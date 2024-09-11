The Kansas City Royals are set to face the New York Yankees 7:05 p.m. ET today at Yankee Stadium, New York, NY. The game features pitchers Cole Ragans with a NRFI record of 23-6 and Luis Gil with a NRFI record of 21-4. NRFI/YRFI odds are currently set at FanDuel with YRFI at -104 and NRFI at -122. The weather forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 81 degrees. This game’s Yankees odds and pitching records provide key insights for MLB bettors focusing on NRFI/YRFI bets.

Royals vs Yankees NRFI/YRFI odds for 9/11

Tonight’s game between the Royals and Yankees shows FanDuel Sportsbook listing the NRFI at -122 and the YRFI at -104. These odds suggest a slight preference towards NRFI for bettors. Calculating the implied probabilities, the NRFI stands at approximately 56.5%, indicating a higher likelihood of no run in the first inning. Conversely, the YRFI probability is about 51.2%, showcasing a competitive chance for a run in the initial inning. Yankees odds are a focal point for this MLB game.

FanDuel : NRFI -122

: NRFI -122 FanDuel: YRFI -104

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Royals vs Yankees are subject to change

Royals vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI prediction today

Both starting pitchers for tonight’s game have really good NRFI records. Cole Ragans enters at 23-6 and Luis Gil is 21-4. What makes this game interesting is New York’s lineup. As long as Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are in in the lineup, you have to consider a YRFI bet. And that’s the case tonight.

Royals vs Yankees NRFI/YRFI prediction: YRFI (-104)

Royals vs. Yankees pitching matchup for Wednesday

Cole Ragans (L) (KC) Stat Luis Gil (R) (NYY) 23-6 NRFI/YRFI record 21-4 28.7% K% 27% 8% BB% 12.1% 1.15 WHIP 1.16 0.75 HR/9 0.83

Cole Ragans for the Royals brings a solid performance with a 1.15 WHIP, 28.7 K%, and an 8% BB%. His HR/9 stands at 0.75, complementing a NRFI/YRFI Record of 23-6. Luis Gil from the Yankees counters with a 1.16 WHIP, 27 K%, and a 12.1% BB%. Gil’s HR/9 is 0.83, with a NRFI/YRFI Record of 21-4, making the Yankees odds favorable in this aspect.

Looking into venue performance, Ragans shows a preference for away games with a WHIP of 1.09 and a K% of 26.5. Against right-hand hitters, he boasts a 1.09 WHIP and a 31.7 K%. Gil, on the other hand, has a stronger show at home with a 1.15 WHIP and a 29.2 K%. His performance against right-hand hitters is impressive with a 1.01 WHIP and a 30.3 K%.

Cole Ragans Split Stats

Away Stat Home 26.5% K% 30.6% 8.1% BB% 7.9% 1.09 WHIP 1.21 0.68 HR/9 0.82

vs Left Stat vs Right 21% K% 31.7% 7.2% BB% 8.5% 1.48 WHIP 1.09 0.30 HR/9 0.85

Luis Gil Split Stats

Away Stat Home 24.6% K% 29.2% 12% BB% 12.3% 1.17 WHIP 1.15 0.82 HR/9 0.83

vs Left Stat vs Right 24.9% K% 30.3% 12.6% BB% 12.3% 1.33 WHIP 1.01 1.04 HR/9 0.64

Royals vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI Record

Royals NRFI: 71.92%

Royals YRFI: 28.08%

Royals Opponent NRFI: 78.08%

Royals Opponent YRFI: 21.92%

Yankees NRFI: 62.76%

Yankees YRFI: 37.24%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 71.72%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 28.28%

Royals Lineup vs. Luis Gil (R)

The Royals showcase hitters like Tommy Pham and Salvador Perez, who bring power against right-handed pitching, with Pham posting a .321 wOBA and Perez a .389 wOBA. Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey add depth, showing strong performance with Witt Jr.’s .388 wOBA and Massey’s .309 wOBA. Their ability to hit against right-hand pitchers could be key, considering Gil’s struggles with a 1.16 WHIP and a higher BB% at 12.1 against hitters this season.

Yankees Lineup vs. Cole Ragans (L)

Yankees hitters like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are significant threats against left-hand pitching, with Judge’s towering .461 wOBA and Stanton’s .353 wOBA. Juan Soto adds to the lineup’s strength with a .435 wOBA. Their performance is critical for the Yankees odds, facing Ragans who has shown effectiveness with a 1.15 WHIP and a solid 28.7 K%. His ability to limit home runs to just 0.75 HR/9 could challenge the Yankees’ power hitters.