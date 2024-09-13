The Arizona Wildcats are set to play against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. The game is scheduled for Week 3 of the 2024 CFB season. Kansas State is the -7.0-point favorite, with New York sportsbooks setting the over/under around 60.5. The Arizona moneyline sits at +227, while Kansas State’s moneyline is -286.

Arizona vs. Kansas State CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame CFB betting odds for the upcoming match between Arizona and Kansas State show a competitive landscape. DraftKings lists Kansas State at -270 odds on the moneyline with a point spread of -7.0, and an over/under of 61.0. FanDuel offers Kansas State at -275 on the moneyline, with a point spread of -7.5 and an over/under of 60.5. Caesars has Kansas State at -267 on the moneyline, maintaining a point spread of -7.0 and an over/under of 61.0. BetMGM lists Kansas State at -275 on the moneyline, with a point spread of -7.0 and an over/under of 61.5.

Arizona vs. Kansas State team standings & stats

Arizona Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats are set to face off tonight in an exciting CFB matchup. Both teams have showcased strong performances in their recent games, making this an intriguing game for CFB bettors and fans. Arizona comes off a solid win against Northern Arizona, while Kansas State secured a victory over Tulane. Let’s dive into the key team standings and recent game stats for each team to understand the betting odds better.

Arizona Wildcats team stats

Arizona Wildcats secured a win against Northern Arizona, 22-10, with 188 rushing yards and 173 passing yards. They have played two games this season and have shown a balanced offensive strategy. Arizona is 2-0 on the season:

Points per game : 41.5

: 41.5 Points allowed per game : 24.5

: 24.5 Passing yards per game : 297.5

: 297.5 Passing yards allowed per game : 4.9

: 4.9 Rushing yards per game : 196.5

: 196.5 Rushing yards per game allowed: 3.55

Kansas State Wildcats team stats

Kansas State Wildcats emerged victorious against Tulane, 34-27, with 216 rushing yards and 181 passing yards. They have also played two games this season, demonstrating a strong rushing attack. Kansas State is 2-0 on the season:

Points per game : 37.5

: 37.5 Points allowed per game : 16.5

: 16.5 Passing yards per game : 173.5

: 173.5 Passing yards allowed per game : 3.6

: 3.6 Rushing yards per game : 249.5

: 249.5 Rushing yards per game allowed: 3.95

Player Stats for Arizona vs. Kansas State

Arizona Wildcats leaders ahead of tonight’s game

Arizona’s Wildcats have several key players who could make a significant impact in tonight’s game. Their recent performances have shown that they are capable of putting up strong numbers, which could affect betting odds and outcomes. Here are the top Arizona players from their Week 2 game:

Quali Conley (RB): 5 REC

(RB): 5 REC Noah Fifita (QB): 26 ATT, 173 YDS, 1 TD

(QB): 26 ATT, 173 YDS, 1 TD Jeremiah Patterson (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Tyler Powell (TE): 3 REC

(TE): 3 REC Keyan Burnett (TE): 2 REC

Throughout this short season, Arizona has shown some consistent performances which bettors and fans should consider. Here are the top Wildcats’ season stats:

Tetairoa McMillan (WR): 12 REC

(WR): 12 REC Quali Conley (RB): 8 REC

(RB): 8 REC Noah Fifita (QB): 57 ATT, 595 YDS, 5 TD

(QB): 57 ATT, 595 YDS, 5 TD Jeremiah Patterson (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Keyan Burnett (TE): 3 REC

Kansas State Wildcats leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Wildcats have key players who have shown remarkable performance in their recent games. Their stats could play a crucial role in determining the betting odds and the outcome of tonight’s faceoff. Here are the top Kansas State players from the recent game:

DJ Giddens (RB): 4 REC

(RB): 4 REC Avery Johnson (QB): 23 ATT, 181 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 23 ATT, 181 YDS, 2 TD Dylan Edwards (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Keagan Johnson (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Tre Spivey (WR): 2 REC

Over the course of the season, Kansas State has displayed consistent performances that could be crucial for tonight’s game. Here are the top Wildcats’ season stats: