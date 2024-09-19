The New England Patriots will face the New York Jets in NFL Week 3. The game will take place on Thursday, September 19, at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Both teams have a 1-1 record, making this a crucial game for positioning in the AFC East. The game will air on Prime Video as part of Thursday Night Football.

Patriots vs Jets pregame Thursday Night Football odds

The Jets are the consensus favorite at various New York sports betting apps, with an over/under of 38.5 points. FanDuel lists the Jets at -260 with a spread of -6.5 points and the Patriots at +215 on the moneyline. Caesars has the Jets at -278 with a -6.0 point spread and the Patriots at +222. BetMGM lists the Jets at -275 and the Patriots at +220 with a -6.0 point spread. These NFL odds indicate a competitive game, with the Jets odds slightly favoring them as the home team.

FanDuel : Patriots +6.5, Jets -6.5, over/under 38.5

: Patriots +6.5, Jets -6.5, over/under 38.5 BetMGM : Patriots +6.0, Jets -6.0, over/under 38.5

: Patriots +6.0, Jets -6.0, over/under 38.5 Caesars : Patriots +6.0, Jets -6.0, over/under 38.5

: Patriots +6.0, Jets -6.0, over/under 38.5 Fanatics: Patriots +6.0, Jets -6.0, over/under 38.5

The odds for Patriots vs Jets on TNF are subject to change

Patriots vs Jets team standings & recent game stats

The Patriots and Jets both hold a 1-1 record. The Patriots are ranked 2nd in the AFC East with a win percentage of 0.5, scoring 36 points and allowing 33 points. They are 6th in the AFC conference. The Jets are 3rd in the AFC East with a win percentage of 0.5, scoring 43 points and allowing 49 points. They are 7th in the AFC conference.

In Week 2, the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks with a score of 20-23. They accumulated 310 offensive yards, 185 rushing yards, and 125 passing yards. The Jets won against the Tennessee Titans with a score of 24-17, accumulating 265 offensive yards, 101 rushing yards, and 164 passing yards.

The Patriots have scored an average of 18 points per game while allowing 16.5 points per game. They have scored 3 touchdowns and allowed 3 touchdowns. The Jets have scored an average of 21.5 points per game while allowing 24.5 points per game. They have scored 6 touchdowns and allowed 7 touchdowns.

Recent player stats & injuries for Patriots vs Jets

Key players for the Patriots include Rhamondre Stevenson (RB) with 5 receptions in the season, Jacoby Brissett (QB) with 270 passing yards and 1 touchdown, and Hunter Henry (TE) with 10 receptions. In Week 2, Brissett had 149 passing yards and 1 touchdown, while Henry had 8 receptions. Other notable players include Antonio Gibson (RB) with 1 reception and Ja’Lynn Polk (WR) with 2 receptions.

Key players for the Jets include Breece Hall (RB) with 12 receptions in the season, Aaron Rodgers (QB) with 343 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, and Garrett Wilson (WR) with 10 receptions. In Week 2, Rodgers had 176 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, while Hall had 7 receptions. Other notable players include Allen Lazard (WR) with 8 receptions and Braelon Allen (RB) with 3 receptions.

No significant injuries were reported for both teams.

Patriots vs Jets Week 3 recent news

The New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye has been a solid performer, making 5 out of 6 field goals and 3 extra points through two games. The Jets defense has posted six sacks and forced two turnovers, making them an excellent fantasy option for Week 3.

Patriots vs Jets TNF analysis & key metrics

The Patriots have shown a strong rushing game, accumulating 185 rushing yards in their last game. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson will be key players to watch. Jacoby Brissett’s 149 passing yards and 1 touchdown in Week 2 indicate a balanced offensive strategy.

The Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers, have a more pass-heavy offense. Rodgers’ 176 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 2, along with Breece Hall’s 7 receptions, highlight their offensive capabilities. The Jets’ defense, with six sacks and two turnovers, will be crucial in limiting the Patriots’ offensive plays.

The Patriots’ defense has allowed 33 points over two games, averaging 16.5 points per game. The Jets’ defense has allowed 49 points, averaging 24.5 points per game. Both defenses will need to step up to control the game’s pace.

Special teams could play a significant role. Joey Slye has been reliable for the Patriots, making 5 out of 6 field goals. The Jets’ Greg Zuerlein has had limited opportunities but was a solid performer last season.

Weather

The game’s weather forecast is overcast clouds with a high of 86°F and a low of 86°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 8 mph. This weather is unlikely to significantly impact gameplay, but the overcast conditions could lead to a more controlled passing game.