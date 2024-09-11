The Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET today. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York and air on YES. The Yankees are tonight’s consensus favorite at New York sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Yankees pregame odds (9/11/24)

Today’s game between the Royals and Yankees offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities. The Yankees odds favor the home team, with moneyline odds ranging around -145 to -148. The over/under at New York sportsbooks is consistent at 8.0 for today’s game.

FanDuel : Yankees -148, Royals +126, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -148, Royals +126, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Yankees -145, Royals +120, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -145, Royals +120, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Yankees -145, Royals +122, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -145, Royals +122, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Yankees -145, Royals +120, over/under 8.0

Royals vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

RF Tommy Pham (R) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 2B Michael Massey (L) C Salvador Perez (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) DH Freddy Fermin (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) 3B Maikel Garcia (R) CF Kyle Isbel (L)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) C Jose Trevino (R) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Royals vs. Yankees probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Cole Ragans (LF) 11-1 3.33 1.15 28.7% 8.0% (NYY) Luis Gil (R) 13-6 3.24 1.16 27.0% 12.1%

Royals vs. Yankees Injuries for Wednesday

Royals: Will Smith (back spasms), Michael Lorenzen (hamstring strain), Hunter Harvey (mid-back tightness), Josh Taylor (biceps nerve injury), Kyle Wright (shoulder surgery).

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (hip impingement), Tyler Lyons (personal), Cody Poteet (triceps strain), Lou Trivino (Tommy John surgery), Jonathan Loáisiga (UCL tear).

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals team stats

The Kansas City Royals hold an 80-66 record this season, placing them second in the AL Central. They have split their last ten games with a 5-5 record, showing inconsistency. Their recent game against the Yankees resulted in a win, where they scored 5 runs with 11 hits, and struck out 14 batters. The Royals’ offense averages 4.7 runs per game, with a batting average of .254. They have hit 161 home runs and stolen 119 bases this season. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.88 and has accumulated 1,181 strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .254

: .254 Team home runs : 161

: 161 Team Stolen bases : 119

: 119 Team ERA : 3.88

: 3.88 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,181

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees have an 83-62 record, ranking them first in the AL East. Their recent form is shaky, winning only 4 of their last 10 games. In their last matchup against the Royals, they lost despite scoring 4 runs. The Yankees’ offense is potent, averaging 5.0 runs per game with a .250 batting average. They lead the league with 215 home runs but have only 71 stolen bases. The pitching staff boasts an ERA of 3.83 and has recorded 1,288 strikeouts. New York sportsbooks closely watch Yankees odds due to their strong performance.

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 215

: 215 Team Stolen bases : 71

: 71 Team ERA : 3.83

: 3.83 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,288

Player Stats for Royals vs. Yankees

Tonight’s game between the Royals and Yankees features notable players like Seth Lugo and Aaron Judge. Lugo recently dominated with 10 strikeouts, while Judge continues to lead in home runs. Recent news highlights include Austin Wells’ impressive performance with a three-run homer. Bettors looking at Yankees odds will find these stats crucial for their wagers.

Royals Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Seth Lugo has been a standout for the Royals with a 16-8 record and a 2.94 ERA. Salvador Perez leads the team in RBIs with 100. Bobby Witt Jr. is a key player, leading in batting average, home runs, and runs. Here are the season leaders for the Royals ahead of today’s game:

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .334

Bobby Witt Jr. .334 HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 30

Bobby Witt Jr. 30 RBI Leader: Salvador Perez 100

Salvador Perez 100 Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 120

Bobby Witt Jr. 120 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 33

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge is a key player for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells also contribute significantly. New York sportsbooks will focus on these players for tonight’s game. Here are the season leaders for the Yankees ahead of today’s game: