The New York Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET today at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Yankees enter with a moneyline of -120, while the Mariners are at +106. The game will air on RSNW.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pregame Odds (9/18/24)

The Yankees are favored over the Mariners in today’s MLB game at NY sportsbooks. The moneyline, run line, and over/under are key for bettors. Yankees odds show them as favorites with a negative moneyline. The over/under is set at 7.5 runs, indicating a moderate-scoring game. Bettors can also consider the run line where the Yankees are favored by -1.5.

FanDuel : Yankees -124, Mariners +106, over/under 7.5

BetMGM : Yankees -120, Mariners +100, over/under 7.5

Caesars : Yankees -120, Mariners +100, over/under 7.5

Fanatics: Yankees -125, Mariners +105, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Mariners

Yankees vs. Mariners projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Mariners starting lineup

SS J.P. Crawford (L) CF Julio Rodríguez (R) C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Randy Arozarena (R) 1B Justin Turner (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) 3B Dylan Moore (R) DH Mitch Garver (R) RF Victor Robles (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Mariners probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Nestor Cortes (L) 9-10 3.90 1.15 22.1% 5.1% (SEA) Bryce Miller (R) 11-8 3.12 0.98 23.5% 5.8%

Yankees vs. Mariners Injuries for Wednesday

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (hip) on 10-day IL. Tyler Lyons (personal) on restricted list. Cody Poteet (triceps) on 60-day IL. Lou Trivino (elbow) on 60-day IL. Jonathan Loáisiga (elbow) out for season.

Mariners: Yimi García (elbow) on 60-day IL. Victor Robles (hand) day-to-day. Luis Castillo (hamstring) on 15-day IL. Sam Haggerty (Achilles) out for season. Gregory Santos (biceps) on 15-day IL.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Yankees standings & stats

The Yankees are at the top of the AL East with a record of 88-63. They have won seven of their last ten games and are on a two-game winning streak. In their last game, they defeated the Mariners with a score of 11-2, showcasing strong offensive and pitching performance. Their season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 222

: 222 Team stolen bases : 74

: 74 Team ERA : 3.78

: 3.78 Team pitching strikeouts: 1348

Seattle Mariners standings & stats

The Mariners are second in the AL West with a record of 77-74. They have won six of their last ten games but are currently on a one-game losing streak. In their last game, they were defeated by the Yankees with a score of 11-2. Their season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.1

: 4.1 Team average : .222

: .222 Team home runs : 171

: 171 Team stolen bases : 130

: 130 Team ERA : 3.54

: 3.54 Team pitching strikeouts: 1309

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Mariners

Two players to pay attention to in tonight’s game are Juan Soto and Julio Rodríguez. Soto recently hit his 200th career homer and has been a key player for the Yankees, while Rodríguez has been leading the Mariners with a solid batting average. Recent news includes Soto’s milestone home run and Victor Robles’ day-to-day status due to a hand contusion.

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge continues to be a standout for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Juan Soto’s performance has also been noteworthy, especially with his recent home run milestone. Gleyber Torres and Jasson Domínguez have also been contributing significantly to the team’s success.

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .323

Aaron Judge .323 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 53

Aaron Judge 53 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 136

Aaron Judge 136 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 120

Juan Soto 120 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 36

Mariners Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Julio Rodríguez is leading the Mariners with a batting average of .268, while Cal Raleigh is the home run and RBI leader. Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley have also been performing well, adding depth to the Mariners’ lineup. The recent injury to Victor Robles could impact the team’s performance.