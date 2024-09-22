The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will play the Los Angeles Rams (0-2) in NFL Week 3. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 22, at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Fans and bettors are eagerly looking at the NFL odds for this matchup, which features two NFC West teams with contrasting starts to the season. The game will air on Fox.

49ers vs Rams pregame odds

According to various sportsbooks in New York, the 49ers are a -6.5-point favorite on the point spread. The over/under for the game stands at 43.5 points. FanDuel has the 49ers at -275 and the Rams at +225. Caesars sets the 49ers at -305 and the Rams at +240. BetMGM offers the 49ers at -300 and the Rams at +240. Bettors are keenly observing these NFL odds for potential value.

FanDuel : Rams +6.5, over/under 43.5

: Rams +6.5, over/under 43.5 BetMGM : Rams +6.5, over/under 43.5

: Rams +6.5, over/under 43.5 Caesars : Rams +6.5, over/under 43.0

: Rams +6.5, over/under 43.0 Fanatics: Rams +6.5, over/under 43.5

The odds for the 49ers vs Rams are subject to change

49ers vs Rams key matchups & betting insights

One of the key matchups to watch will be the 49ers’ passing attack against the Rams’ secondary. Brock Purdy’s 319 passing yards in the last game indicate his ability to exploit weak defenses. The absence of Cooper Kupp will put additional pressure on the Rams’ offense, making it challenging for them to keep pace with the 49ers.

Bettors should also consider the over/under line of 43.5 points. Given the Rams’ defensive struggles and the 49ers’ offensive potential, there is a possibility of a high-scoring game. However, the 49ers’ relatively strong defense could limit the Rams’ scoring opportunities.

Overall, the 49ers appear to have the statistical edge in this matchup, both in terms of recent performance and key player availability. The NFL odds reflect this, with the 49ers being favored by 6.5 points.

Team standings and recent game stats

The 49ers currently hold a record of 1-1, ranking 3rd in the NFC West with a win percentage of 0.5. They have scored 49 points and allowed 42 points, averaging 24.5 points per game while conceding 21 points per game. In their last game, they lost to the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 17-23, amassing 396 offensive yards. The 49ers’ offense has shown potential, particularly in the passing game, where they accumulated 294 passing yards in their last outing.

The Rams are struggling with a 0-2 record, placing 4th in the NFC West with a win percentage of 0.0. They have scored 30 points and conceded 67 points, averaging 15 points per game while allowing 33.5 points per game. In their recent game, they lost to the Arizona Cardinals with a score of 10-41, managing only 245 offensive yards. The Rams’ defense has been porous, allowing 489 yards to the Cardinals, including 231 rushing yards.

49ers vs Rams player stats and injuries

For the 49ers, quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 319 yards and one touchdown in their last game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. had 8 receptions, while tight end George Kittle had 7 receptions. Running back Jordan Mason contributed with 1 reception. Key injuries include Deebo Samuel Sr. (calf) and George Kittle (hamstring), both of whom missed recent practices. Samuel has been a focal point in the offense, averaging 82 yards per game, while Kittle has been reliable with 11 receptions over two games.

For the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 216 yards in their recent game. Running back Kyren Williams had 4 receptions, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp also had 4 receptions. Significant injuries include Cooper Kupp (ankle) and kicker Joshua Karty (groin), both of whom are questionable for the upcoming game. Kupp has been the Rams’ top receiver with 18 receptions this season, and his absence will be felt.

49ers vs Rams team & player insights

The 49ers’ offensive line has been effective in protecting Brock Purdy, allowing him to attempt 36 passes in the last game. Purdy has accumulated 550 passing yards this season, averaging 275 yards per game. The 49ers’ running game, led by Jordan Mason, has also contributed with 102 rushing yards in the last game, although Mason has only 2 receptions this season.

On the defensive side, the 49ers have been relatively strong, allowing an average of 21 points per game. However, they allowed 403 offensive yards to the Vikings, including 146 rushing yards, indicating potential vulnerabilities in their run defense.

The Rams’ offensive struggles are evident, with only 245 offensive yards in their last game. Matthew Stafford has thrown for 533 yards this season but has only 1 passing touchdown. The Rams’ running game has been weak, with Kyren Williams managing only 53 rushing yards in the last game.

The Rams’ defense has been a significant concern, allowing an average of 33.5 points per game. In their last game, they conceded 489 offensive yards, including 258 passing yards and 231 rushing yards. The 49ers’ balanced offensive attack could exploit this defensive frailty.

49ers vs Rams Week 3 news

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (calf) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) missed practice sessions this week, raising concerns about their availability for the game against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) has been officially ruled out for the Week 3 contest, and kicker Joshua Karty (groin) is listed as questionable.