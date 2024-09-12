The Boston Red Sox are set to play the New York Yankees on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7:15 p.m. at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. The game features pitchers with notable NRFI records: Cooper Criswell of the Red Sox with an 11-6 record and Nestor Cortes of the Yankees with a 20-8 record. NRFI/YRFI odds are currently unavailable. The forecast for the game day includes few clouds with a high of 81 degrees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI odds

For the upcoming MLB game between the Red Sox and Yankees, betting odds for NRFI/YRFI lean slightly toward a first inning without any runs this evening. NRFI odds sit at -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook, while YRFI odds are situated at a slightly longer -102, indicating a minor lean toward a no-run first inning for the Red Sox and Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI Prediction

Tonight’s pitchers for both the Red Sox and Yankees have shown early-inning prowess during their mound appearances this season. This has led to an influence on overall Yankees odds as well as tonight’s NRFI/YRFI line. Criswell and Cortes are known for consistently limiting first-inning runs, although their opponents in tonight’s matchup may lead to an exception, according to tonight’s Red Sox vs. Yankees preview. Look for tonight’s batting lineup to capitalize on some first-inning action and threaten each pitcher’s current NRFI record.

Red Sox vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (-102)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitching Matchup

Nestor Cortes (L) (NYY) Stat Cooper Criswell (R) (BOS) 20-8 NRFI/YRFI Record 11-6 21.5% K% 16.7% 4.8% BB% 6.8% 1.15 WHIP 1.34 1.27 HR/9 0.88

Cooper Criswell of the Red Sox shows a season WHIP of 1.34, K% at 16.7, BB% at 6.8, and HR/9 at 0.88 with a NRFI/YRFI record of 11-6. Nestor Cortes from the Yankees counters with a WHIP of 1.15, a K% of 21.5, BB% of 4.8, and HR/9 at 1.27, alongside a NRFI/YRFI record of 20-8. These stats are crucial for MLB betting enthusiasts analyzing odds for the upcoming game.

Looking at venue performance, Criswell’s WHIP slightly varies across different settings, maintaining around 1.37 in away games, and showing strength against left-handed hitters with a WHIP of 1.24. Cortes excels at home with a WHIP of 0.99, a K% of 22, and maintaining a solid performance against right-hand hitters with a WHIP of 1.19. These insights into pitcher performance against different types of hitters and at varying venues are vital for making informed MLB betting decisions.

Cooper Criswell Split Stats

Home Stat Away 16% K% 17.4% 7.8% BB% 5.8% 1.31 WHIP 1.37 1.14 HR/9 1.03

vs Left Stat vs Right 18% K% 15.7% 8.2% BB% 5.6% 1.24 WHIP 1.37 0.39 HR/9 1.39

Nestor Cortes Split Stats

Home Stat Away 23.1% K% 21% 3.9% BB% 6.3% 1.00 WHIP 1.32 1.20 HR/9 1.37

vs Left Stat vs Right 27.8% K% 21.3% 6% BB% 5% 0.96 WHIP 1.21 0.47 HR/9 1.52

Red Sox vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI Record

Red Sox NRFI: 67.12%

Red Sox YRFI: 32.88%

Red Sox Opponent NRFI: 71.23%

Red Sox Opponent YRFI: 28.77%

Yankees NRFI: 63.01%

Yankees YRFI: 36.99%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 71.92%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 28.08%

Red Sox Lineup vs. Nestor Cortes (L)

With hitters like Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers, the Red Sox showcase strong performances against left-handed pitchers, indicating potential challenges for Cortes. Duran’s .396 wOBA and Devers’ impressive .416 wOBA and .329 ISO highlight their power and on-base capabilities, crucial for MLB betting considerations. The lineup’s ability to draw walks and hit for power, with Devers’ 66 strikeouts to 46 walks, suggests they could capitalize on Cortes’ 1.27 HR/9 rate.

Yankees Lineup vs. Cooper Criswell (R)

The Yankees’ lineup, featuring Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, poses a significant threat against right-handed pitching. Soto’s .408 wOBA and Judge’s staggering .505 wOBA and .431 ISO underscore their potential to impact the game’s outcome, relevant for odds in MLB betting. Their disciplined approach at the plate, with high walk rates of 23.5% for Soto and 36.6% for Judge, could exploit Criswell’s 1.34 WHIP and 6.8 BB%.