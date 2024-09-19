FanDuel Sportsbook, a leading NY sportsbook, introduces a compelling welcome promo for New York bettors. The primary offer stands out without a bonus code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. This promo is accessible through a specific promo code, easily claimed by clicking. It’s designed for NFL sports bettors aiming to enhance their betting experience with additional bonus bets.

FanDuel New York Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook introduces an enticing bonus promo for new users in New York. This welcome offer does not require a promo code. Instead, new users can activate the bonus by clicking to claim. The offer includes ‘Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket’. A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary to qualify for this NY sportsbook promo.

After registering and depositing at least $10, place a first bet of $5. FanDuel credits $200 in bonus bets to your account regardless of the bet’s outcome. These bonus bets come with a 14-day expiry period. It’s important to note that the initial deposit must be $10, but only $5 is needed to unlock the welcome bonus. This offer is designed to enhance NFL sports bettors’ betting experience.

This FanDuel New York sportsbook promo ensures users benefit from their initial wager. Remember, the $200 in bonus bets expire in 14 days, encouraging timely use without affecting winnings withdrawal. No promo code is needed, simplifying the process to just a click to claim.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

New users can secure this welcome promo by using any link on this page to sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. You’ll be prompted to provide personal information such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This process confirms identity and ensures safety. Next, deposit a minimum of $10 into your account and place your first bet of at least $5.

Following these steps, enjoy NFL games with the added excitement of your bonus bets. Remember, bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook expire in 14 days and are applicable on any available wager. This offer is a key part of NY sportsbook promos, substantially boosting new bettors.

Patriots vs. Jets TNF odds at FanDuel

The New England Patriots are +215 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the New York Jets favored at -260 moneyline. The over/under is set at 38.5. The implied odds suggest a 27.0% chance of a Patriots win and a 72.2% chance for the Jets. Unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket if you are a new user today. The Patriots vs Jets TNF odds are subject to change.

Don’t miss out on NY sports betting promos. Sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your promo code now for tonight’s Jets game!