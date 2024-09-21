The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) will face the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. The Rutgers odds are set with a point spread of -3.5, and the over/under is 44.5. This college football game is crucial for bettors and fans analyzing college football odds. The game will air on ESPN.

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech pregame odds

Pregame college football odds for today’s game between Rutgers and Virginia Tech indicate a competitive game at NY sportsbooks. Most of the sports betting apps have the Scarlet Knights as the underdog for this afternoon’s game. FanDuel has Rutgers at +3.5, with the over/under at 44.5. BetMGM also has the Scarlet Knights at +3.5 and the over/under at 44.5, making it a key factor for bettors. Here are the current odds for Rutgers vs Virginia Tech:

FanDuel : Rutgers +3.5, over/under 44.5

: Rutgers +3.5, over/under 44.5 BetMGM : Rutgers +3.5, over/under 44.5

: Rutgers +3.5, over/under 44.5 Caesars : Rutgers, +3.5, over/under 44.5

: Rutgers, +3.5, over/under 44.5 Fanatics: Rutgers +3.5, over/under 45.0

Odds for Rutgers vs Virginia Tech are subject to change

Team standings & stats ahead of today’s game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Virginia Tech Hokies are set to face off in an exciting college football matchup. Rutgers odds are looking favorable with their recent performance, while Hokies aim to improve their college football odds. Both teams have shown strong offensive and defensive skills in their recent games.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights dominated their last game against Akron with a score of 49-17, showcasing their strong offensive and defensive game. Currently, Rutgers has played 2 games this season:

Points per game : 46.5

: 46.5 Points allowed per game : 12.0

: 12.0 Passing yards per game : 188.5

: 188.5 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.0

: 8.0 Rushing yards per game : 307.0

: 307.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 6.8

Virginia Tech Hokies team stats

Virginia Tech Hokies secured a win against Old Dominion with a score of 37-17, improving their college football odds. The Hokies have played 3 games this season:

Points per game : 31.7

: 31.7 Points allowed per game : 21.7

: 21.7 Passing yards per game : 209.3

: 209.3 Passing yards allowed per game : 7.8

: 7.8 Rushing yards per game : 190.7

: 190.7 Rushing yards per game allowed: 4.3

Player Stats for Scarlet Knights vs. Hokies

Scarlet Knights player stats ahead of today’s game

The Scarlet Knights have shown a balanced performance in their recent game, with contributions from both their offense and defense. Players like Athan Kaliakmanis and Kyle Monangai are expected to make significant impacts. Rutgers odds suggest a competitive game, and fans are keen on seeing how the top players perform.

Athan Kaliakmanis (QB): 23 ATT, 230 YDS, 3 TD

(QB): 23 ATT, 230 YDS, 3 TD Kyle Monangai (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Chris Long (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Dymere Miller (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Kenny Fletcher (TE): 1 REC

Throughout the season, the Scarlet Knights have relied on their key players to deliver. The top five performers in the season stats are:

Athan Kaliakmanis (QB): 47 ATT, 377 YDS, 6 TD

(QB): 47 ATT, 377 YDS, 6 TD Dymere Miller (WR): 8 REC

(WR): 8 REC Kyle Monangai (RB): 2 REC

(RB): 2 REC Samuel Brown 5 (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Chris Long (WR): 5 REC

Hokies player stats ahead of today’s game

The Hokies have shown strong offensive capabilities, with Kyron Drones leading the charge. The team’s performance in the recent game highlights their potential. College football odds indicate a close match, with Hokies fans looking forward to seeing standout performances.

Kyron Drones (QB): 26 ATT, 176 YDS, 1 TD

(QB): 26 ATT, 176 YDS, 1 TD Bhayshul Tuten (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Jaylin Lane (WR): 7 REC

(WR): 7 REC Ali Jennings (WR): 2 REC

(WR): 2 REC Stephen Gosnell (WR): 1 REC

For the season, the Hokies have relied on consistent performances from their key players. The top five performers in the season stats are: