The MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field in New York. This game features a pitching matchup of Taijuan Walker for the Mets with a NRFI/YRFI record of 7-7, and Luis Severino for the Phillies, who has a NRFI/YRFI record of 27-2. The NRFI odds are set at -125, and the YRFI odds are at -135 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The forecast for the game day includes broken clouds with a high of 83 degrees.

Phillies vs Mets NRFI/YRFI odds for Thursday, Sept. 19

For the upcoming MLB game between the Phillies and Mets, the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook show a close contest in terms of NRFI/YRFI betting. DraftKings lists the YRFI at -135, indicating a slightly favored outcome for a run in the first inning. Conversely, the NRFI is priced at -125, suggesting a competitive edge but slightly less favored than YRFI.

FanDuel YRFI : -111

: -111 FanDuel NRFI: -115

Phillies vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction

Sportsbooks may be split about the outcome of tonight’s first inning, but MLB fans can analyze team stats and player statistics to determine the best bet for the Thursday Phillies vs Mets game. With a strikeout rate of just 15.2% and 19.9% respectively, Taijuan Walker and Luis Severino are prone to allowing first inning runs.

Phillies vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (-111)

Phillies vs. Mets Pitching Matchup

Luis Severino (R) (NYM) Stat Taijuan Walker (R) (PHI) 27-2 NRFI/YRFI Record 7-7 19.9% K% 15.2% 7.6% BB% 8.6% 1.23 WHIP 1.63 1.10 HR/9 2.29

Taijuan Walker of the Phillies shows a WHIP of 1.63, a K% of 15.2, and a BB% of 8.6, with a HR/9 rate of 2.29. His NRFI/YRFI record stands at 7-7, indicating a balanced outcome in early innings. Luis Severino of the Mets counters with a WHIP of 1.23, a K% of 19.9, and a BB% of 7.6, alongside a lower HR/9 of 1.10. Severino’s NRFI/YRFI record is more favorable at 27-2, suggesting stronger early inning performances.

Walker’s stats indicate a WHIP of 1.75 away and a slightly better performance against right-handed hitters with a WHIP of 1.73. Severino shines at home with a WHIP of 1.19 and demonstrates dominance against right-handers with a WHIP of 1.14. Both pitchers’ ability to manage home runs, strikeouts, and walks against opposing lineups underlines key MLB betting odds considerations for NRFI/YRFI markets.

Considering the technical aspects of MLB sports language focused on WHIP, K%, BB%, HR/9, and NRFI/YRFI records, this matchup suggests a closer look at Severino’s superior early game control and Walker’s need to mitigate home runs could influence betting odds in the Phillies vs. Mets game.

Taijuan Walker Split Stats

Home Stat Away 16.5% K% 13.3% 9.9% BB% 6.7% 1.54 WHIP 1.75 2.31 HR/9 2.25

vs Left Stat vs Right 14.7% K% 16.8% 9.6% BB% 8.1% 1.54 WHIP 1.73 1.98 HR/9 2.63

Luis Severino Split Stats

Home Stat Away 18.1% K% 21.9% 8.2% BB% 7% 1.19 WHIP 1.26 0.79 HR/9 1.45

vs Left Stat vs Right 19.7% K% 21.9% 7.6% BB% 8.4% 1.32 WHIP 1.14 1.55 HR/9 0.63

Phillies vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Record

Phillies NRFI: 63.82%

Phillies YRFI: 36.18%

Phillies Opponent NRFI: 74.34%

Phillies Opponent YRFI: 25.66%

Mets NRFI: 76.32%

Mets YRFI: 23.68%

Mets Opponent NRFI: 80.26%

Mets Opponent YRFI: 19.74%

Phillies Lineup vs. Luis Severino (R)

The Phillies bring left-handed power against Severino with Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper showing significant threat with .262 and .259 ISO respectively, indicating potential for early runs. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos balance the lineup with right-handed contact, Turner with a .328 wOBA and Castellanos with a .149 ISO, challenging Severino’s ability to manage both sides of the plate. Severino’s season stats, including a 1.23 WHIP and a 19.9 K%, suggest he can handle pressure, but the mixed Phillies lineup could exploit his 1.10 HR/9 rate. MLB betting odds may lean towards an engaging battle given these dynamics.

Mets Lineup vs. Taijuan Walker (R)

Against Walker, the Mets lineup showcases a balanced attack with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso ready to exploit Walker’s 1.63 WHIP and 2.29 HR/9 vulnerabilities. Lindor’s .355 wOBA and Alonso’s .218 ISO stand out as key factors for potential early scoring opportunities. Mark Vientos offers additional right-handed power with a .235 ISO, posing a challenge to Walker’s 15.2 K% and 8.6 BB% performance this season. The Mets’ ability to capitalize on Walker’s struggles against hitters from both sides could shift MLB betting odds in their favor.