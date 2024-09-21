The No. 11 ranked USC Trojans (2-0) are set to face the No. 18 ranked Michigan Wolverines (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The college football odds favor USC with a point spread of 4.5. The over/under is set at 44.0. USC’s money line is -194, while Michigan’s is 160. The game will air on CBS.
USC vs Michigan pregame odds
Pregame CFB betting odds at New York sports betting apps for today’s game between USC and Michigan show an intriguing contest. FanDuel offers odds listing the Trojans at -192 and the Wolverines at +158, with the spread at 4.5. Caesars lists the Trojans at -205 and the Wolverines at +170, with a point spread of 4.5. BetMGM also lists the Trojans at -210 and the Wolverines at +170, with a point spread of 5.0. These college football odds indicate a competitive match that could be intriguing for CFB betting enthusiasts.
- FanDuel: Michigan +4.5, over/under 44.5
- BetMGM: Michigan +5.0, over/under 44.0
- Caesars: Michigan +4.5, over/under 44.0
- Fanatics: Michigan +4.5, over/under 43.5
Odds for USC vs Michigan are subject to change
Team standings and stats
The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines are set for a highly anticipated faceoff. Both teams have shown strong performances this season, making this game crucial for college football odds. Here’s a look at their current standings and recent game stats.
Trojans team stats
The Trojans dominated their last game against Utah State, winning 48-20. With a potent offense, they showcased 253 rushing yards and 295 passing yards. This season, the Trojans are 2-0:
- Points per game: 37.5
- Points allowed per game: 10.0
- Passing yards per game: 336.5
- Passing yards allowed per game: 8.7
- Rushing yards per game: 162.5
- Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.7
Wolverines team stats
The Wolverines secured a 28-18 victory over Arkansas State in their last game, with 301 rushing yards and 134 passing yards. They currently hold a 2-1 record, impacting college football odds:
- Points per game: 23.3
- Points allowed per game: 19.7
- Passing yards per game: 153.0
- Passing yards allowed per game: 5.9
- Rushing yards per game: 178.0
- Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.4
Player Stats for Trojans vs. Wolverines
Trojans ahead of today’s game
As the Trojans prepare for their upcoming game, key players like Miller Moss and Woody Marks are expected to make significant impacts. The recent game showcased their potential, and bettors should watch their performances. Here are the top Trojans players from the recent game:
- Miller Moss (QB): 229 YDS, 1 TD, 30 ATT
- Woody Marks (RB): 3 REC
- Jayden Maiava (QB): 66 YDS, 11 ATT
- Lake McRee (TE): 4 REC
- Makai Lemon (WR): 3 REC
Throughout the season, the Trojans have shown consistency in their performance. Here are the top Trojans players’ season stats:
- Miller Moss (QB): 607 YDS, 2 TD, 66 ATT
- Woody Marks (RB): 6 REC
- Lake McRee (TE): 9 REC
- Kyron Hudson (WR): 6 REC
- Ja’Kobi Lane (WR): 5 REC
Wolverines ahead of today’s game
The Wolverines are gearing up for their faceoff with the Trojans, with players like Alex Orji and Donovan Edwards poised to lead the charge. Their recent performances have caught the attention of college football oddsmakers. Here are the top Wolverines players from the recent game:
- Alex Orji (QB): 12 YDS, 1 TD, 4 ATT
- Donovan Edwards (RB): 1 REC
- Marlin Klein (TE): 3 REC
- Fredrick Moore (WR): 3 REC
- Colston Loveland (TE): 3 REC
Throughout the season, the Wolverines have shown a strong offensive game. Here are the top Wolverines players’ season stats:
- Colston Loveland (TE): 19 REC
- Donovan Edwards (RB): 4 REC
- Semaj Morgan (WR): 9 REC
- Davis Warren (QB): 444 YDS, 2 TD, 72 ATT
- Marlin Klein (TE): 4 REC