The Philadelphia Phillies will play against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Sep 17, at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast on TBS. The Phillies have an MLB odds money line of -134, while the Brewers have a money line of 115. The forecast predicts a clear sky with a high of 78°F.

Phillies vs. Brewers Pregame Odds (9/17/24)

The Phillies are currently listed as -135 favorites over the Brewers, indicating a strong win probability at New York sports betting apps. The over/under for the game varies slightly across sportsbooks, generally set at 7.5 runs. The run line is consistently set at 1.5, suggesting a tight game. MLB odds show differences in payouts and lines across various sportsbooks.

FanDuel : Phillies -134, Brewers +114, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -134, Brewers +114, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Phillies -135, Brewers +115, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -135, Brewers +115, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Phillies -135, Brewers +115, over/under 7.0

: Phillies -135, Brewers +115, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Phillies -140, Brewers +115, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Brewers.

Phillies vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) RF Nick Castellanos (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Brandon Marsh (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Brewers starting lineup

2B Brice Turang (L) LF Jackson Chourio (R) C William Contreras (R) 1B Jake Bauers (L) SS Willy Adames (R) CF Garrett Mitchell (L) DH Rhys Hoskins (R) RF Sal Frelick (L) 3B Joey Ortiz (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Phillies vs. Brewers probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Zack Wheeler (R) 15-8 2.60 0.97 27.3% 6.7% (MIL) Frankie Montas (R) 7-10 4.49 1.34 20.6% 9.5%

Phillies vs. Brewers Injuries for Tuesday

Phillies: Luis F. Ortiz (RP) – Right forearm strain, 60-day IL, out for season. Edmundo Sosa (SS) – Back spasms, 10-day IL, expected return mid-September. Spencer Turnbull (SP) – Right lat strain, 60-day IL, expected return late September. Austin Hays (LF) – Kidney infection, 10-day IL. Rodolfo Castro (SS) – Right thumb UCL tear, 60-day IL.

Brewers: Wade Miley (SP) – Left elbow inflammation, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season. Christian Yelich (LF) – Low back inflammation, 60-day IL, out for season. Ray Black (RP) – Personal, restricted list. Rob Zastryzny (RP) – Left elbow tendinitis, 60-day IL, out for season. Bryse Wilson (RP) – Right oblique strain, 15-day IL.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

Leading the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies hold a 90-60 record this season. Their recent performance includes a loss against the Brewers with a score of 2-1. Over the last 10 games, the Phillies have secured 6 wins and faced 4 losses. The team’s season stats are as follows:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 181

: 181 Team stolen bases : 133

: 133 Team ERA : 3.77

: 3.77 Team pitching strikeouts: 1319

Milwaukee Brewers team stats

Currently ranked 3rd in the NL and leading the Central Division, the Milwaukee Brewers have an 87-63 record. They recently defeated the Diamondbacks with a score of 10-1. In their last 10 games, the Brewers have also achieved 6-4. The team’s season stats are:

Runs per game : 4.9

: 4.9 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 169

: 169 Team stolen bases : 195

: 195 Team ERA : 3.65

: 3.65 Team pitching strikeouts: 1247

Player Stats for Phillies vs. Brewers

Two players to pay attention to in tonight’s game are Bryce Harper and William Contreras. Harper enters the game with two singles in his last performance, while Contreras comes in with a double and a solid batting average. Recent news highlights include Cristopher Sanchez’s strong pitching for the Phillies and Devin Williams’ impressive relief performance for the Brewers.

Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The key for the Philadelphia Phillies this season has been Kyle Schwarber. Leading the team in home runs (35), RBIs (96), and runs (101), consistent contributions from Schwarber are instrumental to this team’s success. Other team leaders include:

AVG Leader: Trea Turner .296

Trea Turner .296 HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 35

Kyle Schwarber 35 RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 96

Kyle Schwarber 96 Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 101

Kyle Schwarber 101 SB Leader: Bryson Stott 29

Brewers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

The Milwaukee Brewers have seen significant contributions from William Contreras. Leading the team in batting average (.281) and runs (94), Contreras has been a key player. Other team leaders include: