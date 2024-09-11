The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Sep 11, at 4:40 PM at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The game will air on BSSUN. The Rays enter with a money line of +171, while the Phillies are at -204. Forecast predicts few clouds with a high of 85°F. This MLB matchup features teams from the AL East and NL East divisions.

Rays vs. Phillies Pregame Odds for 9/11/2024

MLB betting odds for today’s game between the Rays and Phillies indicate Phillies as the favorite across the moneyline and run line. The run line is set at -1.5 in favor of the Phillies across multiple NY sportsbooks with the over/under hovering around 7.5.

FanDuel : Phillies -210, Rays +176, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -210, Rays +176, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Phillies -225, Rays +180, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -225, Rays +180, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Phillies -210, Rays +175, over/under 7.0

: Phillies -210, Rays +175, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Phillies -218, Rays +180, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Rays vs. Phillies.

Rays vs. Phillies projected starting lineups for Sept. 11

Rays starting lineup

1B Yandy Díaz (R) DH Brandon Lowe (L) 3B Junior Caminero (R) LF Josh Lowe (L) RF Jonny DeLuca (R) 2B Christopher Morel (R) SS José Caballero (R) C Ben Rortvedt (L) CF Jose Siri (R)

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) RF Nick Castellanos (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Brandon Marsh (L) 3B Kody Clemens (L) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Rays vs. Phillies probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (TB) Shane Baz (R) 2-3 3.27 1.24 19.8 9.9 (PHI) Zack Wheeler (R) 14-6 2.59 0.96 27.0 6.5

Rays vs. Phillies Injuries for Wednesday

Rays

Wander Franco – Out – Personal legal issue, on the restricted list, out indefinitely.

Jeffrey Springs – Out – Left elbow fatigue, on 15-day IL.

Colin Poche – Out – Left shoulder inflammation, on 15-day IL, expected return late September.

Shane McClanahan – Out – Tommy John surgery, on 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto – Questionable – Left knee injury, uncertain for next game.

Kyle Schwarber – Questionable – Left elbow discomfort, uncertain for next game.

Edmundo Sosa – Out – Back spasms, on 10-day IL, expected return mid-September.

Spencer Turnbull – Out – Right lat strain, on 60-day IL, expected return mid-September.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Tampa Bay Rays team stats

The Tampa Bay Rays have a challenging season with a record of 71-74. They are currently 4th in the AL East and 10th in the league. Their recent performance includes a 4-6 record in the last 10 games, with a losing streak of two games. In their last match against the Phillies, the Rays scored 4 runs with 13 hits, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. Here are the season stats for Tampa Bay:

Runs per game : 3.9

: 3.9 Team average : .231

: .231 Team home runs : 132

: 132 Team stolen bases : 168

: 168 Team ERA : 3.91

: 3.91 Team pitching strikeouts: 1242

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies are having a strong season with an 87-58 record, leading the NL East and ranking 1st in the league. They have an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak. In their recent game against the Rays, the Phillies managed to hold their opponent to 4 runs, securing a win. Here are the season stats for Philadelphia:

Runs per game : 4.9

: 4.9 Team average : .260

: .260 Team home runs : 176

: 176 Team stolen bases : 132

: 132 Team ERA : 3.73

: 3.73 Team pitching strikeouts: 1279

Player Stats for Rays vs. Phillies

Christopher Morel and Trea Turner are key players to watch in today’s game. Morel’s recent performance includes a double and a triple against the Phillies, while Turner has shown consistency with two runs and a single. Junior Caminero and Bryce Harper also had notable performances, with Caminero hitting three singles and Harper contributing three doubles. There is no significant recent news impacting the Rays.

Rays Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Christopher Morel leads the Rays in home runs and runs, making him a crucial player for tonight’s game. José Caballero is another top performer, leading the team in stolen bases. Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero have also been consistent contributors.

AVG Leader: Yandy Díaz .280

Yandy Díaz .280 HR Leader: Christopher Morel 21

Christopher Morel 21 RBI Leader: Yandy Díaz 65

Yandy Díaz 65 Runs Leader: Christopher Morel 55

Christopher Morel 55 SB Leader: José Caballero 39

Phillies Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Kyle Schwarber is leading the Phillies in home runs and RBIs, making him a significant player for MLB betting odds. Trea Turner, with his high batting average, and Bryce Harper, with his recent doubles, are also key players. Cal Stevenson contributed a double and a run in his recent performance.