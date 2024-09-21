The Baylor Bears (2-1) are set to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. According to college football odds, Colorado is favored with a -1.5 point spread and an over/under of 51.5. The Bears have a moneyline of +103, while the Buffaloes have a moneyline of -124. The game will air on Fox.

Baylor Bears vs Colorado Buffaloes CFB Pregame Odds

The Baylor vs. Colorado game today has sports enthusiasts buzzing. With varying spreads across these platforms, bettors have multiple options to consider. Make sure to compare and choose the best NY sportsbook to maximize your potential returns. For those looking to place their bets, here are the spreads from various major New York sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Baylor +1.5, over/under 51.5

: Baylor +1.5, over/under 51.5 BetMGM : Baylor +1.5, over/under 51.5

: Baylor +1.5, over/under 51.5 Caesars : Baylor +2.0, over/under 51.5

: Baylor +2.0, over/under 51.5 Fanatics: Baylor +1.5, over/under 51.5

Odds are subject to change for Baylor vs Colorado

Team standings and stats

The Baylor Bears and Colorado Buffaloes are set for an exciting college football faceoff. Baylor has shown strong performances, with impressive wins and solid stats. Colorado, on the other hand, has had a mixed season but remains competitive. Both teams bring unique strengths to the field, making this matchup one to watch for college football odds enthusiasts.

Baylor Bears team stats

Baylor Bears dominated their last game against Air Force, winning 31-3 at home. They showcased a balanced attack with 230 rushing yards and 248 passing yards. Currently, Baylor is 2-1 on the season:

Points per game : 29.3

: 29.3 Points allowed per game : 9.7

: 9.7 Passing yards per game : 213.7

: 213.7 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.8

: 8.8 Rushing yards per game : 167.3

: 167.3 Rushing yards per game allowed: 4.1

Colorado Buffaloes team stats

Colorado Buffaloes secured a road victory against Colorado State, 28-9, with 310 passing yards and 109 rushing yards. The Buffaloes have a 2-1 record this season, making them a team to watch for college football odds:

Points per game : 23.0

: 23.0 Points allowed per game : 21.0

: 21.0 Passing yards per game : 333.0

: 333.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.1

: 8.1 Rushing yards per game : 61.3

: 61.3 Rushing yards per game allowed: 2.9

Player Stats for Bears vs. Buffaloes

Bears ahead of tonight’s game

The Bears are looking strong ahead of their game with a mix of solid performances from key players. Sawyer Robertson showcased his passing prowess, while Ashtyn Hawkins and Josh Cameron contributed significantly in receptions. This team will be looking to leverage these performances to sway the college football odds in their favor.

Sawyer Robertson (QB): 248 YDS, 24 ATT

(QB): 248 YDS, 24 ATT Ashtyn Hawkins (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Josh Cameron (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Michael Trigg (TE): 4 REC

(TE): 4 REC Richard Reese (RB): 1 REC

Throughout the season, the Bears have relied on their quarterbacks and receivers to drive their offense. Dequan Finn and Sawyer Robertson have been pivotal in passing yards, while Michael Trigg and Richard Reese have been consistent in receptions.

Dequan Finn (QB): 307 YDS, 3 TD, 43 ATT

(QB): 307 YDS, 3 TD, 43 ATT Michael Trigg (TE): 10 REC

(TE): 10 REC Richard Reese (RB): 4 REC

(RB): 4 REC Dawson Pendergrass (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Ashtyn Hawkins (WR): 6 REC

Buffaloes ahead of tonight’s game

The Buffaloes are entering the game with strong performances from their top players. Shedeur Sanders has been exceptional in passing yards and touchdowns, while Travis Hunter and Will Sheppard have been reliable in receptions. These performances could significantly influence college football odds.

Shedeur Sanders (QB): 310 YDS, 4 TD, 49 ATT

(QB): 310 YDS, 4 TD, 49 ATT Travis Hunter (WR): 13 REC

(WR): 13 REC Will Sheppard (WR): 7 REC

(WR): 7 REC LaJohntay Wester (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Jimmy Horn Jr. (WR): 4 REC

Throughout the season, the Buffaloes have seen outstanding contributions from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The team’s wide receivers, including Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, have also performed consistently.