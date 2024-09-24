The Chicago Cubs will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 24, at 6:40 p.m. The game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA, and broadcast on MARQ. The Cubs have a money line of -126, while the Phillies stand at +107. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 70°F.
Cubs vs. Phillies pregame odds for Sept. 24
Odds for tonight’s MLB game between the Cubs and Phillies indicate a competitive matchup. Sportsbooks suggest the Cubs are favored, with moneyline values reflecting this. The over/under lines suggest a game with a moderate number of total runs. Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds from different New York sportsbooks:
- FanDuel: Cubs -126, Phillies +108, over/under 8.0
- BetMGM: Cubs -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.0
- Caesars: Cubs -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.5
- Fanatics: Cubs -130, Phillies +105, over/under 8.0
Odds are subject to change for Cubs vs Phillies
Cubs vs. Phillies projected starting lineups today
Cubs starting lineup
- LF Ian Happ (S)
- SS Dansby Swanson (R)
- RF Seiya Suzuki (R)
- DH Cody Bellinger (L)
- 3B Isaac Paredes (R)
- 1B Patrick Wisdom (R)
- 2B Nico Hoerner (R)
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)
- C Miguel Amaya (R)
Phillies starting lineup
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- 3B Alec Bohm (R)
- RF Nick Castellanos (R)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- 2B Bryson Stott (L)
- LF Weston Wilson (R)
- CF Johan Rojas (R)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Cubs vs. Phillies probable starters for Tuesday
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(CHC) Justin Steele (L)
|5-6
|3.03
|1.10
|24.0%
|6.7%
|(PHI) Tanner Banks (L)
|2-2
|3.78
|1.27
|24.1%
|7.7%
Cubs vs. Phillies Injuries for Tuesday
Cubs:
- Jorge López (RP) – Out, right groin strain, 15-day IL.
- Yency Almonte (RP) – Out, right shoulder surgery, 60-day IL, out for season.
- Colten Brewer (RP) – Out, left hand fracture, 60-day IL.
- Ian Happ (LF) – Questionable, back tightness.
- Adbert Alzolay (RP) – Out, right forearm strain, 60-day IL, Tommy John surgery, out for season.
Phillies:
- Luis F. Ortiz (RP) – Out, right forearm strain, 60-day IL, out for season.
- Spencer Turnbull (SP) – Out, right lat strain, 60-day IL.
- Austin Hays (LF) – Out, kidney infection, 10-day IL, expected to return late September.
- Rodolfo Castro (SS) – Out, right thumb UCL tear, 60-day IL.
- José Rodríguez (SS) – Out, suspension for sports betting, out for season.
Team standings & stats for today’s game
Chicago Cubs team stats
The Chicago Cubs currently hold the 8th rank in the NL and are 2nd in the NL Central Division with a record of 80-77. In their last 10 games, the Cubs have secured 5-5. Their recent game against the Phillies ended in a 2-1 loss. The Cubs have a batting average of .242 and average 4.6 runs per game this season.
- Runs per game: 4.6
- Team average: .242
- Team home runs: 168
- Team stolen bases: 140
- Team ERA: 3.81
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1316
Philadelphia Phillies team stats
The Philadelphia Phillies are ranked 2nd in the NL and lead the NL East Division with a record of 93-64. They have also won 5 of their last 10 games. In their most recent game, the Phillies suffered a 1-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies have a batting average of .258 and average 4.8 runs per game this season.
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .258
- Team home runs: 191
- Team stolen bases: 146
- Team ERA: 3.77
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1385
Player Stats for Cubs vs. Phillies
Two players to pay attention to in tonight’s MLB game are Isaac Paredes and Bryce Harper. Paredes has been productive with 3 at-bats, 1 run, 1 single, and 1 double in his recent game. Harper, on the other hand, had 3 at-bats, 1 run, 1 single, and 1 double. Recent news highlights Aaron Nola’s strong performance in a division-clinching game, making him a key player for betting odds.
Cubs Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
The Cubs’ top performers include Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ. Suzuki leads the team with a .278 batting average, while Happ has been a powerhouse with 25 home runs and 85 RBIs. Nico Hoerner’s speed on the bases is also noteworthy, with 30 stolen bases this season.
- AVG Leader: Seiya Suzuki .278
- HR Leader: Ian Happ 25
- RBI Leader: Ian Happ 85
- Runs Leader: Ian Happ 88
- SB Leader: Nico Hoerner 30
Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
The Phillies’ top performers include Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Turner leads the team with a .297 batting average, while Schwarber has been dominant with 37 home runs and 100 RBIs. Bryson Stott’s 31 stolen bases add another dimension to the team’s offense.
- AVG Leader: Trea Turner .297
- HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 37
- RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 100
- Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 107
- SB Leader: Bryson Stott 31