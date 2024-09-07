The Cincinnati Reds will face the New York Mets on Saturday, Sep 7, at 4:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in New York. The game will air on SNY. Mets odds are set at -156, while Reds are at +135. The forecast predicts light rain with a high of 73°F.

Reds vs. Mets Pregame Odds for Sept. 7

Most NY sportsbooks have the Mets as home favorites against the Reds for tonight’s game. The over/under varies slightly between sportsbooks, indicating expected scoring. Here are the Mets betting odds:

FanDuel : Mets -156, Reds +132, over/under 8.5

: Mets -156, Reds +132, over/under 8.5 BetMGM : Mets -160, Reds +135, over/under 8.5

: Mets -160, Reds +135, over/under 8.5 Caesars : Mets -160, Reds +135, over/under 8.5

: Mets -160, Reds +135, over/under 8.5 Fanatics: Mets -160, Reds +130, over/under 8.5

Odds are subject to change for Reds vs. Mets

Reds vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Reds starting lineup

2B Jonathan India (R) SS Elly De La Cruz (S) C Tyler Stephenson (R) LF Spencer Steer (R) 1B Ty France (R) CF TJ Friedl (L) 3B Santiago Espinal (R) DH Amed Rosario (R) RF Jake Fraley (L)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) RF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Reds vs. Mets probable starters for Sept. 7

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CIN) Jakob Junis (R) 4-0 3.13 0.98 18.4 3.2 (NYM) Jose Quintana (L) 7-9 4.27 1.32 17.6 8.9

Reds vs. Mets Injuries for Saturday

Reds injuries

Jeimer Candelario (3B) – Out, Toe fracture, 10-day IL

Nick Lodolo (SP) – Out, Left middle finger sprain, 15-day IL, Expected return late September

Austin Wynns (100) – Out, Right teres major tear, 60-day IL, Expected return late September

Nick Martini (RF) – Out, Left thumb sprain, 60-day IL, Expected return September

Stuart Fairchild (CF) – Out, Torn ligament in left thumb, 60-day IL, Out for season

Mets injuries

Brooks Raley (RP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, Out for season

Jeff McNeil (2B) – Questionable, Right wrist contusion

Paul Blackburn (SP) – Out, Right hand contusion, 15-day IL, Expected return mid-September

Sean Reid-Foley (SP) – Out, Right shoulder impingement, 60-day IL

Drew Smith (RP) – Out, Right elbow sprain, 60-day IL, Out for season

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Cincinnati Reds team stats

The Cincinnati Reds have a season record of 68-74, placing them 4th in the NL Central. They have a team batting average of .233 and have hit 164 home runs this season. The Reds have stolen 188 bases, and their team ERA stands at 4.13. They have struck out 1210 batters. In their last game, the Reds lost to the Mets, scoring 4 runs on 3 hits. Over the last 10 games, they have a 5-5 record.

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .233

: .233 Team home runs : 164

: 164 Team stolen bases : 188

: 188 Team ERA : 4.13

: 4.13 Team pitching strikeouts: 1210

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets hold a 77-64 record, ranking 2nd in the NL East. They have a team batting average of .249 and have hit 181 home runs. The Mets have stolen 92 bases, and their team ERA is 4.02. They have accumulated 1253 strikeouts. In their last game, the Mets defeated the Reds, scoring 4 runs on 3 hits. Over the last 10 games, they have a 9-1 record, currently on an 8-game winning streak, affecting Mets odds positively.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 181

: 181 Team stolen bases : 92

: 92 Team ERA : 4.02

: 4.02 Team pitching strikeouts: 1253

Player Stats for Reds vs. Mets

TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz are notable players for the Reds, contributing with runs in their recent game against the Mets. Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso are key players for the Mets, with Vientos hitting two home runs, including a walk-off. Recent news includes Jeff McNeil’s injury, which may impact the Mets odds.

Reds Leaders Ahead of Today’s Game

Elly De La Cruz has been a standout for the Reds, leading in home runs, runs, and stolen bases. Spencer Steer is the top RBI contributor, while Tyler Stephenson leads in batting average.

AVG Leader: Tyler Stephenson .263

Tyler Stephenson .263 HR Leader: Elly De La Cruz 23

Elly De La Cruz 23 RBI Leader: Spencer Steer 86

Spencer Steer 86 Runs Leader: Elly De La Cruz 95

Elly De La Cruz 95 SB Leader: Elly De La Cruz 62

Mets Leaders Ahead of Today’s Game

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets in batting average, RBIs, runs, and stolen bases. Pete Alonso is the top home run hitter. Mark Vientos’ recent performance could influence MLB odds for the Mets.