The MLB game between the Phillies and the Rays is scheduled for Wednesday, Sep 11, at 4:40 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. The weather forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 85 degrees.

Starting pitchers Shane Baz for the Rays holds a NRFI record of 7-3, while Zack Wheeler for the Phillies has a NRFI record of 23-4. NRFI betting odds are listed at -140, with YRFI odds at +100 on DraftKings. These odds and records are crucial for MLB betting strategies.

Rays vs. Phillies NRFI/YRFI odds

For today’s Rays vs. Phillies game, the betting odds are leaning towards a NRFI outcome. FanDuel Sportsbook has set the NRFI odds at -122, indicating a preference for no run in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI odds are at -104, suggesting a lower probability for a run to occur early in the game.

FanDuel : NRFI -122

: NRFI -122 FanDuel: YRFI -104

Rays vs. Phillies NRFI/YRFI Prediction

While the Phillies and Rays both boast strong batting lineups, pitchers Shane Baz and Zach Wheeler have both shown early-game success against batters this season. Baz has only allowed three first-inning run this season, while Wheeler has allowed only four in his 23 outings. Bettors can look for tonight to offer minimum action in the game’s first innings.

Rays vs. Phillies NRFI/YRFI Prediction: NRFI (-122)

Rays vs. Phillies Pitching Matchup

Zack Wheeler (R) (PHI) Stat Shane Baz (R) (TB) 23-4 NRFI/YRFI Record 7-3 27% K% 19.8% 6.5% BB% 9.9% 0.96 WHIP 1.24 0.88 HR/9 0.98

Shane Baz of the Rays and Zack Wheeler of the Phillies bring contrasting stats to this matchup. Baz, with a WHIP of 1.24 and a K% of 19.8, holds a NRFI/YRFI record of 7-3, indicating a moderate risk for NRFI bets. Wheeler, showing stronger control, presents a WHIP of 0.96, a K% of 27, and an impressive NRFI/YRFI record of 23-4, making him a safer bet for NRFI outcomes.

In terms of venue and opponent handedness, Baz shows a slight preference for pitching against right-hand hitters with a WHIP of 1.24 and a K% of 20.7. Wheeler, on the other hand, excels at home with a WHIP of 0.92 and a K% of 27.4, and against right-hand hitters, where his WHIP drops to 0.69 and his K% rises to 29.5. These stats are crucial for mlb betting odds, especially in predicting NRFI/YRFI outcomes.

Shane Baz Split Stats

Home Stat Away 25% K% 16.4% 8.7% BB% 10.7% 1.12 WHIP 1.32 2.01 HR/9 0.28

vs Left Stat vs Right 19.5% K% 20.7% 13.6% BB% 6.3% 1.24 WHIP 1.24 1.27 HR/9 0.67

Zack Wheeler Split Stats

Home Stat Away 27.4% K% 26.5% 6.2% BB% 6.9% 0.92 WHIP 1.01 0.76 HR/9 1.03

vs Left Stat vs Right 26.1% K% 29.5% 9.5% BB% 3.4% 1.21 WHIP 0.69 1.22 HR/9 0.53

Rays vs. Phillies NRFI/YRFI Record

Rays NRFI: 71.72%

Rays YRFI: 28.28%

Rays Opponent NRFI: 70.34%

Rays Opponent YRFI: 29.66%

Phillies NRFI: 62.76%

Phillies YRFI: 37.24%

Phillies Opponent NRFI: 73.79%

Phillies Opponent YRFI: 26.21%

Rays Lineup vs. Zack Wheeler (R)

The Rays show variability against right-hand pitchers with Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe leading. Díaz presents a .308 wOBA and a .119 ISO, indicating potential for base hits rather than power, while Lowe offers more power with a .329 wOBA and a .223 ISO, hinting at higher scoring potential. Junior Caminero and Josh Lowe add depth with ISOs of .170 and .177, respectively, suggesting a balanced attack with a mix of contact and power against right-hand pitching.

Phillies Lineup vs. Shane Baz (R)

Phillies hitters like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper show strong performance against righties, with Schwarber boasting a .350 wOBA and a high .273 ISO, indicating significant power. Harper further strengthens the lineup with a .374 wOBA and a .247 ISO. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos provide support, though with lower wOBA and ISO, indicating lesser but still notable impact against right-hand pitching.

Rays vs. Phillies Pitcher Performances

Shane Baz struggles more with control, showing a 9.9 BB% and a 1.24 WHIP, suggesting opportunities for the Phillies. Zack Wheeler, with a 27 K% and a 0.96 WHIP, poses a formidable challenge for the Rays, indicating a tougher matchup for Tampa Bay hitters.