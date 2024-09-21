The No. 11 ranked USC Trojans (2-0) are set to face the No. 18 ranked Michigan Wolverines (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The college football odds favor USC with a point spread of 4.5. The over/under is set at 44.0. USC’s money line is -194, while Michigan’s is 160. The game will air on CBS.

USC vs Michigan pregame odds

Pregame CFB betting odds at New York sports betting apps for today’s game between USC and Michigan show an intriguing contest. FanDuel offers odds listing the Trojans at -192 and the Wolverines at +158, with the spread at 4.5. Caesars lists the Trojans at -205 and the Wolverines at +170, with a point spread of 4.5. BetMGM also lists the Trojans at -210 and the Wolverines at +170, with a point spread of 5.0. These college football odds indicate a competitive match that could be intriguing for CFB betting enthusiasts.

FanDuel : Michigan +4.5, over/under 44.5

: Michigan +4.5, over/under 44.5 BetMGM : Michigan +5.0, over/under 44.0

: Michigan +5.0, over/under 44.0 Caesars : Michigan +4.5, over/under 44.0

: Michigan +4.5, over/under 44.0 Fanatics: Michigan +4.5, over/under 43.5

Odds for USC vs Michigan are subject to change

Team standings and stats

The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines are set for a highly anticipated faceoff. Both teams have shown strong performances this season, making this game crucial for college football odds. Here’s a look at their current standings and recent game stats.

Trojans team stats

The Trojans dominated their last game against Utah State, winning 48-20. With a potent offense, they showcased 253 rushing yards and 295 passing yards. This season, the Trojans are 2-0:

Points per game : 37.5

: 37.5 Points allowed per game : 10.0

: 10.0 Passing yards per game : 336.5

: 336.5 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.7

: 8.7 Rushing yards per game : 162.5

: 162.5 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.7

Wolverines team stats

The Wolverines secured a 28-18 victory over Arkansas State in their last game, with 301 rushing yards and 134 passing yards. They currently hold a 2-1 record, impacting college football odds:

Points per game : 23.3

: 23.3 Points allowed per game : 19.7

: 19.7 Passing yards per game : 153.0

: 153.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 5.9

: 5.9 Rushing yards per game : 178.0

: 178.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.4

Player Stats for Trojans vs. Wolverines

Trojans ahead of today’s game

As the Trojans prepare for their upcoming game, key players like Miller Moss and Woody Marks are expected to make significant impacts. The recent game showcased their potential, and bettors should watch their performances. Here are the top Trojans players from the recent game:

Miller Moss (QB): 229 YDS, 1 TD, 30 ATT

(QB): 229 YDS, 1 TD, 30 ATT Woody Marks (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Jayden Maiava (QB): 66 YDS, 11 ATT

(QB): 66 YDS, 11 ATT Lake McRee (TE): 4 REC

(TE): 4 REC Makai Lemon (WR): 3 REC

Throughout the season, the Trojans have shown consistency in their performance. Here are the top Trojans players’ season stats:

Miller Moss (QB): 607 YDS, 2 TD, 66 ATT

(QB): 607 YDS, 2 TD, 66 ATT Woody Marks (RB): 6 REC

(RB): 6 REC Lake McRee (TE): 9 REC

(TE): 9 REC Kyron Hudson (WR): 6 REC

(WR): 6 REC Ja’Kobi Lane (WR): 5 REC

Wolverines ahead of today’s game

The Wolverines are gearing up for their faceoff with the Trojans, with players like Alex Orji and Donovan Edwards poised to lead the charge. Their recent performances have caught the attention of college football oddsmakers. Here are the top Wolverines players from the recent game:

Alex Orji (QB): 12 YDS, 1 TD, 4 ATT

(QB): 12 YDS, 1 TD, 4 ATT Donovan Edwards (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Marlin Klein (TE): 3 REC

(TE): 3 REC Fredrick Moore (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Colston Loveland (TE): 3 REC

Throughout the season, the Wolverines have shown a strong offensive game. Here are the top Wolverines players’ season stats: