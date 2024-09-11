The New York Mets will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Sep 11, at 1:07 p.m. The game will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will air on MLBN. The Mets enter with a money line of -128, while the Blue Jays are at 109.

Mets vs. Blue Jays pregame odds for Sept. 11

The Mets are -125 favorites over the Blue Jays in today’s MLB matchup. The over/under for the game is set at 8.0 runs at most New York sportsbooks. Bettors can also wager on the run line, where the Mets are favored by -1.5. Below are the specific odds from various sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Mets -124, Blue Jays +106, over/under 8.0

: Mets -124, Blue Jays +106, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0

: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Mets -125, Blue Jays +105, over/under 8.0

: Mets -125, Blue Jays +105, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Mets -125, Blue Jays +105, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Blue Jays

Mets vs. Blue Jays projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) CF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Blue Jays starting lineup

RF George Springer (R) CF Daulton Varsho (L) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) DH Alejandro Kirk (R) 3B Ernie Clement (R) 2B Spencer Horwitz (L) SS Leo Jiménez (R) LF Davis Schneider (R) C Brian Serven (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Blue Jays probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 11-5 3.43 1.10 24.6 8.4 (TOR) Bowden Francis (R) 8-4 3.72 0.99 23.7 5.6

Mets vs. Blue Jays Injuries for Sept. 11

Mets: Paul Blackburn (hand, back) remains out. Tylor Megill to start.

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette (calf) out until mid-September.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets

The New York Mets hold a 79-66 record, placing them 2nd in the NL East. Their .247 batting average and 182 home runs reflect solid offensive capabilities. The Mets’ 3.98 ERA and 1,294 pitching strikeouts highlight their pitching strength. They have won 8 of their last 10 games but are currently on a 1-game losing streak. In their recent games against the Blue Jays, they had a win and a loss, with notable pitching performances.

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 182

: 182 Team stolen bases : 97

: 97 Team ERA : 3.98

: 3.98 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,294

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently 69-77, placing them 5th in the AL East. They have a .242 batting average and 148 home runs this season. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 4.31 with 1,199 strikeouts. The Blue Jays have struggled recently, winning only 3 of their last 10 games but are coming off a win. They split their recent series with the Mets, showing inconsistency in both hitting and pitching.

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .242

: .242 Team home runs : 148

: 148 Team stolen bases : 65

: 65 Team ERA : 4.31

: 4.31 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,199

Player Stats for Mets vs. Blue Jays

Tonight’s game between the Mets and Blue Jays features notable players such as Francisco Lindor and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Season stats from these players suggest key performances in this matchup. Lindor’s recent game stats include a run and a single, while Guerrero Jr. has been cleared to play despite a toe issue. This game will be crucial for MLB bettors looking at the latest betting odds.

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Francisco Lindor has been a standout for the Mets, contributing significantly with a .269 batting average and 101 runs this season. Pete Alonso, despite a tough recent game, leads the team with 31 home runs. Their recent game against the Blue Jays saw contributions from Lindor, Jose Iglesias, and Brandon Nimmo. Tylor Megill is set to start against the Phillies as Paul Blackburn will not return this weekend.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .269

Francisco Lindor .269 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 31

Pete Alonso 31 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 84

Francisco Lindor 84 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 101

Francisco Lindor 101 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 27

Blue Jays Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .321 batting average and 28 home runs, making him a key player to watch. Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider had notable performances in the recent game against the Mets. Joey Loperfido is back in the lineup, and Guerrero Jr. has been cleared to play, which should impact the MLB betting odds.