The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 2. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Sep 12, at 8:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The stadium has a capacity of 64,767 and features an outdoor grass playing surface. This matchup is crucial for both teams as they aim to maintain their winning records.

Bills vs. Dolphins pregame TNF odds

The Dolphins are currently favored by 2.5 points according to multiple New York sportsbooks. The over/under for the game stands at 48.5 points. The moneyline odds show the Dolphins at -138 and the Bills at +115. DraftKings lists the Dolphins at -135 and the Bills at +114, while FanDuel has the Dolphins at -142 and the Bills at +120. Caesars offers the Dolphins at -130 and the Bills at +110. BetMGM places the Dolphins at -135 and the Bills at +115. These odds reflect the competitive nature of the matchup and provide various betting options for NFL enthusiasts.

FanDuel: Dolphins -2.5, over/under 48.5

BetMGM: Dolphins -2.5, over/under 49

Caesars: Dolphins -2.5, over/under 49

Fanatics: Dolphins -2.5, over/under 48.5

Odds for the Bills vs. Dolphins are subject to change

Bills vs. Dolphins last season standings & stats

The Bills enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record, ranking 3rd in the AFC East. They scored 34 points and allowed 28 points in their Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills accumulated 352 offensive yards, including 130 rushing yards and 222 passing yards, and scored 4 touchdowns. They are averaging 34 points per game and have shown a balanced offensive attack.

The Dolphins also have a 1-0 record, leading the AFC East. They won their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 20-17. The Dolphins recorded 400 offensive yards, including 81 rushing yards and 319 passing yards, and scored 2 touchdowns. They are averaging 20 points per game and have demonstrated a strong passing game.

Previous season player stats & current injuries

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen threw for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 1. Running back James Cook had 3 receptions, and wide receiver Keon Coleman led the team with 4 receptions. Other notable players include Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins, each with multiple receptions. Tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also contributed to the passing game.

For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards and 1 touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 7 receptions, and running back De’Von Achane also contributed with 7 receptions. Jaylen Waddle added 5 receptions, making them key offensive players for Miami. Running back Raheem Mostert and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Julian Hill also played roles in the passing game.

There are no significant injury concerns reported for either team, which means both squads will be at full strength for this important divisional game.

Bills vs. Dolphins recent news

According to recent news, the Buffalo Bills defense is expected to face a challenging matchup against the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. The Bills struggled defensively in Week 1, allowing 28 points to the Cardinals. The Dolphins’ wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both had a reception of over 60 yards against the Jaguars, showcasing their big-play ability.

On the other hand, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is expected to have a strong performance. Sanders successfully converted 2-of-3 field goals, including a 52-yard game-winner, in Week 1 against the Jaguars. His consistency in high-pressure situations makes him a reliable option for the Dolphins.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass also had a solid performance in Week 1, going 6-for-6 on kicks. With the potential for a high-scoring game, Bass could be a valuable asset for the Bills in Week 2.

Bills vs. Dolphins weather for TNF

The weather forecast for the game predicts light rain with temperatures around 89°F and a wind speed of 10 mph. Weather conditions could impact gameplay, particularly passing and kicking. The high temperature and humidity could also affect player stamina and performance.

Bills vs. Dolphins Week 2 statistical analysis

This NFL Week 2 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins is set to be an exciting contest. Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories and have shown strong offensive capabilities. The Dolphins are favored by 2.5 points, and the over/under stands at 48.5 points, indicating a potentially high-scoring game. Key players like Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Keon Coleman will be crucial in determining the outcome. With no significant injuries and favorable weather conditions, this game promises to be a thrilling encounter for NFL fans and bettors alike.