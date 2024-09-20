The New England Patriots faced off against the New York Jets in NFL Week 3. The game took place on Thursday, September 19, at 8:15 PM ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets secured a decisive 24-3 victory over their AFC East rival.

Patriots vs Jets betting odds & results for TNF

The Jets’ victory significantly impacted betting odds at New York sports betting apps. Entering Thursday Night Football vs the Patriots with a -6.5 point spread, the Jets covered the spread comfortably with a 21-point margin of victory. The over/under for the game was set at 39.0 points, and the total score of 27 points fell under this mark. The Jets’ performance will likely influence future betting odds, as they demonstrated strong offensive and defensive capabilities. Bettors should take note of the Jets odds in upcoming games, especially considering their improved record and statistical performance.

Patriots vs Jets Week 3 analysis

The Patriots struggled significantly on offense, managing only 139 total yards. Their rushing game produced 78 yards, while their passing game was limited to 61 yards. Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots’ quarterback, threw for 98 yards on 18 attempts, showing limited effectiveness. Demario Douglas was the leading receiver with 7 receptions. Antonio Gibson contributed with 3 receptions and 29 rushing yards, but it was not enough to spark the offense.

The Jets displayed a dominant performance with 400 total yards. Aaron Rodgers led the offense with 281 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Breece Hall added 133 rushing yards, demonstrating a balanced offensive attack. The receiving corps, led by Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin, contributed significantly with 5 receptions each. The Jets’ defense was equally impressive, recording seven sacks and holding the Patriots to just three points.

Team standings & game stats

The Patriots now have a record of 1-3 and a points differential of -18. They rank fourth in the AFC East and 10th in the AFC Conference. The Jets improved their record to 3-1 and a points differential of +15, ranking second in the AFC East and sixth in the AFC Conference.

During the game, the Patriots accumulated 139 offensive yards, including 78 rushing yards and 61 passing yards. They scored only three points in the second quarter. The Jets, on the other hand, achieved 400 offensive yards, with 133 rushing yards and 267 passing yards. They scored in every quarter, with 7 points in each of the first three quarters and 3 points in the fourth quarter.

Notable Patriots vs Jets TNF player performances

For the Patriots, wide receiver Demario Douglas had 7 receptions, quarterback Jacoby Brissett passed for 98 yards with 18 attempts, and running back Antonio Gibson had 3 receptions and rushed for 29 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry caught 2 passes for 9 yards.

For the Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 281 yards with 2 touchdowns and 35 attempts. Running back Breece Hall had 4 receptions, while wide receivers Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson had 3 and 5 receptions, respectively. Tight end Tyler Conklin also contributed with 5 receptions.

Antonio Gibson showed efficiency in the Patriots’ loss, rushing five times for 29 yards and catching three passes for an additional eight yards. Hunter Henry’s production decreased significantly compared to Week 2, catching only two of three targets for nine yards.

The New York Jets’ defense was dominant, holding the Patriots to just 139 yards of total offense and recording seven sacks. Defensive end Will McDonald 4 led the effort with two sacks, bringing his season total to five. Safety Chuck Clark contributed with four tackles and a forced fumble.

Looking ahead to Week 4

New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley missed the game due to a toe injury but is expected to return by Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. Mosley had accumulated 12 combined tackles in the season’s first two games. The Patriots must address their offensive struggles as they prepare for their next game. With a record of 1-3, they face an uphill battle in the AFC East. The Jets, with a 3-1 record, will look to build on their momentum as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The potential return of CJ Mosley will further bolster their defense.