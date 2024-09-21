The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) in NFL Week 3. The game will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Both teams enter the game with a 2-0 record, making this an exciting matchup for NFL fans and bettors. The NFL odds for this game are crucial for those looking to place bets. The game will air on CBS.

Chargers vs Steelers pregame Odds

The pregame NFL odds at New York online sportsbooks show the Steelers as the favorites. According to FanDuel, the Steelers are -156 and the Chargers at +132. The point spread is set at +3.0 for the Chargers, with an over/under of 34.5 points. Caesars lists the Steelers at -145 and the Chargers at +122, with a point spread of +2.5 for the Chargers. The over/under is 35.0 points. Here are the updated odds for Sunday’s game:

FanDuel : Chargers +3, over/under 34.5

: Chargers +3, over/under 34.5 BetMGM : Chargers +2.5, over/under 35.0

: Chargers +2.5, over/under 35.0 Caesars : Chargers +2.5, over/under 35.0

: Chargers +2.5, over/under 35.0 Fanatics: Chargers +3.0, over/under 35.0

The odds for the Chargers vs Steelers are subject to change

Team standings and game stats

The Chargers are currently ranked 1st in the AFC West with a 2-0 record. They have scored 48 points and allowed only 13 points this season. In their last game, they defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-3. The Chargers had 349 offensive yards, including 219 rushing yards and 130 passing yards. They scored 3 touchdowns and made 2 field goals.

The Steelers are also 2-0 and rank 1st in the AFC North. They have scored 31 points and allowed 16 points this season. In their last game, they defeated the Denver Broncos 13-6. The Steelers had 251 offensive yards, including 141 rushing yards and 110 passing yards. They scored 1 touchdown and made 2 field goals.

Chargers vs Steelers player stats & injuries

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert had 130 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns in the last game. However, he is listed as questionable for Week 3 due to a high ankle sprain. Running back J.K. Dobbins had 1 reception and wide receiver Quentin Johnston had 5 receptions. Tight end Will Dissly had 3 receptions.

For the Steelers, quarterback Justin Fields had 117 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown in the last game. He is set to start again in Week 3, as Russell Wilson is listed as questionable. Running back Najee Harris had 1 reception and tight end Pat Freiermuth had 4 receptions. Wide receiver George Pickens had 2 receptions.

Chargers vs Steelers Week 3 news

Recent news indicates that Justin Herbert is questionable for Week 3 due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2. If he doesn’t play, Easton Stick is likely to start, and the Chargers may rely more on running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The Chargers’ defense is also a solid choice for Week 3, allowing just 13 points this season with six sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

For the Steelers, wide receiver Roman Wilson is set to make his NFL debut in Week 3 after recovering from an ankle injury. Justin Fields will start at quarterback as Russell Wilson is listed as questionable due to a calf injury. Fields has led the Steelers to two straight victories, averaging 136.5 passing yards and 42.0 rushing yards per game.

Chargers vs Steelers Week 3 weather

The weather forecast for the game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh predicts a low of 63°F and a high of 63°F with few clouds. The wind speed is expected to be around 1 mph, which should not significantly impact the game.