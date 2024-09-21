The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) in NFL Week 3. The game takes place on Sunday, Sep 22, at 1:00 PM ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game is scheduled in a dome stadium with a capacity of 73,208. This article provides an overview of the game, including NFL odds, team standings, player stats, and recent news. NFL bettors and fans can use this information for a pregame understanding. The game will air on Fox.

Eagles vs Saints pregame odds

According to multiple sportsbooks in New York, the Saints are a consensus favorite on the point spread. FanDuel lists the Eagles at +2.5-point favorites with a moneyline of +130. BetMGM has Philly at +3.0-point favorites with a moneyline of +125. The over/under for the game stands at 49.5 points across multiple sports betting apps, with varying payouts across sportsbooks. Here are the latest odds for the Eagles vs Saints on Sunday:

FanDuel : Eagles +2.5, over/under 49.5

: Eagles +2.5, over/under 49.5 BetMGM : Eagles +3.0, over/under 49.5

: Eagles +3.0, over/under 49.5 Caesars : Eagles +2.5, over/under 49.5

: Eagles +2.5, over/under 49.5 Fanatics: Eagles +3.0, over/under 49.5

Odds are subject to change for the Eagles vs Saints

Team standings & recent game stats

The Eagles currently hold a 1-1 record, ranking 2nd in the NFC East with a division rank of 2 and a conference rank of 8. They have scored 55 points and allowed 51 points. In Week 2, the Eagles lost to the Atlanta Falcons with a score of 21-22. They recorded 365 offensive yards, including 186 rushing yards and 179 passing yards, with 6 touchdowns overall. The Eagles’ performance in Week 2 included 2 field goals made. Their average points for per game is 27.5, while their average points against per game is 25.5.

The Saints are leading the NFC South with a 2-0 record, holding a division rank of 1 and a conference rank of 1. They have scored 91 points and allowed 29 points. In Week 2, the Saints defeated the Dallas Cowboys 44-19. They accumulated 432 offensive yards, including 190 rushing yards and 242 passing yards, with 11 touchdowns overall. The Saints’ performance in Week 2 included 1 field goal made. Their average points for per game is 45.5, while their average points against per game is 14.5.

Eagles vs Saints player stats & injuries

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts recorded 183 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown in Week 2. Saquon Barkley had 4 receptions, while DeVonta Smith led the team with 7 receptions. Dallas Goedert contributed with 3 receptions. The Eagles’ offensive performance included 2 field goals made. In the 2024 season, Hurts has accumulated 461 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 64 passing attempts. Barkley has 6 receptions over 2 games, while Smith has 14 receptions. Goedert has contributed with 7 receptions over 2 games.

For the Saints, Derek Carr threw for 243 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns in Week 2. Alvin Kamara had 2 receptions, and Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave each had 4 receptions. The Saints’ offensive performance included 1 field goal made. In the 2024 season, Carr has accumulated 443 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, and 39 passing attempts. Kamara has 7 receptions over 2 games, while Shaheed has 7 receptions. Olave has contributed with 6 receptions over 2 games.

In terms of injuries, Taysom Hill of the Saints was listed as a limited practice participant due to a chest injury but is expected to be a game-time decision. A.J. Brown of the Eagles is likely out for another game due to a hamstring injury. Hill’s injury status could impact the Saints’ offensive strategy, while Brown’s absence may affect the Eagles’ passing game.

Eagles vs Saints Week 3 news

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is considered a decent fantasy option in Week 3 due to his high snap count and potential for increased targets with A.J. Brown likely out. Goedert played 97% of the snaps last week and is at the top of the league compared to others at the position in snaps played. Britain Covey’s usage increased last week, but he remains a less reliable option against the Saints’ defense. Covey had six grabs with only 32% of snaps played, while Jahan Dotson saw one target with 79% of snaps played. Managers should keep an eye on Covey in dynasty formats.

Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints returned to limited practice after a chest injury but may still be up in the air for Week 3. If Hill is out, Juwan Johnson is expected to see more pass-catching opportunities. Hill played 32% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 before playing 47% of the snaps against Dallas. In two games in 2024, Hill has eight carries for 53 yards and has caught just two of three targets for two yards through the air. The Saints are surprisingly the highest-scoring offense in the league after two weeks.

Eagles vs Saints pregame analysis

Overall, the Saints appear to have the upper hand statistically with a stronger record and higher points scored. However, the Eagles’ performance and player stats indicate a competitive matchup. Bettors should consider the NFL odds and recent player performances when making their wagers. The Saints’ offensive strength, led by Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara, could be a deciding factor. The Eagles will rely on Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith to counter the Saints’ offensive prowess.