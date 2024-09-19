The MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. The forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 57 degrees.

Clarke Schmidt of the Yankees holds an NRFI record of 11-2, while Logan Gilbert of the Mariners has an NRFI record of 27-3. The odds for NRFI are -142 and YRFI are +112, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This information is crucial for those involved in MLB betting, providing insights into the pitchers’ performances in the first inning and the potential for runs.

The game will be broadcast on the YES channel, with betting odds favoring the Mariners slightly over the Yankees. With the pitchers’ strong NRFI records, bettors looking into the odds for the first inning might find this matchup particularly interesting for MLB betting strategies.

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI odds

For Thursday’s Yankees vs Mariners game, betting odds are leaning towards a NRFI outcome. DraftKings has set the NRFI odds at -142, indicating a preference for no runs in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI odds are at +112, showing a slightly less favored outcome for runs in the first inning.

FanDuel : NRFI -142

: NRFI -142 FanDuel: YRFI +112

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Yankees vs Mariners are subject to change

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The Yankees logged two first-inning runs during the team’s first outing against the Mariners Tuesday, and they’ll be looking to do so again tonight. Logan Gilbert’s high 26% strikeout rate will pose a challenge for New York, while Schmidt will look to hold Seatle at bay with his 24.7% strikeout rate. However, each team’s stacked batting lineup should have no problem putting an early dent in the score.

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (+112)

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitching Matchup

Logan Gilbert (R) (SEA) Stat Clarke Schmidt (R) (NYY) 27-3 NRFI/YRFI Record 11-2 26% K% 24.7% 4.5% BB% 7.4% 0.89 WHIP 1.13 1.03 HR/9 0.89

Clarke Schmidt of the Yankees shows a solid record with a WHIP of 1.13, striking out 24.7% of batters faced, and maintaining a HR/9 of 0.89. His NRFI/YRFI record stands at 11-2, indicating strong early-game performance. Schmidt’s ability to limit walks and home runs plays a crucial role in NRFI/YRFI betting odds for the upcoming game against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert from the Mariners presents a formidable challenge with a WHIP of 0.89, a K% of 26, and a HR/9 of 1.03. His impressive NRFI/YRFI record of 27-3 highlights his consistency and reliability in the early innings, making him a key figure in MLB betting strategies for this matchup.

Examining their performance against left and right-handed hitters, Schmidt and Gilbert both exhibit versatility, with Schmidt showing a slightly higher WHIP against lefties (1.24) but a better strikeout rate (30.8%). Gilbert, on the other hand, maintains a lower WHIP against right-handers (0.81) and a solid strikeout percentage. These stats provide crucial insights for MLB betting enthusiasts looking at the odds for NRFI/YRFI outcomes.

Clarke Schmidt Split Stats

Home Stat Away 26.5% K% 23.4% 6.1% BB% 8.4% 1.24 WHIP 1.04 1.47 HR/9 0.45

vs Left Stat vs Right 30.8% K% 20.7% 8.2% BB% 7.1% 1.24 WHIP 1.03 1.06 HR/9 0.73

Logan Gilbert Split Stats

Home Stat Away 27.9% K% 24.3% 3.7% BB% 5.2% 0.83 WHIP 0.94 1.00 HR/9 1.07

vs Left Stat vs Right 28.7% K% 25.4% 5.2% BB% 4.2% 1.00 WHIP 0.81 0.98 HR/9 1.07

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Record

Yankees NRFI: 63.16%

Yankees YRFI: 36.84%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 73.03%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 26.97%

Mariners NRFI: 71.71%

Mariners YRFI: 28.29%

Mariners Opponent NRFI: 77.63%

Mariners Opponent YRFI: 22.37%

Yankees Lineup vs. Logan Gilbert (R)

The Yankees showcase a lineup against right-hand pitchers with notable performances from Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, indicating a strong potential for early scoring. Soto’s .426 wOBA and .292 ISO, combined with Judge’s .461 wOBA and .348 ISO, highlight their power and efficiency at the plate. Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells add depth, with Torres posting a .299 wOBA and Wells a .347 wOBA, suggesting a balanced attack against righties. Given Gilbert’s WHIP of 0.89 and K% of 26, the Yankees’ lineup, rich in high wOBA and ISO figures, could capitalize on any inconsistencies, making this matchup critical for MLB betting odds.

Mariners Lineup vs. Clarke Schmidt (R)

On the Mariners side, Victor Robles and Cal Raleigh stand out against right-hand pitching, with Robles carrying a .383 wOBA and Raleigh a .335 wOBA and .199 ISO, indicating potential for impactful hits. Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena provide support, though their lower wOBA figures suggest a need for strategic at-bats to overcome Schmidt’s 1.13 WHIP and 24.7 K%. Schmidt’s performance against right- and left-hand hitters, including a controlled HR/9 of 0.89, will be key in containing the Mariners’ lineup, an essential factor for those considering MLB betting odds in this upcoming game.