The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) in NFL Week 3. The game takes place on Sunday, Sep 23, at 8:20 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The stadium has a capacity of 71,000 and features an artificial playing surface. This matchup is highly anticipated by NFL fans and bettors alike, with significant interest in the NFL odds for this game. The game will air on NBC.

Chiefs vs Falcons pregame SNF odds

According to various NY sports betting apps, the Chiefs are favored with a -3.0-point spread. The over/under for the game stands at 46.5 points. FanDuel has the Chiefs at -176 and the Falcons at +148. Caesars offers the Chiefs at -170 and the Falcons at +143. BetMGM lists the Chiefs at -160 and the Falcons at +135. These NFL odds indicate a close game, but the Chiefs are slightly favored to win. Bettors should consider the point spread and over/under as key factors when placing their bets. The point spread reflects the expected margin of victory, while the over/under is a bet on the total combined score of the game.

Team standings and recent game stats

The Chiefs currently have a record of 2-0, ranking 2nd in the AFC West and 5th in the AFC Conference. They have scored 53 points and allowed 45 points this season. In their last game, the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25, accumulating 286 offensive yards, including 149 rushing yards and 137 passing yards. This performance highlights the Chiefs’ balanced offensive attack, which will be crucial in their matchup against the Falcons.

The Falcons hold a 1-1 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC South and 6th in the NFC Conference. They have scored 32 points and allowed 39 points this season. The Falcons won their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 22-21, achieving 385 offensive yards, including 152 rushing yards and 233 passing yards. The Falcons’ ability to generate significant offensive yardage will be a key factor in their game against the Chiefs.

Both teams have shown the ability to score and defend effectively, making this matchup an intriguing one for NFL bettors. The Chiefs’ strong start to the season and the Falcons’ recent victory set the stage for an exciting game.

Chiefs vs Falcons player stats and injuries

For the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has accumulated 442 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns over two games. In Week 2, Mahomes threw for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver Rashee Rice has 12 receptions this season, with 5 receptions in the last game. Running back Isiah Pacheco, who had 149 rushing yards in Week 2, is on injured reserve due to a broken leg. This injury is significant as Pacheco has been a key contributor to the Chiefs’ running game.

For the Falcons, quarterback Kirk Cousins has 396 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns this season. In Week 2, Cousins threw for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Bijan Robinson has 9 receptions this season, with 4 in the last game. Wide receiver Drake London has 8 receptions this season, with 6 in the last game. Running back Tyler Allgeier, who has a hip injury, practiced in full and is expected to play. Allgeier’s availability adds depth to the Falcons’ backfield.

The performance of these key players will be critical in determining the game’s outcome. NFL bettors will closely watch Mahomes’ ability to lead the Chiefs’ offense and Cousins’ performance for the Falcons.

Chiefs vs Falcons Week 3 news

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has struggled, allowing 20 or more points in both games this season and recording zero interceptions. The Chiefs defense will face a Falcons offense featuring Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. The performance of the Chiefs’ defense will be a key factor in the game.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is expected to play a crucial role in the game. Butker has not missed a kick this season, making four field goals and five extra-point attempts. His reliability will be important for the Chiefs, especially with losing a primary offensive weapon.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, who was limited in practice earlier this week due to a hip injury, is now practicing in full and is expected to play. Allgeier’s availability provides the Falcons with additional offensive options.