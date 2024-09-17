The Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 2. The game occurred on Monday, September 16, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The kickoff was set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Falcons vs Eagles betting odds & results for Monday Night Football

Entering Monday night’s game, the Falcons were underdogs at notable New York online sportsbooks. The +205 money line for the Falcons provided a substantial return for bettors who backed them. Conversely, the Eagles’ -247 money line indicated their status as favorites, but the narrow loss highlighted the unpredictability of NFL games.

Point spreads and over/under bets were also impacted. The game had a point spread of -5.5 in favor of the Eagles, but the Falcons covered the spread with their one-point victory. The total score of 43 points fell short of the 46.5 over/under line, affecting bets placed on the game’s total points.

Falcons vs Eagles Week 2 analysis

The Falcons’ 22-21 victory was a result of their balanced offensive approach and solid defensive performance. Kirk Cousins’ 241 passing yards and 2 touchdowns were pivotal, supported by Bijan Robinson’s 152 rushing yards. The Falcons’ ability to control the clock and sustain drives was evident in their 385 total offensive yards.

On the defensive side, the Falcons managed to limit Jalen Hurts to 183 passing yards and 1 touchdown. Their ability to contain the Eagles’ rushing attack to 186 yards, despite Hurts’ dual-threat capability, was crucial in securing the win.

The Eagles’ offense showed resilience, particularly in the fourth quarter with 11 points, but fell short by one point. DeVonta Smith’s 7 receptions and Britain Covey’s increased involvement were positive takeaways for the Eagles, indicating depth in their receiving corps.

Special teams also played a significant role, with Younghoe Koo’s perfect kicking performance being a deciding factor. Koo’s reliability in clutch situations adds a valuable dimension to the Falcons’ overall game strategy.

Team standings & game stats

The Falcons entered the game with a 1-1 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC South with a .500 win percentage. They had scored 32 points and allowed 39 points in the season. The Eagles also had a 1-1 record, ranking 2nd in the NFC East with a .500 win percentage, having scored 55 points and allowed 51 points.

In a closely contested game, the Falcons emerged victorious with a 22-21 win over the Eagles. The Falcons scored 6 points in the second quarter, 9 points in the third quarter, and 7 points in the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored 7 points in the second quarter, 3 points in the third quarter, and 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons amassed 385 offensive yards, including 152 rushing yards and 233 passing yards. The Eagles recorded 365 offensive yards, with 186 rushing yards and 179 passing yards. Both teams scored 2 touchdowns each.

The game had significant implications for NFL odds at NY sportsbooks, as the Falcons were underdogs with a +205 money line, while the Eagles had a -247 money line.

Notable Falcons vs Eagles MNF player performances

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 241 yards with 2 passing touchdowns on 29 attempts. Wide receiver Drake London caught 6 passes, while Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud 3 each had 3 receptions. Running back Bijan Robinson contributed with 4 receptions. The Falcons’ offensive line provided solid protection, allowing Cousins to make crucial plays throughout the game.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson also had a significant impact with 152 rushing yards, showcasing his versatility and strength on the ground.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 183 yards with 1 passing touchdown on 30 attempts. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith led with 7 receptions, followed by Britain Covey with 6 receptions and Dallas Goedert with 3 receptions. Hurts also contributed to the Eagles’ rushing yards, adding to their total of 186 rushing yards.

The Eagles’ defense managed to intercept a pass from Cousins, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. The Falcons’ defense, on the other hand, held strong, limiting the Eagles’ passing game to 179 yards.

There were no significant injuries reported that affected the game, allowing both teams to field their key players throughout the match.

Key takeaways from Atlanta vs Philadelphia

The Week 2 matchup between the Falcons and Eagles was a thrilling contest decided by a single point. The Falcons’ balanced offensive approach, solid defense, and clutch kicking performance were key factors in their victory. The game had significant implications for NFL odds, with the Falcons covering the spread and the total points falling short of the over/under line. Both teams will look to build on their performances as they navigate the rest of the season.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect performance, connecting on all three field goal attempts and one extra point, contributing significantly to the team’s win. His consistency and accuracy were crucial in a game decided by a single point.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a quiet game with 3 catches for 20 yards. Despite the low yardage, Pitts remains a key player for the Falcons’ offense and is expected to have better performances in future games.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert caught 3 of 4 targets for 38 yards. Goedert was expected to have a larger role with A.J. Brown out, but the Falcons’ defense limited his opportunities.

Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey saw increased volume with 6 catches for 23 yards. With A.J. Brown sidelined, Covey stepped up, although his contributions were more significant in terms of target share rather than yardage.

Looking ahead to Week 3

Both teams will look to build on their performances as the season progresses. Looking ahead to Week 3, the Falcons, now with a 2-1 record, will aim to climb higher in the NFC South standings. Their balanced offensive attack and solid defense position them well for upcoming challenges.

The Eagles, despite the loss, showed potential with their offensive depth. With key players like A.J. Brown expected to return, they will aim to bounce back and improve their standing in the NFC East. Jalen Hurts’ dual-threat capability and the emergence of receivers like Britain Covey will be focal points for their future games.