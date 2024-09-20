The New York Yankees will face the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Sep 20, at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA, and will be aired on YES. The Yankees have a moneyline of -195, while the Athletics are at +162.

Yankees vs. Athletics Pregame Odds (9/20/24)

Yankees odds for today’s game against the Athletics show a strong consensus, with New York as the favorite across the moneyline and run line. The run line is set at -1.5 in favor of the Yankees across multiple NY sports betting apps, with the over/under set at 8.0. Here are the current odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Yankees -200, Athletics +168, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -200, Athletics +168, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Yankees -210, Athletics +170, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -210, Athletics +170, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Yankees -195, Athletics +162, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -195, Athletics +162, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Yankees -200, Athletics +165, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Athletics

Yankees vs. Athletics projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Athletics starting lineup

RF Lawrence Butler (L) DH Brent Rooker (R) CF JJ Bleday (L) C Shea Langeliers (R) LF Seth Brown (L) 2B Zack Gelof (R) 1B Ryan Noda (L) 3B Max Schuemann (R) SS Jacob Wilson (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Athletics probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Gerrit Cole (R) 6-5 3.97 1.27 24.7% 7.7% (OAK) J.T. Ginn (R) 0-1 4.94 1.39 22.1% 5.8%

Yankees vs. Athletics Injuries for Friday

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (hip) on 10-day IL, Cody Poteet (tricep) on 60-day IL, Lou Trivino (elbow) on 60-day IL, Jonathan Loáisiga (elbow) on 60-day IL.

Athletics: Alex Wood (shoulder) on 60-day IL, Trevor Gott (elbow) on 60-day IL, Ross Stripling (back) on 15-day IL, Miguel Andujar (abdomen) on 60-day IL, Michael Kelly (suspension) out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Yankees team stats

The Yankees lead the AL East with an 89-64 record. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a recent loss against the Mariners. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 223

: 223 Team Stolen bases : 78

: 78 Team ERA : 3.74

: 3.74 Team pitching strikeouts: 1371

Oakland Athletics team stats

The Athletics are 67-86, ranking 13th in the AL and 4th in the AL West. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, coming off two wins against the Cubs. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.0

: 4.0 Team average : .235

: .235 Team home runs : 193

: 193 Team Stolen bases : 93

: 93 Team ERA : 4.33

: 4.33 Team pitching strikeouts: 1192

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Athletics

Aaron Judge and Brent Rooker are key players for the Yankees and Athletics. Their recent performances and season stats highlight their potential to impact today’s game. Judge’s and other top players’ performances could influence the Yankees’ odds. Juan Soto’s day-to-day status may also affect the Yankees’ lineup.

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a force on the bases, leading the team in stolen bases. The Yankees will rely on these players to perform well against the Athletics.

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .321

Aaron Judge .321 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 53

Aaron Judge 53 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 136

Aaron Judge 136 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 120

Juan Soto 120 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 37

Athletics Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Brent Rooker is the Athletics’ standout player, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Zack Gelof has been effective on the bases, leading the team in stolen bases. These players will be crucial for the Athletics in their matchup against the Yankees.