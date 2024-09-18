The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET today at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will air on MLBN. The Phillies enter with a moneyline of +105, while the Brewers are at -118. The weather forecast predicts a clear sky with a high of 78°F. This matchup provides an exciting opportunity for MLB bettors to explore the odds.

Phillies vs. Brewers pregame odds (9/18/24)

Today’s game between the Phillies and Brewers offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities at New York online sportsbooks. Milwaukee is the favorite, with moneyline odds around -120. The over/under at the sports betting apps is consistent at 7.5, providing another betting opportunity for today’s game.

FanDuel : Brewers -118, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -118, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Brewers -120, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -120, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Brewers -120, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -120, Phillies +100, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Brewers -125, Phillies +105, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Brewers

Phillies vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) RF Nick Castellanos (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Brandon Marsh (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Brewers starting lineup

2B Brice Turang (L) LF Jackson Chourio (R) C William Contreras (R) 1B Jake Bauers (L) SS Willy Adames (R) CF Garrett Mitchell (L) DH Rhys Hoskins (R) RF Sal Frelick (L) 3B Joey Ortiz (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Phillies vs. Brewers probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Aaron Nola (R) 12-8 3.62 1.20 22.9% 6.2% (MIL) Freddy Peralta (R) 11-8 3.75 1.24 25.7% 8.9%

Phillies vs. Brewers Injuries for Wednesday

Phillies

Luis F. Ortiz (RP) – Right forearm strain, 60-day IL, out for season.

Spencer Turnbull (SP) – Right lat strain, 60-day IL, expected return late September.

Austin Hays (LF) – Kidney infection, 10-day IL.

Rodolfo Castro (SS) – Right thumb UCL tear, 60-day IL.

José Rodríguez (SS) – Suspended for one year for violating sports betting rules.

Brewers

Wade Miley (SP) – Left elbow inflammation, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season.

Christian Yelich (LF) – Low back inflammation, 60-day IL, out for season.

Ray Black (RP) – Restricted list, away from team.

Rob Zastryzny (RP) – Left elbow tendinitis, 60-day IL, out for season.

Bryse Wilson (RP) – Right oblique strain, 15-day IL.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently leading the NL East with a 91-60 record. In their last 10 games, they have secured 6 wins. Their recent game against the Brewers ended in a 5-2 victory, showcasing their strong offensive and pitching capabilities. The Phillies’ overall season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 183

: 183 Team stolen bases : 135

: 135 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1328

Milwaukee Brewers team stats

The Milwaukee Brewers hold the top spot in the NL Central with an 87-64 record. They have also won 6 of their last 10 games. The Brewers recently faced the Phillies, resulting in a 2-5 loss, despite their higher batting average and stolen bases. The Brewers’ season stats are as follows:

Runs per game : 4.9

: 4.9 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 169

: 169 Team stolen bases : 196

: 196 Team ERA : 3.66

: 3.66 Team pitching strikeouts: 1263

Player Stats for Phillies vs. Brewers

Both the Phillies and Brewers have several notable players to keep an eye on – among them are Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and Milwaukee’s William Contreras. Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs, RBIs, and runs, while Contreras is the batting average leader for the Brewers. With no recent news updates, bettors and fans can focus on these key players’ performances to gauge MLB odds.

Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Kyle Schwarber is a standout for the Phillies, leading in multiple categories including home runs, RBIs, and runs. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos also contribute significantly to the lineup. The Phillies will rely on their top performers to make an impact against the Brewers. Here are Philadelphia’s leaders ahead of today’s game:

AVG Leader: Trea Turner .299

Trea Turner .299 HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 35

Kyle Schwarber 35 RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 97

Kyle Schwarber 97 Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 102

Kyle Schwarber 102 SB Leader: Bryson Stott 29

Brewers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

William Contreras leads the Brewers with the highest batting average, while Willy Adames tops the team in home runs and RBIs. Garrett Mitchell and Rhys Hoskins provide additional support in the lineup. Milwaukee will look to these leaders to challenge the Phillies. Here are Milwaukee’s leaders ahead of today’s game: