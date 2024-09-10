The Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET today. The game will be held at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees odds are set at -140, while the Royals have a money line of +121. The game will be broadcast on YES.

Royals vs. Yankees pregame odds (9/10/24)

Yankees odds are set for tonight’s MLB game between the Royals and the Yankees, with moneyline, run line, and over/under odds currently live. Most NY sportsbooks label the Yankees as the favorite, with moneyline odds around –140. With an over/under of 8.5 runs, the game is expected to have moderate scoring. The run line is set at –1.5 for the Yankees, indicating a slight edge over the Royals.

FanDuel : Royals +126, Yankees -148, over/under 8.5

: Royals +126, Yankees -148, over/under 8.5 BetMGM : Royals +120, Yankees -145, over/under 8.5

: Royals +120, Yankees -145, over/under 8.5 Caesars : Royals +118, Yankees -140, over/under 8.5

: Royals +118, Yankees -140, over/under 8.5 Fanatics: Royals +125, Yankees -150, over/under 8.5

The odds are subject to change for the Royals vs. Yankees.

Royals vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

RF Tommy Pham (R) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 2B Michael Massey (L) C Salvador Perez (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) DH Freddy Fermin (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) 3B Maikel Garcia (R) CF Kyle Isbel (L)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Royals vs. Yankees probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Seth Lugo (R) 15-8 3.05 1.11 20.7 5.9 (NYY) Marcus Stroman (R) 10-7 4.03 1.42 16.3 9.0

Royals vs. Yankees Injuries for Tuesday

Royals: Will Smith (back spasms), Michael Lorenzen (hamstring strain), Hunter Harvey (mid-back tightness), Josh Taylor (biceps nerve injury), Kyle Wright (shoulder surgery) are out.

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (right hip impingement), Tyler Lyons (personal reasons), Cody Poteet (right triceps strain), Lou Trivino (Tommy John surgery), Jonathan Loáisiga (right UCL tear) are out.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals team stats

The Kansas City Royals hold a 79-66 record this season, ranking 4th in the AL and 2nd in the Central Division. Over their last ten games, they have a 4-6 record and are currently on a one-game losing streak. In their recent game against the Yankees, the Royals managed 4 runs on 7 hits with a .206 batting average. Their season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .253

: .253 Team home runs : 160

: 160 Team stolen bases : 116

: 116 Team ERA : 3.91

: 3.91 Team pitching strikeouts: 1167

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees have an 83-61 record this season, leading the AL and the East Division. They have a 5-5 record in their last ten games and are on a one-game winning streak. In their recent game against the Cubs, the Yankees scored 1 run on 6 hits with a .188 batting average. Their season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.1

: 5.1 Team average : .251

: .251 Team home runs : 215

: 215 Team stolen bases : 71

: 71 Team ERA : 3.82

: 3.82 Team pitching strikeouts: 1280

Player Stats for Royals vs. Yankees

Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. are key players for the Royals, with Perez having a three-hit game and Witt Jr. scoring a run. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres have been consistent, with Judge leading in batting average and home runs. Recent news indicates changes in lineups, with Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo making notable impacts.

Royals Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals in batting average, home runs, and runs. Salvador Perez is a crucial player with a high RBI count. Maikel Garcia is the leader in stolen bases, adding speed to the Royals’ lineup.

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .335

Bobby Witt Jr. .335 HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 30

Bobby Witt Jr. 30 RBI Leader: Salvador Perez 98

Salvador Perez 98 Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 119

Bobby Witt Jr. 119 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 33

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge is the standout player for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm Jr. contribute significantly with runs and stolen bases, respectively. Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo are recent performers to watch.