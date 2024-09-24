NYSD

The Chicago Cubs will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 24, at 6:40 p.m. The game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA, and broadcast on MARQ. The Cubs have a money line of -126, while the Phillies stand at +107. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 70°F.

Cubs vs. Phillies pregame odds for Sept. 24

Odds for tonight’s MLB game between the Cubs and Phillies indicate a competitive matchup. Sportsbooks suggest the Cubs are favored, with moneyline values reflecting this. The over/under lines suggest a game with a moderate number of total runs. Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds from different New York sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Cubs -126, Phillies +108, over/under 8.0

: Cubs -126, Phillies +108, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Cubs -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.0

: Cubs -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Cubs -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.5

: Cubs -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.5 Fanatics: Cubs -130, Phillies +105, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Cubs vs Phillies

Cubs vs. Phillies projected starting lineups today

Cubs starting lineup

LF Ian Happ (S) SS Dansby Swanson (R) RF Seiya Suzuki (R) DH Cody Bellinger (L) 3B Isaac Paredes (R) 1B Patrick Wisdom (R) 2B Nico Hoerner (R) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L) C Miguel Amaya (R)

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) RF Nick Castellanos (R) C J.T. Realmuto (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) LF Weston Wilson (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Cubs vs. Phillies probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CHC) Justin Steele (L) 5-6 3.03 1.10 24.0% 6.7% (PHI) Tanner Banks (L) 2-2 3.78 1.27 24.1% 7.7%

Cubs vs. Phillies Injuries for Tuesday

Cubs:

Jorge López (RP) – Out, right groin strain, 15-day IL.

Yency Almonte (RP) – Out, right shoulder surgery, 60-day IL, out for season.

Colten Brewer (RP) – Out, left hand fracture, 60-day IL.

Ian Happ (LF) – Questionable, back tightness.

Adbert Alzolay (RP) – Out, right forearm strain, 60-day IL, Tommy John surgery, out for season.

Phillies:

Luis F. Ortiz (RP) – Out, right forearm strain, 60-day IL, out for season.

Spencer Turnbull (SP) – Out, right lat strain, 60-day IL.

Austin Hays (LF) – Out, kidney infection, 10-day IL, expected to return late September.

Rodolfo Castro (SS) – Out, right thumb UCL tear, 60-day IL.

José Rodríguez (SS) – Out, suspension for sports betting, out for season.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

Chicago Cubs team stats

The Chicago Cubs currently hold the 8th rank in the NL and are 2nd in the NL Central Division with a record of 80-77. In their last 10 games, the Cubs have secured 5-5. Their recent game against the Phillies ended in a 2-1 loss. The Cubs have a batting average of .242 and average 4.6 runs per game this season.

Runs per game : 4.6

: 4.6 Team average : .242

: .242 Team home runs : 168

: 168 Team stolen bases : 140

: 140 Team ERA : 3.81

: 3.81 Team pitching strikeouts: 1316

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies are ranked 2nd in the NL and lead the NL East Division with a record of 93-64. They have also won 5 of their last 10 games. In their most recent game, the Phillies suffered a 1-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies have a batting average of .258 and average 4.8 runs per game this season.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 191

: 191 Team stolen bases : 146

: 146 Team ERA : 3.77

: 3.77 Team pitching strikeouts: 1385

Player Stats for Cubs vs. Phillies

Two players to pay attention to in tonight’s MLB game are Isaac Paredes and Bryce Harper. Paredes has been productive with 3 at-bats, 1 run, 1 single, and 1 double in his recent game. Harper, on the other hand, had 3 at-bats, 1 run, 1 single, and 1 double. Recent news highlights Aaron Nola’s strong performance in a division-clinching game, making him a key player for betting odds.

Cubs Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Cubs’ top performers include Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ. Suzuki leads the team with a .278 batting average, while Happ has been a powerhouse with 25 home runs and 85 RBIs. Nico Hoerner’s speed on the bases is also noteworthy, with 30 stolen bases this season.

AVG Leader: Seiya Suzuki .278

Seiya Suzuki .278 HR Leader: Ian Happ 25

Ian Happ 25 RBI Leader: Ian Happ 85

Ian Happ 85 Runs Leader: Ian Happ 88

Ian Happ 88 SB Leader: Nico Hoerner 30

Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Phillies’ top performers include Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Turner leads the team with a .297 batting average, while Schwarber has been dominant with 37 home runs and 100 RBIs. Bryson Stott’s 31 stolen bases add another dimension to the team’s offense.