The New York Jets play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 1. The game will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET today at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. This matchup will be crucial for both teams as they kick off their 2024 NFL season. The game airs on ABC/ESPN.

Jets vs 49ers pregame MNF odds

At various NY sports betting apps, the 49ers are the consistent favorite on the point spread. The over/under for the game stands at 43.5 points. These Jets odds suggest a competitive game with a slight edge to the home team.

FanDuel: Jets +3.5, over/under 43.5

BetMGM: Jets +4.0, over/under 43.5

Caesars: Jets +4.0, over/under 43.5

Fanatics: Jets +4.5, over/under 43.0

Odds for the Jets vs 49ers are subject to change

Jets vs 49ers last season standings & stats

The Jets ended the 2023 season with a 7-10 record, ranking 3rd in the AFC East and 13th in the AFC conference. They scored an average of 15.8 points per game and allowed 20.9 points per game. The Jets had 268 points for and 355 points against, with 22 touchdowns. Their offensive yards totaled 4,566, with 1,647 rushing yards and 2,919 passing yards. Defensively, they allowed 2,861 passing yards and 2,108 rushing yards. The Jets had 48 sacks and a turnover differential of -6.

The 49ers finished the 2023 season with a 12-5 record, ranking 1st in the NFC West and 1st in the NFC conference. They scored an average of 28.9 points per game and allowed 17.5 points per game. The 49ers had 491 points for and 298 points against, with 61 touchdowns. Their offensive yards totaled 6,773, with 2,389 rushing yards and 4,384 passing yards. Defensively, they allowed 3,642 passing yards and 1,525 rushing yards. The 49ers had 48 sacks and a turnover differential of 10.

Previous season player stats & current injuries

For the Jets, key offensive contributors include Breece Hall with 76 receptions, Zach Wilson with 2,271 passing yards and 8 passing touchdowns, and Garrett Wilson with 95 receptions. Zach Wilson had 368 passing attempts, completing 59.2% of them. Wilson filled in for Aaron Rodgers, who returns this season as the starting QB for New York. The Jets’ defense had 48 sacks and 27 takeaways. Other notable players include Tyler Conklin with 61 receptions and Allen Lazard with 23 receptions.

For the 49ers, key players include Christian McCaffrey with 67 receptions, Brock Purdy with 4,280 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns, and Brandon Aiyuk with 75 receptions. Brock Purdy had 444 passing attempts, completing 68.4% of them. The 49ers’ defense had 48 sacks and 28 takeaways. Other notable players include Deebo Samuel with 60 receptions and George Kittle with 65 receptions.

Injury concerns include Christian McCaffrey, who is listed as questionable but is expected to play a full complement of snaps. Trent Williams is also expected to play a full workload. The Jets have no significant injury concerns heading into this game.

Jets vs 49ers recent news

The Jets defense faces a tough matchup against the 49ers’ top-ranked offense. Christian McCaffrey is questionable but confident about playing. Trent Williams is expected to have a full workload.

Jets vs 49ers weather for MNF

The weather forecast predicts a temperature range of 80-90°F with few clouds and a wind speed of 8 mph, which should not significantly impact gameplay. The conditions are expected to be favorable for both teams, allowing for optimal performance on the field.

Jets vs 49ers Week 1 statistical analysis

Analyzing the stats, the 49ers have a significant edge over the Jets. The 49ers’ offense scored 491 points last season compared to the Jets’ 268. The 49ers also have a higher average points per game at 28.9 compared to the Jets’ 15.8. Defensively, the 49ers allowed 298 points, while the Jets allowed 355. The turnover differential also favors the 49ers at +10, compared to the Jets’ -6.

Quarterback Brock Purdy of the 49ers had an impressive season with 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, completing 68.4% of his passes. In comparison, Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson had 2,271 passing yards and 8 touchdowns, with a 59.2% completion rate. Running back Christian McCaffrey is a crucial player for the 49ers, with 67 receptions and a strong presence in both rushing and receiving yards.

The Jets’ key player, Breece Hall, had 76 receptions, but the team’s overall offensive stats lag behind the 49ers. Garrett Wilson’s 95 receptions are notable, but the Jets’ passing and rushing yards are significantly lower than the 49ers’. The Jets’ defense, while strong with 48 sacks, will face a formidable challenge against the 49ers’ high-powered offense.