in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, making him a key player to watch. Michael Harris II’s recent game stats, including runs and triples, add to the Braves’ offensive power.