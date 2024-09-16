FanDuel Sportsbook in New York rolls out a welcome promo specifically tailored for NFL betting enthusiasts. The current bonus promo allows new users to bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets, along with 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. This offer is accessible without a code and can be claimed by clicking the designated link. This bonus focuses the value directly on the deposit offer and first-bet promo for those interested in NFL betting with FanDuel.

FanDuel New York Promo: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a new user bonus for NFL betting enthusiasts in New York. No promo code is required; click to claim. The offer includes Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. The initial deposit must be at least $10, with a minimum first bet of $5.

After registration and deposit, place a $5 bet on any NFL game. Win or lose, FanDuel credits $200 in bonus bets to your account. These bonus bets expire in 14 days. The process is straightforward: sign up, deposit $10 or more, bet $5, and receive your bonus. Remember, the bonus is for new users only and must be claimed through the provided link.

This welcome bonus ensures that, regardless of the game’s outcome, participants have an opportunity to engage further with NFL betting. Withdrawals from winnings using bonus bets are permitted, adhering to FanDuel’s terms. Ensure to utilize the bonus bets within the 14-day timeframe.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

New users can access this NY sports betting promo by clicking any link on this page to sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. You’ll need to provide personal details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number for identity verification and security purposes.

First, make a minimum deposit of $10 into your FanDuel account. Then, place your first bet of at least $5 on any NFL betting market. Following your bet, enjoy the NFL games while you wait for your bonus bets.

Finally, use your $200 in bonus bets from the FanDuel Sportsbook promo bonus before they expire in 14 days. These bonus bets can be used on any available wager within the FanDuel platform.

Falcons vs Eagles MNF odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

One of the big games this week is between the Falcons and Eagles. The Philadelphia Eagles are -245 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with a +200 moneyline for the Atlanta Falcons. The over/under is set at 46.5. The implied odds favor the Eagles, with a 71% chance of winning, while the Falcons have a 33.3% chance. The odds for the Falcons vs Eagles are subject to change. Unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets plus 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket offer if you are a new user today at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up now and claim your bonus!