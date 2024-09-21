The New York Giants (0-2) will face the Cleveland Browns (1-1) in NFL Week 3. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The Giants odds for this matchup are crucial for bettors and fans looking to understand the game’s dynamics. This game will be a significant test for both teams as they aim to improve their standings early in the season. The game will air on Fox.

Giants vs Browns pregame odds for Sunday

For Sunday’s NFL game between the Giants and Browns, Cleveland is a -6.5-point favorite on the point spread NY sports betting apps. The over/under for the game stands at 38.5 points. FanDuel lists the Browns at -320 and the Giants at +260. Caesars sets the Browns at -305 and the Giants at +240. BetMGM has the Browns at -300 and the Giants at +240. These Giants odds provide a comprehensive view for bettors looking to place their wagers on this game.

Odds for the Giants vs Browns are subject to change

Betting insights for the Giants vs Browns

Given the current Giants odds and the Browns’ status as a -6.5-point favorite, bettors should consider the Browns’ balanced performance and the Giants’ struggles. The over/under of 38.5 points suggests a low-scoring game. The Browns’ moneyline odds range from -285 to -320, indicating their favored status.

For those looking at player-specific bets, Daniel Jones’ passing yards and Malik Nabers’ receptions are key metrics. Deshaun Watson’s passing yards and Elijah Moore’s receptions are also crucial for the Browns. The injuries to Njoku and Strong Jr. could affect the Browns’ offensive dynamics.

Bettors should also consider the weather conditions, which are expected to be favorable for gameplay. The scattered clouds and mild temperatures are unlikely to impact the game’s outcome significantly.

Team standings & game stats

The Giants currently hold a record of 0-2, placing them 4th in the NFC East with a conference rank of 15. They have scored 24 points and allowed 49 points, with an average of 12 points for and 24.5 points against per game. In their last game, they lost to the Washington Commanders with a score of 18-21. The Giants have struggled both offensively and defensively, with their defense allowing an average of 24.5 points per game.

The Browns’ record of 1-1 places them second in the AFC North with a conference rank of 7. They have scored 35 points and allowed 46 points, averaging 17.5 points for and 23 points against per game. In their last game, they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13. The Browns have shown a balanced performance, with their defense performing marginally better than their offense, allowing 23 points per game.

Both teams are looking to improve their standings. The Giants are desperate for their first win of the season, while the Browns aim to build on their recent victory to climb higher in the AFC North standings.

Giants vs Browns player stats & injuries

For the Giants, wide receiver Malik Nabers has 15 receptions over two games, showing his importance in the passing game. Quarterback Daniel Jones has accumulated 364 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns with 70 passing attempts. Running back Devin Singletary has 5 receptions. In their last game, Jones had 178 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns, indicating his role as a key offensive player.

For the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson has 355 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown with 79 passing attempts over two games. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has 9 receptions, making him a crucial target in the passing game. In their last game, Watson threw for 186 passing yards. Running back Jerome Ford has 7 receptions this season, contributing both in the running and passing game.

Injuries to note include the Giants’ kicker Graham Gano, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Browns’ tight end David Njoku and running back Pierre Strong Jr. are ruled out for Week 3 due to ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. These injuries could impact the Giants odds as they will miss key players in their lineup.

Recent news for Giants vs Browns

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt requested a trade during the summer due to frustration with his standing on the depth chart. He has played limited snaps in the first two weeks of the season. The Giants have decided not to trade Hyatt, but his limited involvement could affect the Giants’ offensive options.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed practice due to a foot injury but is expected to play. Garrett’s presence on the field could be a significant factor in the Browns’ defensive performance against the Giants.

Giants vs Browns pregame analysis

Examining the key metrics, the Giants have struggled offensively, allowing an average of 12 points per game while scoring 24.5 points per game. Daniel Jones will need to improve his passing efficiency, having thrown for 364 yards and 2 touchdowns over two games. Malik Nabers, with 15 receptions, will be a crucial target.

The Browns, on the other hand, have shown a balanced performance, scoring 17.5 points per game and allowing 23 points per game. Deshaun Watson has thrown for 355 yards and 1 touchdown. Elijah Moore and Jerome Ford have been significant contributors, with 9 and 7 receptions, respectively.

The Giants’ defense must step up to contain Watson and Moore. Graham Gano’s absence could affect their special teams’ performance. The Browns’ defense, led by Myles Garrett, will aim to pressure Daniel Jones and limit the Giants’ offensive production.

This NFL Week 3 matchup between the Giants and Browns offers several betting opportunities. The Giants odds reflect their struggles, while the Browns are favored to win. Key player performances and injuries will play a significant role in the game’s outcome. Bettors should analyze the pre-game odds, team standings, player stats, and weather conditions to make informed decisions.

Giants vs Browns weather forecast for Sunday

The weather forecast for the game predicts scattered clouds with a temperature of 68°F and a wind speed of 6 mph. These conditions are unlikely to significantly impact gameplay. Both teams should be able to execute their game plans without weather-related disruptions.