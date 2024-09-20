The No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) are set to play against the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) on Friday, Sept. 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. Nebraska is the -8.0-point favorite with an over/under of 42.5. The Fighting Illini moneyline is set at +262, while the Cornhuskers are at -332. This matchup is part of the Big Ten – West Conference. Fans and bettors can tune in to catch the action and explore college football odds for this exciting game. The game will air on Fox.

Illinois vs Nebraska pregame odds

New York online sportsbooks have the odds for tonight’s game between two nationally ranked teams, with the home Cornhuskers as the favorite. FanDuel offers Illinois at +310 on the moneyline and a point spread of +7.5, with an over/under of 42.5. Caesars has Illinois at +345 on the moneyline with a point spread of +8.0 and an over/under of 42.5. BetMGM lists Illinois at +350 on the moneyline with a point spread of +7.5 and an over/under of 42.5.

FanDuel : Illinois +7.5, over/under 42.5

: Illinois +7.5, over/under 42.5 BetMGM : Illinois +7.5, over/under 42.5

: Illinois +7.5, over/under 42.5 Caesars : Illinois +8.0, over/under 42.5

: Illinois +8.0, over/under 42.5 Fanatics: Illinois +7.5, over/under 42.5

Odds are subject to change for Illini vs Cornhuskers

Team standings & stats ahead of today’s game

Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to clash in an exciting college football matchup. Both teams are coming off strong performances in their previous games and will look to continue their momentum. Bettors and fans are keenly watching the college football odds for this faceoff. Here’s a quick overview of each team’s current standings and recent game stats.

Illinois Fighting Illini team stats

Illinois secured a solid win against Central Michigan, 30-9, with a balanced attack. The team accumulated 137 rushing yards and 242 passing yards, scoring three field goals. Illinois is 3-0 this season:

Points per game : 32.7

: 32.7 Points allowed per game : 8.7

: 8.7 Passing yards per game : 225.3

: 225.3 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.1

: 8.1 Rushing yards per game : 154.0

: 154.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 4.4

Nebraska Cornhuskers team stats

Nebraska dominated Northern Iowa, winning 34-3, with a strong offensive showing. They recorded 142 rushing yards and 281 passing yards, despite one interception. Nebraska is also 3-0 this season:

Points per game : 34.0

: 34.0 Points allowed per game : 6.7

: 6.7 Passing yards per game : 250.0

: 250.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.2

: 8.2 Rushing yards per game : 172.0

: 172.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.0

Player Stats for Illini vs Cornhuskers

Illinois leaders ahead of tonight’s game

As the Illini prepare for their upcoming game against Nebraska, key players who could make an impact include Luke Altmyer and Pat Bryant. Altmyer has been delivering solid performances as a quarterback, while Bryant has shown consistency as a wide receiver. The college football odds are looking favorable for these top performers.

Luke Altmyer (QB): 29 ATT, 242 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 29 ATT, 242 YDS, 2 TD Pat Bryant (WR): 7 REC

(WR): 7 REC Zakhari Franklin (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Kaden Feagin (RB): 2 REC

(RB): 2 REC Collin Dixon (WR): 2 REC

Throughout the season, Illini has relied on their key players to drive their performance. Luke Altmyer has been a standout quarterback, while Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin have been reliable targets.

Luke Altmyer (QB): 78 ATT, 647 YDS, 6 TD

(QB): 78 ATT, 647 YDS, 6 TD Pat Bryant (WR): 15 REC

(WR): 15 REC Zakhari Franklin (WR): 16 REC

(WR): 16 REC Josh McCray (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Malik Elzy (WR): 2 REC

Nebraska leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Cornhuskers are gearing up for their faceoff against the Illini, with key players like Dylan Raiola and Carter Nelson expected to shine. Raiola has been effective as a quarterback, while Nelson has been a reliable wide receiver. The college football odds are set for an exciting game.

Dylan Raiola (QB): 23 ATT, 247 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 23 ATT, 247 YDS, 2 TD Carter Nelson (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Jacory Barney Jr. (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Emmett Johnson (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Rahmir Johnson (RB): 2 REC

Throughout the season, Nebraska has seen strong performances from their key players. Dylan Raiola has led the team as a quarterback, while Isaiah Neyor and Rahmir Johnson have been consistent contributors.