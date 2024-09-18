The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET today at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will air on MLBN. The Phillies enter with a moneyline of +105, while the Brewers are at -118. The weather forecast predicts a clear sky with a high of 78°F. This matchup provides an exciting opportunity for MLB bettors to explore the odds.
Phillies vs. Brewers pregame odds (9/18/24)
Today’s game between the Phillies and Brewers offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities at New York online sportsbooks. Milwaukee is the favorite, with moneyline odds around -120. The over/under at the sports betting apps is consistent at 7.5, providing another betting opportunity for today’s game.
- FanDuel: Brewers -118, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5
- BetMGM: Brewers -120, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5
- Caesars: Brewers -120, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5
- Fanatics: Brewers -125, Phillies +105, over/under 7.5
Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Brewers
Phillies vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today
Phillies starting lineup
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- RF Nick Castellanos (R)
- 2B Bryson Stott (L)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- LF Brandon Marsh (L)
- 3B Alec Bohm (R)
- CF Johan Rojas (R)
Brewers starting lineup
- 2B Brice Turang (L)
- LF Jackson Chourio (R)
- C William Contreras (R)
- 1B Jake Bauers (L)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- CF Garrett Mitchell (L)
- DH Rhys Hoskins (R)
- RF Sal Frelick (L)
- 3B Joey Ortiz (R)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Phillies vs. Brewers probable starters for Wednesday
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(PHI) Aaron Nola (R)
|12-8
|3.62
|1.20
|22.9%
|6.2%
|(MIL) Freddy Peralta (R)
|11-8
|3.75
|1.24
|25.7%
|8.9%
Phillies vs. Brewers Injuries for Wednesday
Phillies
- Luis F. Ortiz (RP) – Right forearm strain, 60-day IL, out for season.
- Spencer Turnbull (SP) – Right lat strain, 60-day IL, expected return late September.
- Austin Hays (LF) – Kidney infection, 10-day IL.
- Rodolfo Castro (SS) – Right thumb UCL tear, 60-day IL.
- José Rodríguez (SS) – Suspended for one year for violating sports betting rules.
Brewers
- Wade Miley (SP) – Left elbow inflammation, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season.
- Christian Yelich (LF) – Low back inflammation, 60-day IL, out for season.
- Ray Black (RP) – Restricted list, away from team.
- Rob Zastryzny (RP) – Left elbow tendinitis, 60-day IL, out for season.
- Bryse Wilson (RP) – Right oblique strain, 15-day IL.
Team standings and stats for today’s game
Philadelphia Phillies team stats
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently leading the NL East with a 91-60 record. In their last 10 games, they have secured 6 wins. Their recent game against the Brewers ended in a 5-2 victory, showcasing their strong offensive and pitching capabilities. The Phillies’ overall season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .258
- Team home runs: 183
- Team stolen bases: 135
- Team ERA: 3.75
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1328
Milwaukee Brewers team stats
The Milwaukee Brewers hold the top spot in the NL Central with an 87-64 record. They have also won 6 of their last 10 games. The Brewers recently faced the Phillies, resulting in a 2-5 loss, despite their higher batting average and stolen bases. The Brewers’ season stats are as follows:
- Runs per game: 4.9
- Team average: .250
- Team home runs: 169
- Team stolen bases: 196
- Team ERA: 3.66
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1263
Player Stats for Phillies vs. Brewers
Both the Phillies and Brewers have several notable players to keep an eye on – among them are Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and Milwaukee’s William Contreras. Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs, RBIs, and runs, while Contreras is the batting average leader for the Brewers. With no recent news updates, bettors and fans can focus on these key players’ performances to gauge MLB odds.
Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Kyle Schwarber is a standout for the Phillies, leading in multiple categories including home runs, RBIs, and runs. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos also contribute significantly to the lineup. The Phillies will rely on their top performers to make an impact against the Brewers. Here are Philadelphia’s leaders ahead of today’s game:
- AVG Leader: Trea Turner .299
- HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 35
- RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 97
- Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 102
- SB Leader: Bryson Stott 29
Brewers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
William Contreras leads the Brewers with the highest batting average, while Willy Adames tops the team in home runs and RBIs. Garrett Mitchell and Rhys Hoskins provide additional support in the lineup. Milwaukee will look to these leaders to challenge the Phillies. Here are Milwaukee’s leaders ahead of today’s game:
- AVG Leader: William Contreras .281
- HR Leader: Willy Adames 32
- RBI Leader: Willy Adames 109
- Runs Leader: William Contreras 95
- SB Leader: Brice Turang 44