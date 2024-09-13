The Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET today. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York and be broadcast on AppleTV. The Yankees’ odds are set at -147, while the Red Sox’s are at 125. The forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 83°F.

Yankees vs. Red Sox pregame odds (9/13/24)

Yankees odds are set for tonight’s game, with moneyline, run line, and over/under odds currently live. Most NY sportsbooks label the Yankees as the favorite, with moneyline odds around -148 to -154. The over/under is set at 8.5 runs, indicating balanced scoring expectations. The run line is set at -1.5 for the Yankees.

FanDuel: Yankees -154, Red Sox +130, over/under 8.5

BetMGM: Yankees -150, Red Sox +125, over/under 8.5

Fanatics: Yankees -150, Red Sox +125, over/under 8.5

Caesars: Yankees -145, Red Sox +122, over/under 8.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Red Sox starting lineup

CF Jarren Duran (L) 3B Rafael Devers (L) RF Wilyer Abreu (L) LF Tyler O’Neill (R) DH Masataka Yoshida (L) 1B Triston Casas (L) C Connor Wong (R) 2B Enmanuel Valdez (L) SS Ceddanne Rafaela (R)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Red Sox vs. Yankees probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (BOS) Tanner Houck (R) 8-10 3.24 1.17 20.8% 6.5% (NYY) Clarke Schmidt (R) 5-3 2.34 1.13 25.0% 7.6%

Red Sox vs. Yankees Injuries for Friday

Red Sox

Rob Refsnyder (Wrist) – Questionable

Yankees

DJ LeMahieu (Hip) – Out

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are third in the AL East with a 74-73 record. They have gone 4-6 in their last ten games, including a recent loss to the Yankees. The team has been averaging 4.7 runs per game this season. Their pitching staff holds an ERA of 4.14. Season stats include:

Runs per game: 4.7

Team average: .255

Team home runs: 183

Team stolen bases: 129

Team ERA: 4.14

Team pitching strikeouts: 1239

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees sit atop the AL East with an 85-62 record. They have a 6-4 record in their last ten games and are coming off a win against the Red Sox. The Yankees have been scoring 5.0 runs per game this season. Their pitchers have maintained a 3.79 ERA. Season stats include:

Runs per game: 5.0

Team average: .25

Team home runs: 217

Team stolen bases: 71

Team ERA: 3.79

Team pitching strikeouts: 1313

Player Stats for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Danny Jansen and Tyler O’Neill are notable players for the Red Sox, with Jansen scoring a run in his recent game and O’Neill hitting a double. Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto are key players for the Yankees, with Torres scoring a run and Soto hitting a single. Recent news indicates that Rob Refsnyder was scratched due to wrist discomfort but could return soon, while DJ LeMahieu’s absence due to a hip injury may influence Yankees odds.

Red Sox Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox in batting average (.285) and runs (102). Tyler O’Neill is the home run leader with 30 HRs. Rafael Devers tops the team in RBIs with 81. David Hamilton leads in stolen bases with 33.

AVG Leader: Jarren Duran .285

HR Leader: Tyler O'Neill 30

RBI Leader: Rafael Devers 81

Runs Leader: Jarren Duran 102

SB Leader: David Hamilton 33

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge is a standout for the Yankees, leading in batting average (.319), home runs (51), and RBIs (126). Juan Soto leads in runs with 115. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the stolen base leader with 35.