The Boston Red Sox play the rival New York Yankees at 7:15 p.m. ET today at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game will air on FOX. The Yankees’ odds are set at -182, while the Red Sox’s are +152. The forecast predicts a high of 81°F with few clouds for tonight’s game.

Red Sox vs Yankees pregame odds (9/12/24)

Today’s game between the Yankees and Red Sox offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities at NY sportsbooks. Yankees are the favorite at FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and Fanatics, with moneyline odds ranging from -165 to -184. The over/under at the sports betting apps varies between 8.5 and 9.0, providing another betting angle for today’s game.

FanDuel : Yankees -184, Red Sox +154, over/under 8.5

: Yankees -184, Red Sox +154, over/under 8.5 BetMGM : Yankees -175, Red Sox +145, over/under 9.0

: Yankees -175, Red Sox +145, over/under 9.0 Caesars : Yankees -165, Red Sox +140, over/under 9.0

: Yankees -165, Red Sox +140, over/under 9.0 Fanatics: Yankees -170, Red Sox +140, over/under 8.5

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Red Sox starting lineup

CF Jarren Duran (L) LF Rob Refsnyder (R) RF Tyler O’Neill (R) 3B Rafael Devers (L) 2B Romy Gonzalez (R) DH Masataka Yoshida (L) 1B Triston Casas (L) C Danny Jansen (R) SS Ceddanne Rafaela (R)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Red Sox vs. Yankees probable starters for Thursday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (BOS) Copper Criswell (R) 6-4 4.11 1.34 16.7% 6.8% (NYY) Nestor Cortes (L) 9-10 3.97 1.15 21.5% 4.8%

Red Sox vs. Yankees Injuries for Thursday

Red Sox injuries

Chris Martin is questionable due to illness and uncertain to play. Luis García is out with right elbow inflammation, expected to return mid-September. James Paxton is out with a right calf strain, placed on the 60-day injured list. Liam Hendriks is out recovering from Tommy John surgery, expected to return in September. Lucas Giolito is out for the season after undergoing an internal brace procedure for a partially torn UCL.

Yankees injuries

DJ LeMahieu is out with right hip impingement, placed on the 10-day injured list. Cody Poteet is out with a right triceps strain, expected to return in September. Lou Trivino is out recovering from Tommy John surgery, expected to return in September. Jonathan Loáisiga is out for the season with a right UCL tear.

Team standings and stats for tonight’s game

Boston Red Sox team stats

The Boston Red Sox hold a record of 74-72, ranking 9th in the AL and 3rd in the AL East. They have a batting average of .256 and have hit 182 home runs this season. The team has stolen 128 bases and their earned run average (ERA) stands at 4.16. In their last 10 games, the Red Sox have a record of 4-6. The Red Sox recently faced the Baltimore Orioles, splitting the series with a win and a loss. In the last game, they won 3-1, with a batting average of .216 and 10 pitching strikeouts. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .256

: .256 Team home runs : 182

: 182 Team stolen bases : 128

: 128 Team ERA : 4.16

: 4.16 Team pitching strikeouts: 1231

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees have an 84-62 record, ranking 2nd in the AL and 1st in the AL East. They have a batting average of .250 and have hit 216 home runs this season. The team has stolen 71 bases and their earned run average (ERA) is 3.81. In their last 10 games, the Yankees have a record of 5-5. The Yankees recently played the Kansas City Royals, also splitting the series with a win and a loss. In the last game, they won 3-1, with a batting average of .205 and 9 pitching strikeouts. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 216

: 216 Team stolen bases : 71

: 71 Team ERA : 3.81

: 3.81 Team pitching strikeouts: 1299

Player Stats for Red Sox vs. Yankees

In tonight’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees, Tyler O’Neill and Aaron Judge are two standout names to keep an eye on. O’Neill has been a home run leader, while Judge leads the Yankees in batting average and home runs. James Paxton’s retirement announcement and Tanner Houck’s scheduled start add more context to the Red Sox’s strategy. Yankees odds are also influenced by Juan Soto’s recent performances.

Red Sox Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Tyler O’Neill leads the Red Sox in home runs, while Jarren Duran has been consistent in runs. Rafael Devers and David Hamilton are also key players. Here are the season leaders for the Red Sox:

AVG Leader: Jarren Duran .288

Jarren Duran .288 HR Leader: Tyler O’Neill 30

Tyler O’Neill 30 RBI Leader: Rafael Devers 81

Rafael Devers 81 Runs Leader: Jarren Duran 102

Jarren Duran 102 SB Leader: David Hamilton 33

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge dominates the Yankees’ stats, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also contribute significantly. Here are the season leaders for the Yankees: