The Washington Nationals will face the New York Mets on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7:10 p.m. The game will take place at Citi Field in New York and will be broadcast on MLBN. The Nationals have a money line of +162, while the Mets are at -192. The forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 77°F. This matchup is crucial for MLB bettors and fans looking at the betting odds.

Nationals vs. Mets pregame odds for Sept. 16

The Mets are currently listed as favorites over the Nationals. The over/under for the game is 7.5 runs. With a run line set at 1.5, NY sportsbooks project a competitive matchup. Below are the odds from various sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Mets -188, Nationals +158, over/under 7.5

: Mets -188, Nationals +158, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mets -190, Nationals +155, over/under 7.5

: Mets -190, Nationals +155, over/under 7.5 Fanatics : Mets -192, Nationals +160, over/under 7.5

: Mets -192, Nationals +160, over/under 7.5 Caesars: Mets -190, Nationals +158, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Nationals vs. Mets

Nationals vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Nationals starting lineup

RF Dylan Crews (R) LF James Wood (L) DH Juan Yepez (R) 1B Andrés Chaparro (R) 3B José Tena (L) 2B Ildemaro Vargas (S) SS CJ Abrams (L) C Keibert Ruiz (S) CF Jacob Young (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) CF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Nationals vs. Mets probable starters for Monday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (WSH) Jake Irvin (R) 10-12 4.19 1.19 20.2 6.1 (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 11-5 3.35 1.10 24.7 8.7

Nationals vs. Mets Injuries for Monday

Washington Nationals

Trevor Williams (SP) – Out, Hip Flexor, expected return in September.

Alex Call (LF) – Out, Foot/Ankle, on 10-day injured list.

Joan Adon (SP) – Out, Shoulder/Biceps, on 15-day injured list, expected return in September.

New York Mets

Starling Marte (RF) – Questionable, Forearm, uncertain to play.

Francisco Lindor (SS) – Questionable, Back, uncertain to play.

Jeff McNeil (2B) – Out, Wrist, on 10-day injured list, out for regular season.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

Washington Nationals team stats

The Nationals (68-81) are in fourth place in the NL East. They rank 13th in the league, with a batting average of .244 and an ERA of 4.28. Their recent performance shows a three-game winning streak, with a 6-4 record in the last ten games. In their last game against the Marlins, they secured a win with a batting average of .188 and four strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .244

: .244 Team home runs : 127

: 127 Team Stolen bases : 209

: 209 Team ERA : 4.28

: 4.28 Team pitching strikeouts: 1213

New York Mets team stats

The Mets (81-68) hold the second position in the NL East, with their rank reflected in current Mets betting odds. They rank 6th in the league, with a batting average of .247 and an ERA of 3.96. Despite a current two-game losing streak, they have a 6-4 record in the last ten games. Their last game against the Phillies resulted in a loss, with a batting average of .212 and eight strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 189

: 189 Team Stolen bases : 98

: 98 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1327

Player Stats for Nationals vs Mets

James Wood is a key player for the Nationals, going 2-for-3 with two home runs in a recent win against the Marlins. The Mets’ David Peterson pitched 7 one-run innings against the Phillies. Francisco Lindor, who leads the Mets in several categories, is undergoing an MRI for a back issue. Both teams have notable performers that could impact MLB betting odds.

Nationals Leaders Ahead of Monday’s Game

For the Nationals, Luis García Jr. and CJ Abrams are crucial. García Jr. leads in batting average and RBIs, while Abrams leads in home runs and runs. Their performances will be pivotal for the Nationals’ chances.

AVG Leader: Luis García Jr. .282

Luis García Jr. .282 HR Leader: CJ Abrams 20

CJ Abrams 20 RBI Leader: Luis García Jr. 65

Luis García Jr. 65 Runs Leader: CJ Abrams 77

CJ Abrams 77 SB Leader: Jacob Young 32

Mets Leaders Ahead of Monday’s Game

The Mets rely heavily on Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Lindor leads in batting average, RBIs, and runs, while Alonso leads in home runs. Their contributions will be significant for the Mets’ performance.