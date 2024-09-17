The New York Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Sep 17, at 9:40 PM at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game will be broadcast on YES. Yankees odds are set at -115, while Mariners odds are at +100. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 61°F.

Yankees vs. Mariners pregame odds (9/17/24)

Most New York sportsbooks have the Yankees as slight favorites over the Mariners for tonight’s game. The over/under is set at 7.0 runs, indicating a moderate scoring expectation. Below are the specific Yankees odds from various sports betting apps in New York:

FanDuel : Yankees -118, Mariners +100, over/under 7.0

: Yankees -118, Mariners +100, over/under 7.0 BetMGM : Yankees -115, Mariners -105, over/under 7.0

: Yankees -115, Mariners -105, over/under 7.0 Caesars : Yankees -120, Mariners +100, over/under 7.0

: Yankees -120, Mariners +100, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Yankees -115, Mariners -105, over/under 7.0

The odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Mariners

Yankees vs. Mariners projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Mariners starting lineup

SS J.P. Crawford (L) CF Julio Rodríguez (R) C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Randy Arozarena (R) 1B Luke Raley (L) DH Justin Turner (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) 3B Josh Rojas (L) RF Victor Robles (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Mariners probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Luis Gil (R) 13-6 3.18 1.17 26.8% 12.0% (SEA) Bryan Woo (R) 8-2 2.38 0.82 20.1% 2.5%

Yankees vs. Mariners Injuries for Tuesday

Yankees

DJ LeMahieu (3B) – Out with right hip impingement, on 10-day IL since 2024-09-06.

Cody Poteet (SP) – Out with right triceps strain, on 60-day IL since 2024-06-15, expected to return in September.

Lou Trivino (RP) – Out recovering from Tommy John surgery, on 60-day IL since 2024-02-16, expected to return in September.

Jonathan Loáisiga (RP) – Out with right UCL tear, on 60-day IL since 2024-04-04, expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Mariners

Yimi García (RP) – Out with right elbow inflammation, on 60-day IL since 2024-08-20.

Victor Robles (CF) – Questionable with an undisclosed injury since 2024-09-15.

Luis Castillo (SP) – Out with left hamstring strain, on 15-day IL since 2024-09-08, expected to return in late September.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees hold an 87-63 season record leading the AL East. The Yankees have been strong in their last 10 games, with 7-3. In their most recent game, they secured a 2-1 victory against the Boston Red Sox. Yankees odds are favorable given their consistent performance. Key season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 220

: 220 Team stolen bases : 74

: 74 Team ERA : 3.79

: 3.79 Team pitching strikeouts: 1339

Seattle Mariners team stats

Ranked 2nd in the AL West, the Seattle Mariners have a 77-73 season record. The Mariners have matched the Yankees’ recent form with 7-3 in their last 10 games. They come off a 1-0 win against the Texas Rangers. Mariners’ season stats are as follows:

Runs per game : 4.1

: 4.1 Team average : .222

: .222 Team home runs : 169

: 169 Team stolen bases : 130

: 130 Team ERA : 3.50

: 3.50 Team pitching strikeouts: 1301

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Mariners

Aaron Judge stands out for the Yankees with a .321 average and 53 home runs this season. Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have been solid, contributing key hits in recent games. The Mariners have seen strong performances from Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles, who have been consistent at the plate. Both teams are looking to leverage their star players to gain an edge.

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in multiple categories, showcasing his power and consistency. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been effective on the bases, while Juan Soto contributes significantly in runs. Here are the team leaders for the Yankees ahead of today’s game:

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .321

Aaron Judge .321 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 53

Aaron Judge 53 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 132

Aaron Judge 132 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 117

Juan Soto 117 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 36

Mariners Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Julio Rodríguez leads the Mariners with a .263 average, while Cal Raleigh has been their top power hitter. Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles have been crucial in runs and stolen bases, respectively. Here are the team leaders for the Mariners ahead of today’s game: