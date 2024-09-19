The New York Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, Sep 19, at 4:10 PM at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. The game will air on YES. The Yankees enter with an away team money line of -104, while the Mariners have a home team money line of -113. The forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 57°F.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pregame Odds for Sept. 19

Today’s game between the Yankees and Mariners offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities at NY sportsbooks. The Mariners are the slight favorites at DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM with moneyline odds around -112 to -115. Yankees odds situate them as the slight underdog, at around -105. The over/under at these sportsbooks ranges between 7.0 and 7.5, providing another betting opportunity for today’s game.

FanDuel : Mariners -110, Yankees -106, over/under 7.5

: Mariners -110, Yankees -106, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mariners -115, Yankees -105, over/under 7.0

: Mariners -115, Yankees -105, over/under 7.0 Caesars : Mariners -115, Yankees -105, over/under 7.0

: Mariners -115, Yankees -105, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Mariners -112, Yankees -108, over/under 7.0

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Mariners

Yankees vs. Mariners projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Mariners starting lineup

RF Victor Robles (R) CF Julio Rodríguez (R) C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Randy Arozarena (R) 1B Luke Raley (L) DH Justin Turner (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) SS J.P. Crawford (L) 3B Josh Rojas (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Mariners probable starters for Thursday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Clarke Schmidt (R) 5-3 2.41 1.13 24.7 7.4 (SEA) Logan Gilbert (R) 7-11 3.24 0.89 26.0 4.5

Yankees vs. Mariners Injuries for Thursday

Yankees

DJ LeMahieu (Hip) – Out since 2024-09-06, 10-day injured list.

Cody Poteet (Tricep) – Out since 2024-06-15, 60-day injured list, expected return in September.

Lou Trivino (Elbow) – Out since 2024-02-16, 60-day injured list, expected return in September.

Jonathan Loáisiga (Elbow) – Out since 2024-04-04, 60-day injured list, out for season.

Mariners

Yimi García (Elbow) – Out since 2024-08-20, 60-day injured list.

Victor Robles (Hand) – Probable, right hand contusion, expected to play.

Luis Castillo (Hamstring) – Out since 2024-09-08, 15-day injured list, expected return in late September.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees lead the AL East with an 89-63 record. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and are currently on a 3-game winning streak. In their last match against the Mariners, the Yankees secured a 2-0 win, showcasing strong pitching with 14 strikeouts. With a league-leading position, the Yankees look to continue their dominance in the upcoming game.

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 222

: 222 Team stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 3.76

: 3.76 Team pitching strikeouts: 1362

Seattle Mariners team stats

The Seattle Mariners hold a 77-75 record, placing them second in the AL West. They have split their last 10 games with 5-5 and are on a 2-game losing streak. In their recent encounter with the Yankees, they fell short with a 2-0 loss, struggling offensively with a .094 batting average. The Mariners aim to bounce back in the upcoming faceoff.

Runs per game : 4.1

: 4.1 Team average : .221

: .221 Team home runs : 172

: 172 Team stolen bases : 130

: 130 Team ERA : 3.52

: 3.52 Team pitching strikeouts: 1324

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Mariners

Juan Soto and Anthony Rizzo are key players for the Yankees, with Soto recently hitting his 200th career homer. Soto’s performance includes 2 at-bats with 1 double, while Rizzo had 4 at-bats with a single and a double. The Mariners’ Justin Turner and Cal Raleigh have shown strong performances, with Turner scoring 1 run and hitting a double. Raleigh had 5 at-bats with 2 singles. Recent news indicates Victor Robles left a game due to a right-hand contusion, which could affect the Mariners’ lineup.

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Thursday’s Game

Aaron Judge is the standout player for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Juan Soto is the runs leader, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads in stolen bases. These players are crucial for the Yankees’ performance.

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .321

Aaron Judge .321 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 53

Aaron Judge 53 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 136

Aaron Judge 136 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 120

Juan Soto 120 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 36

Mariners Leaders Ahead of Thursday’s Game

Julio Rodríguez leads the Mariners in batting average, while Cal Raleigh is the home run and RBI leader. Randy Arozarena leads in runs, and Victor Robles tops the stolen bases chart. These players are essential for the Mariners’ strategy.