The Florida Gators (1-2) are set to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-2) on Saturday, September 21 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. According to college football odds, the Gators are the favorites with a point spread of -6.0 and an over/under of 58.5. The Gators’ money line is -222, while the Bulldogs’ money line is +183. The game will air on ESPN.

Florida vs Mississippi State pregame odds

Pregame college football betting odds for today's game between the Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs indicate a close game. FanDuel offers the Gators at -220 and the Bulldogs at +180, with a point spread of -6.5 and an over/under of 58.5. Caesars has the Gators at -250 and the Bulldogs at +205, with a point spread of -6.5. BetMGM lists the Gators at -250 and the Bulldogs at +195, with a spread of -6.5 in favor of Florida.

Odds for Florida vs Mississippi State are subject to change

Team standings and stats

Florida Gators will face Mississippi State Bulldogs in an upcoming college football game. Both teams are looking to improve their standings. The Gators have a close scoring margin, while the Bulldogs boast a strong offense. This matchup could significantly impact college football odds.

Florida Gators team stats

Florida Gators lost their last game against Texas A&1000, 20-33, with 249 passing yards and 52 rushing yards. The Gators are currently 1-2 on the season:

Points per game: 27.3

Passing yards per game: 279.0

Rushing yards per game: 121.7

Mississippi State Bulldogs team stats

Mississippi State Bulldogs lost their last game against Toledo, 17-41, with 319 passing yards and 66 rushing yards. The Bulldogs are currently 1-2 on the season:

Points per game: 32.0

Passing yards per game: 278.0

Rushing yards per game: 101.3

Player Stats for Gators vs. Bulldogs

Gators ahead of today’s game

The Gators are gearing up for a crucial game with some standout players who could significantly impact the college football odds. Graham Mertz has been consistent, while wide receivers like Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike have shown solid performances. Tight ends Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen also add depth to their offensive strategy.

Graham Mertz (QB): 15 ATT, 195 YDS, 1 TD

Throughout the season, the Gators have relied on a balanced attack. Here are the top performers to watch:

DJ Lagway (QB): 44 ATT, 541 YDS, 4 TD

Bulldogs ahead of today’s game

The Bulldogs, led by Blake Shapen, have shown a strong passing game that could shift the college football odds in their favor. Receivers like Kevin Coleman Jr. and Mario Craver have been reliable targets. Tight ends Seydou Traore and Justin Ball also contribute significantly to their offensive plays.

Blake Shapen (QB): 39 ATT, 319 YDS, 2 TD

For the season, the Bulldogs have relied heavily on their passing game. Key players to watch include: