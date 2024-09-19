The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field in New York. The game will air on FOX. Mets odds stand at -135, while Phillies are at +115, according to NY sportsbooks. The weather forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 83°F.

Phillies vs. Mets pregame odds (9/19/24)

Most NY sportsbooks have the Mets as home favorites over the Phillies for today’s game. The 8.0-run over/under suggests moderate scoring. The Mets odds vary slightly on the moneyline across New York sports betting apps.

FanDuel : Mets -138, Phillies +118, over/under 8.0

: Mets -138, Phillies +118, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Mets -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.0

: Mets -130, Phillies +110, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Mets -135, Phillies +115, over/under 8.0

: Mets -135, Phillies +115, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Mets -140, Phillies +115, over/under 8.5

Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Mets

Phillies vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) RF Nick Castellanos (R) 3B Alec Bohm (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Brandon Marsh (L) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) CF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Phillies vs. Mets probable starters for Thursday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Taijuan Walker (R) 3-6 6.29 1.63 15.2% 8.6% (NYM) Luis Severino (R) 10-6 3.77 1.23 19.9% 7.6%

Phillies vs. Mets Injuries for Thursday

Phillies: Luis F. Ortiz (RP) is out for the season with a right forearm strain. Spencer Turnbull (SP) is out until late September with a right lat strain. Austin Hays (LF) on 10-day IL with a kidney infection. Rodolfo Castro (SS) is out for the season with a right thumb UCL tear. José Rodríguez (SS) was suspended for one year.

Mets: Brooks Raley (RP) is out for the season after Tommy John surgery. Francisco Lindor (SS) is questionable with lower back soreness. Jeff McNeil (2B) is out for the season with a right wrist fracture. Paul Blackburn (SP) on 15-day IL with a spinal fluid leak. Sean Reid-Foley (SP) on 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies are leading the NL East with a record of 91-61. They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games, with a recent loss to the Brewers. In their last game, they scored 1 run on 4 hits, with a batting average of .129. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 184

: 184 Team stolen bases : 135

: 135 Team ERA : 3.74

: 3.74 Team pitching strikeouts: 1340

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets are second in the NL East with a record of 84-68. They have also gone 6-4 in their last ten games and are on a 3-game winning streak. In their most recent game, they defeated the Nationals, holding them to 1 run on 4 hits. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 194

: 194 Team stolen bases : 100

: 100 Team ERA : 3.89

: 3.89 Team pitching strikeouts: 1350

Player Stats for Phillies vs. Mets

Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber are key players for the Phillies, with Schwarber leading the team in home runs and RBIs. Trea Turner leads in batting average, while Bryson Stott tops in stolen bases. For the Mets, Luisangel Acuña is filling in for Francisco Lindor and has been impressive recently, boasting a .467 average with multiple extra-base hits. Mets odds are influenced by Pete Alonso’s power and Francisco Lindor’s all-around performance. NY sportsbooks are closely monitoring these players’ impacts.

Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Kyle Schwarber is the big power bat for the Phillies, leading the team with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. Trea Turner is hitting .299, leading the team in average. Bryson Stott has 29 stolen bases, providing speed on the base paths. Here are the team leaders for the Phillies ahead of today’s game:

AVG Leader: Trea Turner .299

Trea Turner .299 HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 35

Kyle Schwarber 35 RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 97

Kyle Schwarber 97 Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 102

Kyle Schwarber 102 SB Leader: Bryson Stott 29

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .271 batting average and 103 runs scored. Pete Alonso is the primary power threat with 33 home runs. Luisangel Acuña has been a recent standout, filling in for Lindor and maintaining a high batting average. Mets odds are also affected by Lindor’s 27 stolen bases. Here are the team leaders for the Mets ahead of today’s game: