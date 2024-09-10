The New York Mets will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sep 10, at 5:07 PM at Rogers Centre, Toronto. The game will air on SNY. The Mets have a money line of -127 while the Blue Jays are at 108. The forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 70°F.

Mets vs. Blue Jays pregame odds for Sept. 10

The Mets are favored over the Blue Jays at -130 odds on the moneyline. NY sportsbooks are expecting moderate offense with an over/under set at 8.0. A -1.5 run line on DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM provides value for those looking to bet on today’s game.

FanDuel : Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0

: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0

: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0

: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Blue Jays

Mets vs. Blue Jays projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) CF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Blue Jays starting lineup

RF George Springer (R) CF Daulton Varsho (L) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) DH Alejandro Kirk (R) 3B Ernie Clement (R) 2B Spencer Horwitz (L) SS Leo Jiménez (R) LF Davis Schneider (R) C Brian Serven (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Blue Jays probable starters for Tuesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) David Peterson (L) 9-1 2.75 1.31 18.8 9.3 (TOR) Chris Bassitt (R) 9-13 4.30 1.43 22.2 8.4

Mets vs. Blue Jays Injuries for Tuesday

Mets: Jeff McNeil (wrist fracture, out), Paul Blackburn (hand contusion, out), Brooks Raley (Tommy John surgery, out), Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder impingement, out), Drew Smith (elbow sprain, out).

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette (calf strain, out), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (toe injury, questionable).

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The Mets, currently holding second place in the NL East, have a record of 79-65. They boast a batting average of .247 and average 4.8 runs per game. Their home run tally stands at 182, while they have 97 stolen bases. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.97 and has recorded 1,289 strikeouts. In their last 10 games, they have won 9 and lost 1, indicating strong recent form. In their last game, they defeated the Blue Jays with a score of 3-0, showcasing 14 strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 182

: 182 Team stolen bases : 97

: 97 Team ERA : 3.97

: 3.97 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,289

Toronto Blue Jays team stats

The Blue Jays are placed fifth in the AL East with a record of 68-77. Their batting average is .242, and they score an average of 4.2 runs per game. They have hit 148 home runs and stolen 65 bases this season. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 4.33 and has accumulated 1,188 strikeouts. In their last 10 games, they have won 3 and lost 7. They recently lost to the Mets 3-0, managing 8 hits but falling short in key moments.

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .242

: .242 Team home runs : 148

: 148 Team stolen bases : 65

: 65 Team ERA : 4.33

: 4.33 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,188

Player Stats for Mets vs. Blue Jays

Francisco Lindor is the player to watch in this game from the Mets, hitting .269 this season and leading the team in multiple categories. Tylor Megill’s recent performance with six scoreless innings and nine strikeouts is a key highlight for MLB bettors. For the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stands out with a .322 batting average and leading in home runs and RBIs. Recent news indicates no significant updates for the Blue Jays, while the Mets deal with Paul Blackburn’s delayed return from the IL.

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets in batting average, RBIs, runs, and stolen bases, making him a crucial player for tonight. Tylor Megill’s recent pitching performance adds to the Mets’ strengths. Notable stats for mlb betting enthusiasts include:

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .269

Francisco Lindor .269 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 31

Pete Alonso 31 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 84

Francisco Lindor 84 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 100

Francisco Lindor 100 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 27

Blue Jays Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the standout player for the Blue Jays, leading in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs. His performance is critical for mlb odds. Key statistics for the Blue Jays include: