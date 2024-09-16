The Atlanta Falcons are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 2. The game will take place on Monday, Sep 16, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Both teams will be looking to improve their standings early in the season.

Falcons vs Eagles pregame MNF odds

According to various New York sports betting apps, the Eagles are -5.5-point favorites with an over/under of 46.0 points. FanDuel lists the Eagles at -5.5 with an over/under of 46.5 points. Caesars has the Eagles at -5.5 and an over/under of 46.0 points. BetMGM also lists the Eagles at -5.5 with an over/under of 46.0 points. The NFL odds favor the Eagles, reflecting their strong performance in Week 1.

FanDuel : Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, overunder 46.5

: Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, overunder 46.5 BetMGM : Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, over/under 46.0

: Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, over/under 46.0 Fanatics : Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, over/under 46.0

: Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, over/under 46.0 Caesars: Falcons +5.5, Eagles -5.5, over/under 46.0

The odds for the Falcons vs Eagles are subject to change.

Falcons vs Eagles team standings & recent game stats

The Falcons enter the game with a 0-1 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC South. They lost their Week 1 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-10. The Falcons have scored 10 points and conceded 18 points, with 1 touchdown in their first game. They recorded 226 offensive yards, including 89 rushing yards and 137 passing yards. The Falcons’ defense allowed 270 yards, including 137 rushing yards and 133 passing yards.

Conversely, the Eagles have a 1-0 record and rank first in the NFC East. They won their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers with a score of 34-29. The Eagles scored 34 points and conceded 29 points, with 4 touchdowns in their first game. They recorded 410 offensive yards, including 144 rushing yards and 266 passing yards. The Eagles’ defense allowed 414 yards, including 163 rushing yards and 251 passing yards.

Recent player stats & injuries for Falcons vs Eagles

For the Falcons, key players include Bijan Robinson with 5 receptions, Kyle Pitts with 3 receptions, and Kirk Cousins, who threw for 155 passing yards and 1 touchdown in Week 1. Ray-Ray McCloud 3 had 4 receptions for 56 yards. Tyler Allgeier and Darnell Mooney also contributed, although Mooney had only 1 reception for 15 yards.

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts threw for 278 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith had 7 receptions, and A.J. Brown had 5 receptions. Saquon Barkley had 2 receptions and contributed significantly to the running game with 144 rushing yards. Dallas Goedert also added 4 receptions.

Injuries to note include A.J. Brown, who was ruled out for Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. DeVonta Smith is expected to step up as the primary receiver. The Eagles are also expected to elevate Parris Campbell from their practice squad to provide additional depth at wide receiver.

Falcons vs Eagles recent news

Darnell Mooney of the Falcons is not in consideration for Week 2, having registered only 1 reception for 15 yards in Week 1. Ray-Ray McCloud 3 is an asset to monitor, having recorded 56 yards on 4 receptions in Week 1. His performance in the return game also makes him a player to watch.

The Eagles are expected to elevate Parris Campbell from their practice squad due to A.J. Brown’s injury. Campbell could provide additional depth at wide receiver, especially with Johnny Wilson also dealing with a hamstring issue.

Falcons vs Eagles weather for MNF

The weather forecast for the game indicates broken clouds with a low and high temperature of 77°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 8 mph. Weather conditions are not expected to significantly impact the game.

Falcons vs Eagles Week 2 statistical analysis

The Eagles’ strong offensive performance in Week 1, with 410 total yards and 34 points, makes them the favorites according to NFL odds. Jalen Hurts’ 278 passing yards and 2 touchdowns highlight the Eagles’ passing game. DeVonta Smith’s 7 receptions further bolster their aerial attack.

The Falcons’ offense struggled in Week 1, managing only 226 total yards and 10 points. Kirk Cousins’ 155 passing yards and 1 touchdown were insufficient to secure a win. Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts must step up for the Falcons to have a chance.

Defensively, the Eagles allowed 414 yards but managed to secure a win by outscoring their opponent. The Falcons’ defense allowed 270 yards but couldn’t compensate for their offensive struggles.

The Eagles’ absence of A.J. Brown is a significant blow, but DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley are expected to fill the void. The Falcons will rely on Ray-Ray McCloud 3 and Darnell Mooney, although Mooney’s limited Week 1 performance raises concerns.

Regarding NFL odds, the Eagles’ -5.5-point spread reflects their superior Week 1 performance. The over/under of 46.0 points suggests expectations for a moderately high-scoring game, considering the Eagles’ offensive capabilities and the Falcons’ defensive vulnerabilities.

The game will be played on grass at Lincoln Financial Field, which has a capacity of 69,796. The outdoor setting and weather conditions are not expected to favor either team significantly.

Both teams will aim to improve their standings in their respective divisions. The Eagles’ 1-0 record positions them well in the NFC East, while the Falcons’ 0-1 record puts them at a disadvantage in the NFC South.

The Eagles’ key to victory will be their offensive consistency and ability to exploit the Falcons’ defensive weaknesses. The Falcons will need a strong performance from Kirk Cousins and their receiving corps to challenge the Eagles’ defense.

The NFL odds and statistical analysis favor the Eagles, but the Falcons have the potential to surprise if their key players perform well. The game promises to be an exciting matchup with significant implications for both teams’ early-season standings.