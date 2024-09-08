The Denver Broncos are set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 1. The game takes place on Sunday, Sep 8, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. This marks the beginning of the 2024 NFL season, and both teams will be looking to start strong.

Broncos vs. Seahawks Pre-Game Odds for Week 1

The Seahawks are favored with a point spread of -6.0, according to DraftKings, with an over/under of 42.0 points. FanDuel lists the Seahawks at -5.5 with an over/under of 41.5 points. Caesars offers a point spread of -5.5 and an over/under of 42.0 points. BetMGM has the Seahawks at -6.0 with an over/under of 41.5 points. The moneyline odds show the Seahawks as favorites with -267 at DraftKings, -260 at FanDuel, -240 at Caesars, and -275 at BetMGM. The Broncos’ moneyline ranges from +196 to +220 at NY sportsbooks.

FanDuel : Broncos +5.5, over/under 41.5

: Broncos +5.5, over/under 41.5 BetMGM : Broncos +6.0, over/under 42.5

: Broncos +6.0, over/under 42.5 Caesars : Broncos +5.5, over/under 42.5

: Broncos +5.5, over/under 42.5 Fanatics: Broncos +6.0, over/under 41.5

Odds for the Commanders vs Buccaneers are subject to change

Broncos vs. Seahawks last season standings & stats

The Broncos finished the 2023 season with an 8-9 record, ranking 3rd in the AFC West, with a win percentage of 0.471. They scored 357 points and allowed 413 points, with 38 touchdowns. The Seahawks ended with a 9-8 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC West, with a win percentage of 0.529. They scored 364 points and allowed 402 points, with 37 touchdowns.

In 2023, the Broncos had 5072 offensive yards, 1810 rushing yards, and 3262 passing yards. They had 301 first downs and 99 penalties. Their turnover differential was +4. The Seahawks had 5490 offensive yards, 1580 rushing yards, and 3910 passing yards. They had 317 first downs and 111 penalties. Their turnover differential was +2.

The Broncos’ offensive stats included 337 passing completions out of 513 attempts, a completion percentage of 65.7%, and 451 rushing attempts. They scored 28 passing touchdowns and 8 rushing touchdowns. The Seahawks had 371 passing completions out of 575 attempts, a completion percentage of 64.5%, and 382 rushing attempts. They scored 23 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos’ defense allowed 349 opponent first downs, 46 opponent touchdowns, and 3972 opponent passing yards. The Seahawks’ defense allowed 380 opponent first downs, 45 opponent touchdowns, and 3961 opponent passing yards. The Broncos had 42 sacks and 21 fumbles, while the Seahawks had 47 sacks and 8 fumbles.

Recent Player Stats and Injuries for Broncos vs. Seahawks

For the Broncos, quarterback R. Wilson played 15 games, accumulating 3070 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns. Running back J. Williams had 47 receptions over 16 games. Wide receiver 100. Sutton had 59 receptions, and J. Jeudy had 54 receptions, both playing 16 games. J. McLaughlin, another running back, had 31 receptions over 17 games, and S. Perine had 50 receptions over 17 games. Wide receiver B. Johnson had 19 receptions in 13 games, and 1000. Mims Jr. had 22 receptions in 16 games.

For the Seahawks, quarterback G. Smith played 15 games, recording 3624 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. Wide receiver 500. Metcalf had 66 receptions over 16 games, while T. Lockett had 79 receptions over 17 games. J. Smith-Njigba contributed with 63 receptions in 17 games. Running back K. Walker 3 had 29 receptions over 15 games, and Z. Charbonnet had 33 receptions in 16 games. Tight end N. Fant had 32 receptions in 17 games, and wide receiver J. Bobo had 19 receptions in 17 games.

Tyler Lockett is expected to play despite a thigh injury. His status was updated recently, and he was a full participant in practice on Friday. Lockett is listed as WR44 in Week 1 rankings, making him a flex play at best for the season opener.

Broncos vs. Seahawks Recent News

The Denver Broncos defense/special teams unit is not expected to perform strongly in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Last season, they allowed 19.3 points per game from Weeks 6-18 after allowing 36.2 points per game over the first five weeks. The Seahawks’ offense, under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, is expected to be dynamic.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey has been elevated for Week 1. He is expected to provide extra depth but is unlikely to have significant playing time.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to play despite a thigh injury. He practiced fully on Friday, and head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed his participation for Sunday.

Broncos vs. Seahawks Weather for Sunday

The game’s weather forecast is clear skies with temperatures ranging from 62°F to 64°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 5 mph, which should not significantly impact gameplay.