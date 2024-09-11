The Kansas City Royals are set to face the New York Yankees 7:05 p.m. ET today at Yankee Stadium, New York, NY. The game features pitchers Cole Ragans with a NRFI record of 23-6 and Luis Gil with a NRFI record of 21-4. NRFI/YRFI odds are currently set at FanDuel with YRFI at -104 and NRFI at -122. The weather forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 81 degrees. This game’s Yankees odds and pitching records provide key insights for MLB bettors focusing on NRFI/YRFI bets.
Royals vs Yankees NRFI/YRFI odds for 9/11
Tonight’s game between the Royals and Yankees shows FanDuel Sportsbook listing the NRFI at -122 and the YRFI at -104. These odds suggest a slight preference towards NRFI for bettors. Calculating the implied probabilities, the NRFI stands at approximately 56.5%, indicating a higher likelihood of no run in the first inning. Conversely, the YRFI probability is about 51.2%, showcasing a competitive chance for a run in the initial inning. Yankees odds are a focal point for this MLB game.
- FanDuel: NRFI -122
- FanDuel: YRFI -104
The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Royals vs Yankees are subject to change
Royals vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI prediction today
Both starting pitchers for tonight’s game have really good NRFI records. Cole Ragans enters at 23-6 and Luis Gil is 21-4. What makes this game interesting is New York’s lineup. As long as Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are in in the lineup, you have to consider a YRFI bet. And that’s the case tonight.
Royals vs Yankees NRFI/YRFI prediction: YRFI (-104)
Royals vs. Yankees pitching matchup for Wednesday
|Cole Ragans (L) (KC)
|Stat
|Luis Gil (R) (NYY)
|23-6
|NRFI/YRFI record
|21-4
|28.7%
|K%
|27%
|8%
|BB%
|12.1%
|1.15
|WHIP
|1.16
|0.75
|HR/9
|0.83
Cole Ragans for the Royals brings a solid performance with a 1.15 WHIP, 28.7 K%, and an 8% BB%. His HR/9 stands at 0.75, complementing a NRFI/YRFI Record of 23-6. Luis Gil from the Yankees counters with a 1.16 WHIP, 27 K%, and a 12.1% BB%. Gil’s HR/9 is 0.83, with a NRFI/YRFI Record of 21-4, making the Yankees odds favorable in this aspect.
Looking into venue performance, Ragans shows a preference for away games with a WHIP of 1.09 and a K% of 26.5. Against right-hand hitters, he boasts a 1.09 WHIP and a 31.7 K%. Gil, on the other hand, has a stronger show at home with a 1.15 WHIP and a 29.2 K%. His performance against right-hand hitters is impressive with a 1.01 WHIP and a 30.3 K%.
Cole Ragans Split Stats
|Away
|Stat
|Home
|26.5%
|K%
|30.6%
|8.1%
|BB%
|7.9%
|1.09
|WHIP
|1.21
|0.68
|HR/9
|0.82
|vs Left
|Stat
|vs Right
|21%
|K%
|31.7%
|7.2%
|BB%
|8.5%
|1.48
|WHIP
|1.09
|0.30
|HR/9
|0.85
Luis Gil Split Stats
|Away
|Stat
|Home
|24.6%
|K%
|29.2%
|12%
|BB%
|12.3%
|1.17
|WHIP
|1.15
|0.82
|HR/9
|0.83
|vs Left
|Stat
|vs Right
|24.9%
|K%
|30.3%
|12.6%
|BB%
|12.3%
|1.33
|WHIP
|1.01
|1.04
|HR/9
|0.64
Royals vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI Record
- Royals NRFI: 71.92%
- Royals YRFI: 28.08%
- Royals Opponent NRFI: 78.08%
- Royals Opponent YRFI: 21.92%
- Yankees NRFI: 62.76%
- Yankees YRFI: 37.24%
- Yankees Opponent NRFI: 71.72%
- Yankees Opponent YRFI: 28.28%
Projected starting pitchers and stats are pulled from Sportsdata.io
Royals Lineup vs. Luis Gil (R)
The Royals showcase hitters like Tommy Pham and Salvador Perez, who bring power against right-handed pitching, with Pham posting a .321 wOBA and Perez a .389 wOBA. Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey add depth, showing strong performance with Witt Jr.’s .388 wOBA and Massey’s .309 wOBA. Their ability to hit against right-hand pitchers could be key, considering Gil’s struggles with a 1.16 WHIP and a higher BB% at 12.1 against hitters this season.
Yankees Lineup vs. Cole Ragans (L)
Yankees hitters like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are significant threats against left-hand pitching, with Judge’s towering .461 wOBA and Stanton’s .353 wOBA. Juan Soto adds to the lineup’s strength with a .435 wOBA. Their performance is critical for the Yankees odds, facing Ragans who has shown effectiveness with a 1.15 WHIP and a solid 28.7 K%. His ability to limit home runs to just 0.75 HR/9 could challenge the Yankees’ power hitters.