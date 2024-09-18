The Washington Nationals will face the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. today at Citi Field in New York. The Nationals’ moneyline is +141, while the Mets’ odds are -166. The game will air on MASN.

Mets vs. Nationals pregame odds (9/18/24)

Today’s game between the Mets and Nationals offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities. The Mets are the favorite at New York sports betting apps, with moneyline odds around -170. The over/under varies slightly, with some sportsbooks setting it at 7.0 and others at 7.5. Here’s a detailed look at the Mets odds from different sports betting apps:

FanDuel : Mets -162, Nationals +136, over/under 7.0

: Mets -162, Nationals +136, over/under 7.0 BetMGM : Mets -175, Nationals +145, over/under 7.5

: Mets -175, Nationals +145, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Mets -170, Nationals +143, over/under 7.5

: Mets -170, Nationals +143, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Mets -170, Nationals +140, over/under 7.0

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Nationals

Nationals vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Nationals starting lineup

RF Dylan Crews (R) LF James Wood (L) DH Juan Yepez (R) 1B Andrés Chaparro (R) 3B José Tena (L) 2B Ildemaro Vargas (S) SS CJ Abrams (L) C Keibert Ruiz (S) CF Jacob Young (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 3B Mark Vientos (R) C Luis Torrens (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Nationals vs. Mets probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (WSH) DJ Hertz (L) 4-7 3.70 1.21 28.0% 8.6% (NYM) Jose Quintana (L) 9-9 3.91 1.27 17.8% 8.6%

Nationals vs. Mets Injuries for Wednesday

Nationals: Trevor Williams (hip flexor), Alex Call (foot/ankle), Mason Thompson (elbow), and Josiah Gray (elbow) are out. Luis García Jr. (wrist) is questionable.

Mets: Brooks Raley (elbow), Jeff McNeil (wrist), Paul Blackburn (back), and Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) are out. Francisco Lindor (back) is questionable.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Washington Nationals standings & stats

The Washington Nationals hold a 68-83 record, placing them 13th in the NL and 4th in the East Division. Their recent performance includes a 5-5 record in the last ten games and a two-game losing streak. In their last two games against the Mets, the Nationals managed only one run in each game, with batting averages of .125 and .152, respectively.

Runs per game : 4.1

: 4.1 Team average : .243

: .243 Team home runs : 127

: 127 Team Stolen bases : 210

: 210 Team ERA : 4.30

: 4.30 Team pitching strikeouts: 1226

New York Mets standings & stats

The New York Mets are positioned 6th in the NL and 2nd in the East Division with an 83-68 record. They have a 6-4 record in their last ten games and are on a two-game winning streak. The Mets odds are strong, having defeated the Nationals in their last two matchups, holding them to just one run in each game.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 192

: 192 Team Stolen bases : 99

: 99 Team ERA : 3.91

: 3.91 Team pitching strikeouts: 1344

Player Stats for Nationals vs. Mets

Two players to pay attention to in tonight’s game are Dylan Crews and Pete Alonso. Crews enters the game with a recent performance of 2 singles and 1 double, while Alonso comes in with 2 runs, 1 single, and 1 double. Recent news includes CJ Abrams returning to the Nationals lineup and Luisangel Acuña hitting his first career home run for the Mets.

Nationals Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Nationals’ top performers include CJ Abrams, who leads the team in home runs and runs, and Luis García Jr., who leads in batting average and RBIs. Jacob Young is a key player with his stolen bases.

AVG Leader: Luis García Jr. .280

Luis García Jr. .280 HR Leader: CJ Abrams 20

CJ Abrams 20 RBI Leader: Luis García Jr. 65

Luis García Jr. 65 Runs Leader: CJ Abrams 77

CJ Abrams 77 SB Leader: Jacob Young 32

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Mets’ standout players are Pete Alonso, leading in home runs, and Francisco Lindor, who leads in batting average, RBIs, runs, and stolen bases. Recent performances from Acuña and Taylor also make them players to watch.