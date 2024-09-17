The Washington Nationals will face the New York Mets on Tuesday, Sep 17, at 7:10 p.m. The game will occur at Citi Field in New York and air on SNY. Mets odds have them at -164, while the Nationals are at +145. The forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 79°F.

Nationals vs Mets pregame odds (9/17/24)

The Mets odds for tonight’s MLB game between the Mets and Nationals suggest the Mets are favored. New York online sportsbooks position the Mets moneyline around –170. The various sports betting apps feature an over/under is 7.5, indicating a moderate total run expectation.

FanDuel : Mets -164, Nationals +138, over/under 7.5

: Mets -164, Nationals +138, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mets -175, Nationals +145, over/under 7.5

: Mets -175, Nationals +145, over/under 7.5 Fanatics : Mets -170, Nationals +140, over/under 7.5

: Mets -170, Nationals +140, over/under 7.5 Caesars: Mets -170, Nationals +143, over/under 7.5

The odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Nationals

Nationals vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Nationals starting lineup

SS CJ Abrams (L) LF James Wood (L) DH Andrés Chaparro (R) 2B Luis García Jr. (L) C Keibert Ruiz (S) 3B José Tena (L) RF Dylan Crews (R) 1B Joey Gallo (L) CF Jacob Young (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 3B Mark Vientos (R) C Luis Torrens (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Nationals vs. Mets probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (WSH) Mitchell Parker (L) 7-9 4.24 1.27 20.6% 6.3% (NYM) Tylor Megill (R) 3.-5 4.48 1.32 26.15 9.3%

Nationals vs. Mets Injuries for Tuesday

Nationals

Trevor Williams (SP): Out with right flexor muscle strain. Expected to return this weekend against the Cubs.

Josiah Gray (SP): Out for the season with a partially torn UCL.

Mason Thompson (RP): Out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Alex Call (LF): Out with a foot/ankle injury. On the 10-day injured list.

Joan Adon (SP): Out with a right shoulder biceps injury. Expected to return in September.

Mets

Starling Marte (RF): Probable with a forearm injury. Likely to play next game.

Francisco Lindor (SS): Questionable with lower back soreness. Uncertain to play next game.

Brooks Raley (RP): Out for the season after Tommy John surgery.

Jeff McNeil (2B): Out with a right wrist fracture. Expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Paul Blackburn (SP): Out with a spinal fluid leak in his back. On the 15-day injured list.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Washington Nationals team stats

The Washington Nationals are currently in fourth place in the NL East with a season record of 68-82. They have won six out of their last ten games and are looking to improve their standings. In their most recent game, they lost to the New York Mets with a score of 1-3. Key season stats for the Nationals include:

Runs per game: 4.2

Team average: .243

Team home runs: 127

Team stolen bases: 210

Team ERA: 4.26

Team pitching strikeouts: 1220

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets are currently in second place in the NL East with a season record of 82-68. They have also won six out of their last ten games. The Mets won their last game against the Nationals with a score of 3-1, which could influence Mets odds for the upcoming match. Key season stats for the Mets include:

Runs per game: 4.7

Team average: .247

Team home runs: 189

Team stolen bases: 98

Team ERA: 3.94

Team pitching strikeouts: 1337

Player Stats for Nationals vs Mets

Sean Manaea and Jake Irvin are the starting pitchers for today’s game. Manaea will pitch for the Mets, while Irvin will take the mound for the Nationals. Juan Yepez and Tyrone Taylor have shown recent offensive contributions for their teams. The Mets odds might be influenced by the recent performances of Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, who are leading in several categories this season.

Nationals Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Jake Irvin will be a key player for the Nationals as he faces the Mets lineup. Juan Yepez contributed with a run and a double in his last game. Keibert Ruiz and James Wood have also been consistent with base hits. CJ Abrams’ absence is notable, but he is available off the bench.

AVG Leader: Luis García Jr. .281

HR Leader: CJ Abrams 20

RBI Leader: Luis García Jr. 65

Runs Leader: CJ Abrams 77

SB Leader: Jacob Young 32

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Sean Manaea will lead the Mets’ pitching effort. Tyrone Taylor and Jose Iglesias have been productive, with Taylor hitting a double and scoring a run in his last game. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are expected to be key contributors. Starling Marte is day-to-day but had a walk-off single in his last game.