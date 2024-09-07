The Minnesota Vikings will face the New York Giants in NFL Week 1. The game will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, with kickoff at 1:00 a.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Vikings vs Giants pregame odds for Week 1

NFL bettors looking at Giants odds will see the home team as the consensus home underdog on Sunday. While it’s not major, New York is a +1.5-point underdog on the spread while also a slight +100-+112 moneyline underdog. NY sports betting apps set the over/under at 41.0-41.5 for Sunday’s game.

FanDuel : Giants +1.5, over/under 41.5

: Giants +1.5, over/under 41.5 BetMGM : Giants +1.5, over/under 41.0

: Giants +1.5, over/under 41.0 Caesars : Giants +1.5, over/under 41.0

: Giants +1.5, over/under 41.0 Fanatics: Giants +1.5, over/under 41.5

Vikings vs Giants last season standings & stats

The Vikings ended the 2023 season with a 7-10 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC North with a .412 win percentage. They scored 344 points and allowed 362 points. The Giants finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC East with a .353 win percentage. They scored 266 points and allowed 407 points.

The Vikings averaged 20.2 points per game and allowed 21.3 points per game. As a result, they had 5912 offensive yards, including 4359 passing yards and 1553 rushing yards. The Giants averaged 15.6 points per game and allowed 23.9 points per game. They had 4760 offensive yards, including 2886 passing yards and 1874 rushing yards.

In the 2023 season, the Vikings had 39 touchdowns, 340 first downs, and a turnover differential of -12. They completed 424 of 631 passing attempts, resulting in a completion percentage of 67.2%. The Vikings had 393 rushing attempts with 7 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns. And they had 85 third-down conversions out of 223 attempts, resulting in a 38.1% third-down conversion rate. In the red zone, they had 51 attempts with 24 conversions, resulting in a 47.1% red zone conversion rate.

The Giants, on the other hand, had 29 touchdowns, 267 first downs, and a turnover differential of 12. They completed 338 of 518 passing attempts, resulting in a completion percentage of 65.3%. The Giants had 454 rushing attempts with 10 rushing touchdowns and 15 passing touchdowns. They had 75 third-down conversions out of 248 attempts, resulting in a 30.2% third-down conversion rate. In the red zone, they had 43 attempts with 19 conversions, resulting in a 44.2% red zone conversion rate.

Previous season player stats & current injuries for Vikings vs Giants

For the Vikings, new additions are the name of the game this season. At quarterback, Sam Darnold is the new starter, and former Packers running back Aaron Jones will get the majority of handoffs this season. Receiver Jordan Addison had 70 receptions in 17 games, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 68 receptions in 10 games. TJ Hockenson, a tight end, had 95 receptions in 15 games.

For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley is now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Daniel Jones played 6 games with 909 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns before being injured and missing the rest of the season. Aside from losing Barkley, the biggest addition for the Giants in the offseason was selecting receiver Malik Nabers in the NFL Draft. As for who will replace Barkey, that will fall on Devin Singletary this season.

Jordan Addison of the Vikings, who suffered a high-ankle sprain, has been cleared to play in Week 1. However, no significant injuries were reported for the Giants.

Vikings vs Giants recent news

The Vikings’ wide receiver Jordan Addison has been cleared to play against the Giants after recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He had a productive 2023 season with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Giants’ defense is expected to be strong in Week 1, with a formidable front seven and a secondary filled with high draft picks. They created 12 interceptions last season.

The Giants’ defense could be the surprise play of Week 1 against the Vikings. With a formidable front seven including pass rush specialist Brian Burns, stud players Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence, and a secondary brimming with high draft picks such as 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, they are poised to challenge Sam Darnold early. The Giants’ defense managed to create 12 interceptions last season, showing their potential if they can pressure Darnold into mistakes. With new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, the Giants could see a significant resurgence on the defensive side of the ball, offering hope to fantasy managers.

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano enters Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings as a sneaky yet reliable fantasy option. Despite only playing eight games last season, Gano is healthy again and has a career average field goal percentage of 83.7%, including an impressive 43-for-64 from 50+ yards. With the Giants’ offense projected to struggle to move the ball effectively, Gano could see few field goal opportunities on Sunday.

Vikings vs Giants weather for Sunday

The weather forecast for the game is clear skies with a high temperature of 71°F. The wind speed, meanwhile, is expected to be 11 mph.