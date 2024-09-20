The New York Yankees will face the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Sep 20, at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA, and will be aired on YES. The Yankees have a moneyline of -195, while the Athletics are at +162.
Yankees vs. Athletics Pregame Odds (9/20/24)
Yankees odds for today’s game against the Athletics show a strong consensus, with New York as the favorite across the moneyline and run line. The run line is set at -1.5 in favor of the Yankees across multiple NY sports betting apps, with the over/under set at 8.0. Here are the current odds for tonight’s game:
- FanDuel: Yankees -200, Athletics +168, over/under 8.0
- BetMGM: Yankees -210, Athletics +170, over/under 8.0
- Caesars: Yankees -195, Athletics +162, over/under 8.0
- Fanatics: Yankees -200, Athletics +165, over/under 8.0
Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Athletics
Yankees vs. Athletics projected starting lineups today
Yankees starting lineup
- 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
- RF Juan Soto (L)
- CF Aaron Judge (R)
- C Austin Wells (L)
- DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
- 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L)
- 1B Anthony Rizzo (L)
- SS Anthony Volpe (R)
- LF Alex Verdugo (L)
Athletics starting lineup
- RF Lawrence Butler (L)
- DH Brent Rooker (R)
- CF JJ Bleday (L)
- C Shea Langeliers (R)
- LF Seth Brown (L)
- 2B Zack Gelof (R)
- 1B Ryan Noda (L)
- 3B Max Schuemann (R)
- SS Jacob Wilson (R)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Yankees vs. Athletics probable starters for Friday
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(NYY) Gerrit Cole (R)
|6-5
|3.97
|1.27
|24.7%
|7.7%
|(OAK) J.T. Ginn (R)
|0-1
|4.94
|1.39
|22.1%
|5.8%
Yankees vs. Athletics Injuries for Friday
Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (hip) on 10-day IL, Cody Poteet (tricep) on 60-day IL, Lou Trivino (elbow) on 60-day IL, Jonathan Loáisiga (elbow) on 60-day IL.
Athletics: Alex Wood (shoulder) on 60-day IL, Trevor Gott (elbow) on 60-day IL, Ross Stripling (back) on 15-day IL, Miguel Andujar (abdomen) on 60-day IL, Michael Kelly (suspension) out for the season.
Team standings and stats for today’s game
New York Yankees team stats
The Yankees lead the AL East with an 89-64 record. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a recent loss against the Mariners. Season stats include:
- Runs per game: 5.0
- Team average: .248
- Team home runs: 223
- Team Stolen bases: 78
- Team ERA: 3.74
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1371
Oakland Athletics team stats
The Athletics are 67-86, ranking 13th in the AL and 4th in the AL West. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, coming off two wins against the Cubs. Season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.0
- Team average: .235
- Team home runs: 193
- Team Stolen bases: 93
- Team ERA: 4.33
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1192
Player Stats for Yankees vs. Athletics
Aaron Judge and Brent Rooker are key players for the Yankees and Athletics. Their recent performances and season stats highlight their potential to impact today’s game. Judge’s and other top players’ performances could influence the Yankees’ odds. Juan Soto’s day-to-day status may also affect the Yankees’ lineup.
Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a force on the bases, leading the team in stolen bases. The Yankees will rely on these players to perform well against the Athletics.
- AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .321
- HR Leader: Aaron Judge 53
- RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 136
- Runs Leader: Juan Soto 120
- SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 37
Athletics Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Brent Rooker is the Athletics’ standout player, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Zack Gelof has been effective on the bases, leading the team in stolen bases. These players will be crucial for the Athletics in their matchup against the Yankees.
- AVG Leader: Brent Rooker .304
- HR Leader: Brent Rooker 38
- RBI Leader: Brent Rooker 110
- Runs Leader: Brent Rooker 80
- SB Leader: Zack Gelof 23