The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets on Sep 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in New York and will air on Apple TV. The Phillies and Mets enter with a split on the moneyline odds, making it an interesting game to potentially bet and watch. The forecast calls for broken clouds with a high of 79°F.

Phillies vs. Mets pregame odds (9/20/24)

Today’s game between the Phillies and Mets offers MLB bettors various NY sports betting opportunities. The Mets are favored at Caesars with moneyline odds around -115, while the Phillies are slightly favored at FanDuel and BetMGM with -115. Somehow Fanatics has both teams with the same odds. The Mets odds for the over/under at multiple sportsbooks are consistent at 7.5, providing another betting opportunity for today’s game.

FanDuel : Mets -106, Phillies -110, over/under 7.5

: Mets -106, Phillies -110, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mets -105, Phillies -115, over/under 7.5

: Mets -105, Phillies -115, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Mets -115, Phillies -105, over/under 7.5

: Mets -115, Phillies -105, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Mets -110, Phillies -110, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Mets

Phillies vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) RF Nick Castellanos (R) C J.T. Realmuto (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) LF Weston Wilson (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 3B Mark Vientos (R) C Luis Torrens (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Phillies vs. Mets probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Cristopher Sánchez (L) 10-9 3.24 1.23 19.5% 5.2% (NYM) David Peterson (L) 9-2 2.85 1.30 18.4% 8.9%

Phillies vs. Mets Injuries for Friday

Phillies: Luis F. Ortiz (RP) – Right forearm strain, out for the season. Spencer Turnbull (SP) – Right lat strain, out until late September. Austin Hays (LF) – Kidney infection, on 10-day IL. Rodolfo Castro (SS) – Right thumb UCL tear, out for the season. José Rodríguez (SS) – Suspended for one year.

Mets: Brooks Raley (RP) – Tommy John surgery, out for the season. Francisco Lindor (SS) – Lower back soreness, questionable. Jeff McNeil (2B) – Right wrist fracture, out for the season. Paul Blackburn (SP) – Spinal fluid leak, expected return in late September. Sean Reid-Foley (SP) – Right shoulder impingement, out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies currently lead the NL East with a record of 91-62. They have a batting average of .258 and have hit 185 home runs this season. The Phillies have stolen 135 bases and maintain an ERA of 3.78. They have recorded 1,345 pitching strikeouts. In their last 10 games, the Phillies have won 6 and lost 4, but they are on a 2-game losing streak. In their last game against the Mets, they scored 6 runs on 8 hits, with a batting average of .235 and 5 pitching strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 185

: 185 Team Stolen bases : 135

: 135 Team ERA : 3.78

: 3.78 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,345

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets are second in the NL East with a record of 85-68. They have a batting average of .249 and have hit 198 home runs this season. The Mets have stolen 100 bases and maintain an ERA of 3.90. They have recorded 1,362 pitching strikeouts. In their last 10 games, the Mets have won 7 and lost 3, and they are on a 4-game winning streak. In their last game against the Phillies, they scored 6 runs on 8 hits, with a batting average of .235 and 10 pitching strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 198

: 198 Team Stolen bases : 100

: 100 Team ERA : 3.90

: 3.90 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,362

Player Stats for Phillies vs. Mets

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper are key players for the Phillies, with Turner leading the team in batting average at .298. Harper’s recent performance includes a double in his last game against the Mets. For the Mets, Brandon Nimmo’s recent game saw him go 2-for-5 with a homer and a double, while Pete Alonso continues to be a powerhouse with 34 home runs this season.

Recent news highlights include Taijuan Walker’s struggle, allowing eight runs in 3 IP against the Mets, and Francisco Lindor missing his fourth straight game due to a back injury. Kodai Senga is set for a minor-league rehab appearance, aiming to return next week. These updates are crucial for those analyzing Mets odds and other MLB betting lines.

Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs and RBIs, while Bryson Stott is the top stolen base leader. Schwarber’s consistent performance makes him a significant player to watch tonight.

AVG Leader: Trea Turner .298

Trea Turner .298 HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 35

Kyle Schwarber 35 RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 98

Kyle Schwarber 98 Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 104

Kyle Schwarber 104 SB Leader: Bryson Stott 29

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Pete Alonso is leading the Mets in home runs and RBIs, while Francisco Lindor, despite his recent absence, leads in runs and stolen bases. Nimmo’s recent performance adds to the Mets’ offensive strength.